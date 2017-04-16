MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSa...
Especificaciones tecnicas de arquitectura del parque san jose

especificaciones técnicas de arquitectura

Especificaciones tecnicas de arquitectura del parque san jose

  1. 1. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” “CONSTRUCCION DEL PARQUE SAN JOSE DEL BARRIO SAN JOSE DE PINILLA DEL DISTRITO DE OCUCAJE EN LA PROVINCIA DE ICA” 01 ESCULTURAS 01.01 ESCULTURA DE BOTELLA DESCRIPCION Esta partida comprende la reproducción, suministro y colocación de la escultura de una botella de pisco de acuerdo a las características, dimensiones e indicaciones de los planos, la figura o forma serán iguales a las que se muestran en las fotografías y/o laminas que se adjuntan para su reproducción total de la escultura. FORMA DE MEDICION El metrado de esculturas según características que se indican en los planos, se cuantificará por Unidad (UND), de escultura debidamente confeccionada e instalada realmente a la fecha de valorización. FORMA DE PAGO El pago se hará al precio unitario del contrato por unidad (UND) de escultura debidamente confeccionada e instalada y a entera satisfacción y aprobación del Ing. Supervisor. Este precio será la compensación total por toda la labor, equipo y herramientas e imprevistos necesarios para completar esta partida. 02 MOBILIARIO URBANO 02.01 ENCHAPADO DE MADERA PARA BANCAS DE CONCRETO DESCRIPCION Esta partida comprende los trabajos de enchape que se realizan en las bancas de concreto de acuerdo sus dimensiones y características que se presente.
  2. 2. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” Deberá realizarse durante la confección de las bancas un perfecto acabado y deberán proporcionar al elemento la solidez necesaria para que no se deforme al ser ensamblado ni cuando sea sometidos a los esfuerzos de trabajo, y menos aún por su propio peso. FORMA DE MEDICION La unidad de medición será la Unidad (Und). FORMA DE PAGO Los trabajos descritos serán pagados, al precio unitario de la partida del Presupuesto de Obra. 02.02 BANCAS DE MADERA CON RESPALDAR Y APOYO TIPO COLONIAL DESCRIPCION Esta partida comprende la elaboración, suministro y colocación de bancas de madera con espaldar y apoyo tipo colonial de acuerdo a las dimensiones, ubicación e indicaciones de los planos. Solo podrán ser instalados por mano de obra especializada. Será del tipo ornamental y deberá obtenerse durante la confección de las bancas un perfecto acabado y deberán proporcionar al elemento la solidez necesaria para que no se deforme al ser ensamblado ni cuando sea sometidos a los esfuerzos de trabajo, y menos aún por su propio peso. FORMA DE MEDICION El trabajo efectuado se medirá por Unidad (UND), y en la fracción que se haya ejecutado realmente a la fecha de valorización. FORMA DE PAGO El pago se efectuara al precio unitario por Unidad de banca de madera debidamente confeccionada e instalada y a entera satisfacción y aprobación del
  3. 3. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” Ing. Supervisor, dicho pago constituirá la compensación total por la mano de obra, herramientas y materiales necesarios para la construcción de la puerta metálica. 02.03 BOTADERO DE BASURA METALICO DESCRIPCION Los basureros metálicos presentaran tanque de acero inoxidable, con anclajes de platina de 150 x 150 mm x e= ½”, los anclajes se realizaran con cuatro pernos de expansión por cada pata, los materiales, la cubierta será metálica de acero negro con tratamiento anticorrosivo y acabado en esmalte color verde. Los materiales y acabados a utilizarse para su confección serán los siguientes: - Plancha De acero inoxidable e=1,5mm (manto del tacho). - Plancha negra e= 2.00mm (Coraza del Tacho). - Tubo rectangular de 70 x 30 x 2mm (refuerzo interior de coraza). - Platina de acero inoxidable de 2" x 1/8" (Anillo de tacho). - Soldadura 6011. - Soldadura L316A CERO tipo M IG. - Platina de sujeción de 150 x 150 mm. Con cuatro perforaciones en sus esquinas para pernos de anclajes de 1A"x 2 1A" - Pintura anticorrosivo y de acabado. Los basureros metálicos serán instalados en las zonas que se indican en los planos del proyecto. FORMA DE MEDICION El trabajo realizado y todo lo especificado en los planos serán revisados por el supervisor. Su unidad de medición será por (Und.) de Botadero de Basura metálico debidamente confeccionado e instalado a entera satisfacción y aprobación del Ing. Supervisor. FORMA DE PAGO
