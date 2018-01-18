Tumores malignos oseos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tumores malignos óseos
Osteosarcoma • Tumor maligno más común • 10-20 años • Hombres (2:1)
• Dolor y limitación funcional • Elevación de la fosfatasa alcalina (50% ) • Pronóstico 5 años 60 al 80% • Tx Quimioterapia
Osteosarcoma yuxtacortical • Mayores de 25 años • Mujeres • 5 años más del 80% • Baja diferenciación • Rodilla • Sin signo...
Tumor de células gigantes • Rara metástasis (pulmón mucho tiempo) • Osteoclásticas • 30-40 años • Mujeres asiáticas • 90% ...
Sarcoma de ewing • Neuroectodérmico de la infancia • Hombres (2:1) • Raro en raza negra • T(11;22) T(21;22) • Fiebre, debi...
Mieloma múltiple • Tumor de células plasmáticas • Hombres (2:1) • 65años • Citocinas para osteoclastos ( lesión lítica) • ...
Tumores metastásicos • Tumores más común es el carcinoma • Mama, próstata, pulmón, tiroides y riñón (columna vertebral) • ...