  4. 4. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” El pago se realizará de acuerdo al precio unitario establecido, lo cual será por (Und.), incluye la compensación total por el suministro, transporte, almacenamiento, manipuleo, instalación, colocación, así como también toda la mano de obra, equipo, herramientas, materiales y operaciones conexas necesarias para la ejecución de los trabajos a satisfacción de la supervisión. 02.04 POSTE DE FIERRO FUNDIDO PARA FAROLAS DESCRIPCION Esta partida comprende el suministro y montaje de postes de fierro fundido del tipo ornamental, con dos farolas con difusor plástico que albergaran el equipo completo y lámpara de vapor de sodio tubular de 70 W, construido y ubicados de acuerdo a las dimensiones indicadas en los planos. FORMA DE MEDICION El metrado, se realizará en unidad (UND), las mismas que serán consideradas una vez colocadas a completa satisfacción del Ingeniero Inspector y/o Supervisor. FORMA DE PAGO El pago se hará al precio unitario del contrato por unidad (UND). Este precio será la compensación total por toda la labor, equipo y herramientas e imprevistos necesarios para completar este ítem. 02.05 POSTE DE C.A.C. DE 13 m. PARA REFLECTORES DESCRIPCION Esta partida comprende el suministro y montaje de postes de C.A.C de 13 m. para reflectores, con dos farolas con difusor plástico que albergaran el equipo completo y lámpara de 250 W, construido y ubicados de acuerdo a las dimensiones indicadas en los planos. FORMA DE MEDICION El metrado, se realizará en unidad (UND), las mismas que serán consideradas una vez colocadas a completa satisfacción del Ingeniero Inspector y/o Supervisor.
  5. 5. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” FORMA DE PAGO El pago se hará al precio unitario del contrato por unidad (UND). Este precio será la compensación total por toda la labor, equipo y herramientas e imprevistos necesarios para completar este ítem. 02.06 PERGOLAS DE MADERA DESCRIPCIÓN Comprende el suministro de la mano de obra, materiales y herramientas para construir y colocar las estructuras para así establecer las coberturas de la pérgola que consisten en madera tornillo de longitud variable y de sección 4”x4” que cumplirán las funciones de vigas. MÉTODO DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Las vigas tendrán por función el soporte de la cobertura, las cuales son de madera, para dar forma a la circunferencia el cual se detalla en los planos del expediente, con acabado caravista. FORMA DE MEDICIÓN El trabajo efectuado se medirá en metros (m.) FORMA DE PAGO El pago se efectuara al precio unitario por metro y dicho pago constituirá la compensación total por la mano de obra, herramientas y materiales necesarios para la instalación. 03 ORNATO 03.01 SEMBRADO DE GRASS Y FLORESTACION DESCRIPCIÓN Esta actividad consiste en colocar el gras en las áreas verdes proyectadas y las flores en el área establecida según los planos de áreas verdes, previa colocación de
  6. 6. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” la tierra de chacra, curado con abono artificial. Se exige que el gras sea adquirido desde la zona de Lurín ya que se adapta al clima de Independencia. FORMA DE MEDICION El sembrado de Grass se determinara en metros cuadrados (M2) de área sembrada. FORMA DE PAGO El pago se hará al precio unitario de las partidas del Presupuesto de obra y por metros cuadrados. Este precio y pago constituye la compensación por toda la mano de obra, leyes sociales, equipo, herramientas, transporte e imprevistos necesarios para completar la ejecución de la partida. 04 REVESTIMIENTOS 04.01 SARDINELES REVESTIDOS CON CEMENTO Y ARENA DESCRIPCION Se utilizará revestimiento con cemento y arena en sardineles ubicados según se indican en los planos, de primera calidad. Moduladas proporcionalmente al lugar donde serán colocadas. Preparación del Sitio Las superficies deben estar limpias y cepilladas con escobillas, eliminando toda acumulación de polvo y basura. Todos los desniveles serán eliminados, dejando la superficie tan pareja como sea posible. FORMA DE MEDICION La unidad de medición a la que se hace referencia esta partida es el metro cuadrado (m2).
  7. 7. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” FORMA DE PAGO Los trabajos descritos en esta partida serán pagados según las cantidades, medidas señaladas en el párrafo anterior y de acuerdo a la unidad de medida del precio unitario, es decir por m2. El pago de esta partida corresponde a los materiales, mano de obra, equipo y herramientas necesarias para completar esta partida. 04.02 PISOS REVESTIDOS CON GRANITO PULIDO DESCRIPCION Se utilizará revestimiento de granito pulido en pisos ubicados según se indican en los planos, de primera calidad. Moduladas proporcionalmente al lugar donde serán colocadas. Preparación del Sitio Las superficies que lleven terrazo deben ser limpias y cepilladas con escobillas, eliminando toda acumulación de polvo y basura. Todos los desniveles serán eliminados, dejando la superficie tan pareja como sea posible. Procedimiento de Colocación Se colocará primero la “cama”, consistente en la mezcla 1:3 cemento-arena. El revestimiento de terrazo tendrá 3/8” por mezcla de cemento y combinación de granallas de mármol en el tamaño No. 1 y No. 23 en mayor porcentaje. La mezcla de terrazo tendrá la proporción de 200 libras de gramos de mármol por 100 libras de cemento Pórtland gris o blanco. Los pigmentos colorantes irán a la preparación de 5 libras de pigmentos por 100 libras de cemento. La cubierta de terrazo no se vaciará hasta que la cama haya endurecido lo suficiente para luego ser lijada manualmente. El terrazo será lijado manualmente, en 2 direcciones, longitudinal y transversal. Durante el vaciado se esparcirán astillas de mármol de tamaño grande, en
  8. 8. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” cantidad tal que la superficie muestre en el acabado el 75% de agregado distribuido uniformemente. Acabado Pulido La superficie acabada o llana deberá dejarse secar por un período de 6 días. Después del endurecimiento del terrazo, se procederá al pulido de la superficie con pulidores eléctricos, cargados con piedra de pulir y además manualmente con lijas. Durante el pulido, la superficie será conservada mojada debiendo eliminarse con abundante agua todos los materiales resultantes del pulido. Acabado éste, la superficie se lavará bien con emulsión de jabón y se podrá usar abrasivo fino para eliminar manchas. El terrazo, luego de pulido, llevará fórmula Ashford, colocada según las indicaciones del fabricante. Sobre ésta se vitrificará; siguiendo las indicaciones formuladas. FORMA DE MEDICION La unidad de medición a la que se hace referencia esta partida es el metro cuadrado (m2). FORMA DE PAGO Los trabajos descritos en esta partida serán pagados según las cantidades, medidas señaladas en el párrafo anterior y de acuerdo a la unidad de medida del precio unitario, es decir por m2. El pago de esta partida corresponde a los materiales, mano de obra, equipo y herramientas necesarias para completar esta partida. 04.03 BANCAS REVESTIDOS CON GRANITO LAVADO DESCRIPCIÓN Tipo: Producto formulado en base de cemento, cal, pigmentos y granos pétreos Malla: Granulometría de 3 a 5 mm. (Tamaño Arroz)
  9. 9. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” Granulometría de 5 a 7 mm. (Tamaño Maíz) Granulometría de 8 a 10 mm. (Tamaño Almendra) Características: Se caracteriza por ser resistente a la intemperie, a la humedad y al tránsito. Está disponible en varios tamaños de grano y color. Preparación de la superficie: La superficie debe estar completamente libre de polvo, eflorescencias, óxidos, etc. Eliminar totalmente las grasas, suciedad, polvo, pintura suelta y graffiti. Posterior a esto realizar un puntereo fino y parejo sobre toda la superficie a aplicar. Recomendaciones: Producto para uso interior o en exteriores. Como todo revestimiento, es posible que existan pequeñas diferencias de color entre las partidas, para evitar que no se noten y también las uniones, se recomienda hacer cortes en las canterías o esquinas y nunca en medio de un paño por que se notarán las uniones. FORMA DE MEDICIÓN El trabajo ejecutado se medirá en metro cuadrados (m2.), medido de acuerdo a lo indicado en los planos. FORMA DE PAGO El pago se efectuara al precio unitario por metro cuadrado y dicho pago constituirá la compensación total por la mano de obra y herramientas necesarias. 04.04 REVESTIMIENTO CON CONCRETO ESTAMPADO DESCRIPCIÓN El piso de cemento aplicado comprende dos capas: La primera capa a base de concreto, tendrá un espesor igual al total del piso terminado, menos el espesor de la segunda capa, y se ejecutará directamente sobre el falso piso.
  10. 10. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” La segunda capa de mortero que va encima de la primera tendrá un espesor mínimo de 2 cm. Esta capa de acabado se aplicará 1 hora después de terminada aún estando fresca la base, y se asentará con paleta de madera; antes de planchar su superficie se dejará reposar la mezcla aplicada, por un tiempo no mayor de 30 minutos. Los pisos de cemento según los cuadros de acabados irán bruñados en ambos sentidos, y deben ser curados convenientemente con riegos constantes, aplicándole abundante agua durante los cinco días después de su vaciado. MEZCLA: Se utilizará una mezcla de cemento arena en proporción para : a) La primera capa o base, será mortero 1:4 b) La segunda capa o base, será mortero 1:2 Para un acabado pulido bruñado se efectuará el acabado con paleta metálica libre de huellas y otras marcas, espolvoreándose polvo de cemento hasta obtener un acabado pulido y liso. En caso de piso de cemento coloreado se empleará ocre rojo del tipo Bayer importado en la proporción de 10% del peso del cemento. FORMA DE MEDICIÓN El trabajo ejecutado se medirá en metro cuadrados (m2.), medido de acuerdo a lo indicado en los planos. FORMA DE PAGO El pago se efectuara al precio unitario por metro cuadrado y dicho pago constituirá la compensación total por la mano de obra y herramientas necesarias.
  11. 11. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” 05 COLOCACION DEL PISO CON AOQUIN E=0.04m CON MEDIDAS 10x20x4cm DESCRIPCIÓN Esta partida consiste en la colocación y confinamiento de adoquines de concreto, de acuerdo con los alineamientos y secciones indicados en los documentos del proyecto. Los adoquines de espesor de 4 cm se colocarán en el área peatonal que se encuentra ubicada tal como se muestra en los planos de arquitectura. Procedimiento Constructivo: La cama de arena influye en el comportamiento del adoquin, por eso es conveniente tener especial cuidado al escoger el material, teniendo en cuenta su contenido de humedad y la granulometría de la misma. En nuestro caso se utilizara arena de río. Esta parte del trabajo tiene como objetivo, conseguir una capa uniforme en cuanto a comportamiento y consecuencia, dependiendo del espesor, ya que no se compacta hasta después de colocadas las piedras. La nivelación se puede efectuar utilizando listones de madera o reglas de aluminio con guías longitudinales colocadas en la base. Nivelación de la Capa de Arena
  12. 12. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” Precaución en la colocación del Adoquín de Concreto No debe pisarse la arena ya nivelada, por lo que la colocación de los adoquines se realiza desde el pavimento ya terminado. El espesor inicial de la capa (antes de la compactación) será de 5 cms. los que, una vez colocados y vibrados los adoquines, debe llegar a los 3 cm. Colocación del Adoquín de Concreto Las piedras labradas serán acomodadas en el terreno sobre la cama de arena uniformemente distribuidas a modo de adoquines procurando abarcar la mayor área superficial posible con las caras planas o semiplanas a nivel de la rasante de rodadura. Deben utilizarse plantillas de piedras niveladas para el control de bombeo o peralte en la pista para direccionar el flujo de aguas hacia las cunetas o alcantarillas. Deben colocarse en seco sin ningún tipo de cementante entre las juntas y aproximadamente entre 1 y 1,5 cm. sobre la cota del proyecto pues la compactación posterior llevará el pavimento al nivel deseado. La superficie del pavimento debe nivelarse correctamente. Los huecos de forma irregular entre las piedras y los bordes de confinamiento deben rellenarse utilizando trozos de piedra obtenidos mediante corte ó mortero de cemento Pórtland, según sea el tamaño del hueco.
  13. 13. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” Secuencia de Operación Constructiva  Ajuste de las piedras En el proceso de colocación de la piedra debe mantenerse la separación comprendida entre 1.5mm a 3mm, asegurándose de que las piezas estén niveladas. Cuando las piezas empiezan a desviarse de las líneas que definen el modelo en planta seleccionado, deben reajustarse las uniones entre las piedras de forma que se obtenga la planta seleccionada. Este ajuste ha de realizarse antes del sellado de arena. El remate de las zonas que limitan las estructuras de confinamiento deben realizarse cortando las piezas necesarias para completar la pavimentación, asegurando que estas piezas de remate no dificulten la evacuación de las aguas superficiales, por estar, por ejemplo, en un nivel superior. El corte de las piezas puede realizarse con cincel y martillo. En ciertas ocasiones el remate puede ser rellenado con mortero (1:2 - c:a), cuando el tamaño del remate lo permita. Es conveniente realizar los remates con cortes de adoquines.
  14. 14. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” Vibrado del Pavimento  Sellado con Arena Esta operación es muy importante para garantizar un correcto comportamiento del pavimento. Se realiza extendiendo sobre el pavimento arena fina, que debe estar seca en el momento de su colocación. Posteriormente, con una escoba dura ó un cepillo se barre para que la arena penetre en los espacios entre adoquines a la vez que se realiza un vibrado final que asegura un mejor llenado de las juntas, por tal, el completo sellado de las juntas es indispensable. Operación de Sellado y Acabado Debido a que el confinamiento entre las piedras esta dado por el sellado de las juntas, este es gradual y requiere mas fases de vertido de arena, es aconsejable no
  15. 15. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” efectuar inmediatamente la limpieza final. La arena sobrante debe retirarse mediante un barrido y no por lavado con agua. Generalidades (a) Confinamiento Los pavimentos de adoquines deberán tener una estructura de confinamiento que impida su desplazamiento lateral a causa del empuje del tránsito vehicular. Las estructuras de confinamiento deberán rodear completamente el área pavimentada y deberán penetrar, por lo menos, quince centímetros (15 cm) en la capa de base que se encuentre bajo la capa de arena y su nivel superior cubrirá, como mínimo, la mitad del espesor del adoquín después de compactado. (b) Limitaciones en la ejecución Ninguna de las operaciones que forman parte de la construcción del pavimento de adoquines se realizará en momento de lluvia. Si la capa de arena que sirve de apoyo a los adoquines ha soportado lluvia o agua de escorrentía, deberá ser levantada y reemplazada por una arena suelta de humedad baja y uniforme. Si se tenían adoquines colocados sin compactar ni sellar, el Supervisor investigará si el agua ha producido erosión de la arena por debajo de las juntas y, en caso de que ello haya sucedido, el Constructor deberá retirar los adoquines y la capa de arena y repetir el trabajo, a su costo. (c) Apertura al tránsito El tránsito automotor no se permitirá hasta que el pavimento haya recibido la compactación final y esté completamente confinado. (d) Cierre del transito Deberá colocarse una apropiada señalización en los desvíos considerados en el proyecto. Estos desvíos no deberán pasar por lugares donde se ubican centros de salud, zonas de derrumbes, etc. No debe permitirse el acceso de personas ajenas a la obra.
  16. 16. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” (e) Conservación Durante un lapso de cuanto menos dos (2) semanas, se dejará un sobrante de arena esparcido sobre el pavimento terminado, de manera que el tránsito y las posibles lluvias ayuden a acomodar la arena en las juntas. No se permitirá lavar el pavimento con chorro de agua a presión, ni recién terminada su construcción, ni posteriormente. Materiales Se utilizarán los siguientes materiales: (a) Arena para capa de soporte La arena utilizada para la capa de apoyo de los adoquines, será de origen aluvial, sin trituración, libre de polvo, materia orgánica y otras sustancias objetables. Deberá, además, satisfacer los siguientes requisitos: (1) Granulometría La arena por emplear deberá ajustarse a la siguiente granulometría: Tamiz Porcentaje que pasa 9,5 mm (3/8”) 4,75 mm (Nº 4) 2,36 mm (Nº 8) 1,18 mm (Nº 16) 600 mm (Nº 30) 300 mm (Nº 50) 150 mm (Nº 100) 75 mm (Nº 200) 100 90 – 100 75 – 100 50 – 95 25 – 60 10 – 30 0 – 15 0 – 5 (2) Limpieza El equivalente de arena, medido según la norma MTC E 114, deberá ser, cuando menos, de sesenta por ciento (60%). Descarga de arena: Antes de ser descargada la arena, esta tendrá que estar humedecida. Además, esta actividad deberá ser realizada en las primeras horas de la mañana, de modo tal que el polvo no afecte las principales actividades humanas.
  17. 17. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” (b) Adoquines Los adoquines deberán cumplir los requisitos establecidos por la norma ITINTEC. Su espesor será el previsto en los documentos del proyecto. Su resistencia a la compresión debe ser la que señale el Proyecto. Su microtextura debe ser capaz de proporcionar una Superficie lisa y resistente al desgaste. (c) Arena para sello La arena utilizada para el sello de las juntas entre los adoquines será de origen aluvial sin trituración, libre de finos plásticos, materia orgánica y otras sustancias objetables. Su granulometría se ajustará a los siguientes límites: Tamiz Porcentaje que pasa 2,36 mm (Nº 8) 1,18 mm (Nº 16) 600 mm (Nº 30) 300 mm (Nº 50) 150 mm (Nº 100) 75 mm (Nº 200) 100 90 – 100 60 – 90 30 – 60 5 – 30 0 – 5 Todos los materiales a utilizarse en la obra deben estar ubicados de tal forma que no cause incomodidad a los transeúntes y/o vehículos que circulen en los alrededores. Equipo Básicamente, el equipo necesario para la ejecución de los trabajos consistirá de elementos para el transporte ordenado de los adoquines que impida la alteración de calidad de las piezas, vehículos para el transporte de la arena, una vibrocompactadora de placa y herramientas manuales como rieles, reglas, enrasadoras, palas, cepillos, etc. Fundamentalmente deberán tener la aprobación de la Supervisión para su utilización y en cantidad suficiente para el cumplimiento a cabalidad de las Especificaciones dentro del Cronograma aprobado. Requerimientos de Construcción (a) Generalidades
  18. 18. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” Preparación de la superficie existente La capa de arena de soporte de los adoquines no se extenderá hasta que se compruebe que la superficie sobre la cual se va a colocar tenga la densidad apropiada y las cotas indicadas en los planos o definidas por el Supervisor. Todas las irregularidades que excedan los límites que acepta la especificación correspondiente a dicha unidad de obra, se deberá corregir de acuerdo con lo establecido en ella, a plena satisfacción del Supervisor. (b) Colocación y nivelación de la capa de arena La arena se colocará seca y en un espesor uniforme tal que, una vez nivelado el pavimento, la capa de arena tenga un espesor entre treinta y cuarenta milímetros (30mm-40mm). Si la arena ya colocada sufre algún tipo de compactación antes de colocar los adoquines, se someterá a la acción repetida de un rastrillo para devolverle su carácter suelto y se enrasará de nuevo. La capa de arena deberá irse extendiendo coordinadamente con la colocación de los adoquines, de manera que ella no quede expuesta al término de la jornada de trabajo. (c) Colocación de los adoquines Los adoquines se colocarán directamente sobre la capa de arena nivelada, al tope unos con otros, de manera que generen juntas que no excedan de tres milímetros (3mm). La colocación seguirá un patrón uniforme, evitándose desplazamientos de los ya colocados, el cual se controlará con hilos para asegurar su alineamiento transversal y longitudinal. Si los adoquines son rectangulares con relación largo/ancho de 2/1, el patrón de colocación será de espina de pescado, dispuesto en cualquier ángulo sobre la superficie, patrón que se seguirá de manera continua, sinnecesidad de alterar su rumbo al doblar esquinas o seguir trazados curvos. Si los adoquines se colocan en hileras, deberán cambiar de orientación para respetar la perpendicularidad a la dirección preferencial de circulación.
  19. 19. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” Los adoquines de otras formas se tratarán de colocar en hileras perpendiculares a la dirección preferencial de circulación, pero sin cambiarles el sentido al doblar esquinas o seguir trazados curvos. Los adoquines no se nivelarán individualmente, pero sí se podrán ajustar horizontalmente para conservar el alineamiento. Para zonas en pendiente, la colocación de los adoquines se hará preferiblemente de abajo hacia arriba. (d) Ajustes Una vez colocados los adoquines enteros dentro de la zona de trabajo, se colocarán ajustes en las áreas que hayan quedado libres contra las estructuras de drenaje o de confinamiento. Estos ajustes se harán, preferiblemente, partiendo adoquines en piezas con la forma necesaria. Los ajustes cuya área sea inferior a la cuarta parte del tamaño de un adoquín, se harán, después de la compactación final, empleando un mortero compuesto por una (1) parte de cemento, cuatro (4) de arena y poca agua. Compactación (a) Compactación Inicial Una vez terminados los ajustes con piezas partidas, se procederá a la compactación inicial de la capa de adoquines, mediante la pasada de una vibrocompactadora de placa, cuando menos dos (2) veces en direcciones perpendiculares. El área adoquinada se compactará hasta un metro (1 m) del borde del avance de la obra o de cualquier borde no confinado. Al terminar la jornada de trabajo, los adoquines tendrán que haber recibido, al menos, la compactación inicial, excepto en la franja de un metro (1 m) recién descrita. Todos los adoquines que resulten partidos durante este proceso deberán ser extraídos y reemplazados por el Constructor, a su costo. (b) Compactación Final y Sello de Juntas
  20. 20. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” Inmediatamente después de la compactación inicial, se aplicará la arena de sello sobre la superficie en una cantidad equivalente a una capa de tres milímetros (3 mm) de espesor y se barrerá repetidamente y en distintas direcciones, con una escoba o cepillo de cerdas largas y duras. En el momento de su aplicación, la arena deberá encontrarse lo suficientemente seca para penetrar con facilidad por las juntas. Simultáneamente, se aplicará la compactación final, durante la cual cada punto del pavimento deberá recibir al menos cuatro (4) pasadas del equipo, preferiblemente desde distintas direcciones. Si el Supervisor lo considera conveniente, la compactación se completará con el paso de un rodillo neumático o uno liso de rodillos pequeños, con el fin de reducir las deformaciones posteriores del pavimento. No se permitirá el tráfico de vehículo hasta que la compactación final y el sello de juntas haya sido efectuado a satisfacción del Supervisor. Aceptación de los Trabajos (a) Controles Durante la ejecución de los trabajos, el Supervisor efectuará los siguientes controles principales:  Verificar el estado y funcionamiento de todo el equipo empleado por el Constructor.  Comprobar que los materiales cumplan los requisitos de calidad exigidos por la presente especificación.  Exigir la correcta aplicación del método de trabajo adoptado y aprobado.  Realizar medidas para levantar perfiles y comprobar la uniformidad de la superficie (b) Condiciones específicas para el recibo y tolerancias (1) Calidad de la arena
  21. 21. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” De cada procedencia de las arenas empleadas en la capa de soporte y en el sello y para cualquier volumen previsto, el Supervisor tomará cuatro (4) muestras y de cada fracción de ellas se determinarán:  La plasticidad.  El equivalente de arena.  Durante la etapa de producción, se realizarán las siguientes verificaciones de calidad:  Determinación de la granulometría, por lo menos una (1) vez por día.  Determinación de la plasticidad, por lo menos una (1) vez por día.  Determinación del equivalente de arena, como mínimo una (1) vez a la semana (sólo para la arena de la capa de soporte). Los resultados de estas pruebas deben satisfacer los requisitos de la presente especificación, o de lo contrario el Supervisor rechazará aquellos materiales que resulten inadecuados. (2) Calidad del producto terminado El pavimento terminado deberá presentar una superficie uniforme y ajustarse a las rasantes y pendientes establecidas. La distancia entre el eje del proyecto y el borde de la capa construida no podrá ser menor que la indicada en los planos o la determinada por el Supervisor. ESPECIFICACIONES TÉCNICAS “ADOQUIN” TIPO DE UNIDAD ADOQUIN DE CONCRETO DIMENSIONES RECTANGULAR O “HOLANDES” ESTRIADO O “LONDRES” ANCHO LARGO ESPESOR 10 cm 20 cm 4, 6 y 8 cm ANCHO LARGO ESPESOR 11.25 cm 22.50 cm 4 y 6 cm VARIACIÓN DIMENSIONAL LARGO Y ANCHO < 1.6 mm ALTO < 3.2 mm ABSORCION MENOR AL 5% DEL PESO SECO
  22. 22. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” RESISTENCIA A LA COMPRESIÓN Tipo I = 31 Mpa (320 kg/cm2) Espesor 4 y 6 cm Tipo II = 41 Mpa (420 kg/cm2) Espesor 6 cm 37 Mpa (380 kg/cm2) Espesor 8 cm DENSIDAD MAYOR A 2100 kg/m3 PESO DE CADA UNIDAD Espesor 4 cm = 1.8 Kg. Espesor 6 cm = 2.7 Kg. Espesor 8 cm = 3.6 Kg. RENDIMIENTO 50 Und/m2 RECTANGULAR O “HOLANDES” 40 Und/m2 ESTRIADO O “LONDRES” USOS Y APLICACIONES PAVIMENTOS PEATONALES VEHICULAR LIGERO VEHICULARES 4 y 6 cm 6 cm  8 cm COLORES GRIS / NATURAL ROJO, NEGRO, AMARILLO, GRIS CLARO, BEIGE, MARRON CLARO, VERDE Y OTROS A PEDIDO. NORMAS TODAS LAS CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL ADOKING ESTAN DE ACUERDO A LA NORMA TECNICA PERUANA 399.611 “ADOQUINES DE CONCRETO PARA PAVIMENTOS, Requisitos. FORMA DE MEDICION La Unidad de medición será en Metros Cuadrados (M2) FORMA DE PAGO Los trabajos descritos serán pagados, al precio unitario de la partida del Presupuesto de Obra. 06 REVOQUES, ENLUCIDOS Y MOLDURAS 06.01 HIDRAZO EN INTERIORES DE LOSA DE FONDO-PISO Y PAREDES DE PILETAS DESCRIPCIÓN Esta partida comprende los trabajos de impermeabilización interior de la losa de fondo y paredes de la pileta central y secundarias, parte inferior utilizando para este fin el producto Hidrazo.
  23. 23. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” Cómo es el Procedimiento de Hidrazo? La impermeabilización de losa de fondo-piso y paredes se realizara en un solo día. El procedimiento a efectuar es el siguiente: Limpieza del Área.- para que el impermeabilizante se fije correctamente es muy importante que la pared esté totalmente limpia. Por eso el primer paso es quitar cuidadosamente los restos de material que pudieran haber por una impermeabilización anterior; así como eliminar todo tipo de elementos indeseables: tierra, humedad, restos de pintura, etc. Sellado de Grietas.- una vez perfectamente limpia la zona, se procede a sellar minuciosamente las fisuras en la losa y paredes interiores de la pileta central; rellenándolas con una pasta especial que evitará que el agua y la humedad se filtren por estos pequeños huecos. Capa de Impermeabilizante “Hidrazo”.- Se aplica una capa de impermeabilizante sobre toda la superficie de la losa de fondo – piso y paredes de la parte inferior de la pileta central; como si se estuviera pintando la pared con este material. FORMA DE MEDICION El trabajo ejecutado se medirá en M2, contando con la aprobación del Supervisor de la obra, de acuerdo a la superficie especificado en el presupuesto. FORMA DE PAGO El pago se efectuara al precio unitario del contrato por M2 de acuerdo a las valorizaciones y avance real de la obra. El precio contempla el costo de la mano de obra, materiales, equipos, herramientas y transporte necesario para la ejecución de esta actividad. 07 PINTURA 06.01 PINTURA DE TRAFICO PARA SARDINELES COLOR AMARILLO DESCRIPCION
  24. 24. MunicipalidadDistritaldeOcucaje Gerencia deDesarrollo Urbano SubGerencia deObrasPúblicas Proyecto:“ConstruccióndelparqueSanJosé del Barrio San José de Pinilla del Distrito de Ocucaje en la provincia de Ica” Este trabajo consiste en el suministro, almacenamiento, transporte y aplicación de pintura de tráfico para sardineles. Se aplicará una mano de imprimante y dos manos con pinturas basadas en pintura para tráfico. FORMA DE MEDICION El método de medición es por metro cuadrado (M2), se medirá el área neta del sardinel comprendido entre las caras laterales de las paredes y la parte superior de esta. FORMA DE PAGO La cantidad determinada según el método de medición, será pagada por metro cuadrado (m2.), y dicho pago constituirá compensación total por el costo de material, equipo, mano de obra e imprevistos necesarios para completar la partida.

