Río Cuarto . Río Tercero . San Francisco . Villa María RECUERDOS DELCONFIN POR JORGE SARRAUTE PÁG. 8 HISTORIA JUAN BAUTIST...
El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 2 CONVERSACIÓN CONDANIELE DOTTORINI Por Gastón Molayoli Daniele Dotorini es profesor aso...
El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 3 al embotamiento perceptivo. Hace poco publicaste un libro titulado La pasión de lo rea...
El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 4 Con el paso de los años, y produc- to de la relativa paz que se vivía en la frontera, ...
El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 5 consigo el mandato para que Bus- tos sea reelegido como gobernador, se propone hacerlo...
El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 6 ¿QUÉ FUE DE ANGELICA KAUFFMANN?? Por Redacción ECM-AT Angelica Kauffmann es una artist...
El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 7 HASTA QUE NADA QUEDE. POESÍA REUNIDA 1978-2019. de JoséAntonio Martínez Muñoz Oiré el ...
El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 8 RECUERDOS DEL CONFIN Por Jorge Sarraute Hoy es 24 de marzo, un nefasto día que muchos ...
  1. 1. Río Cuarto . Río Tercero . San Francisco . Villa María RECUERDOS DELCONFIN POR JORGE SARRAUTE PÁG. 8 HISTORIA JUAN BAUTISTA BUSTOS: FEDERALISMO Y AUTONOMISMO CORDOBÉS (3ra entrega) POR MARTÍN A. TOSELLI PÁG. 4-5 Miércoles 12 de agosto de 2020 . Año 20 Nº 916 Diálogo inaugural del ciclo “Imágenes en cuestión (Conversaciones en tiempos de pandemia), organizado por la Agencia Córdoba Cultura, Delegación Río Cuarto, entre Gastón Molayoli, director del Centro Cultural Leonardo Fa- vio, y el prestigioso crítico italiano de cine. PÁG. 2 y 3 CONVERSACIÓNCON DANIELEDOTTORINI HASTA QUE NADA QUEDE. Poesía Reunida 1978-2019 de JoséAntonio Martínez Muñoz Por Pilar Blanco PÁG. 7 HISTORIA DEL ARTE ¿QUÉ FUE DE ANGELICA KAUFFMAN? POR REDACCIÓN ECM-AT PÁG. 6 LA COLUMNA
  2. 2. El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 2 CONVERSACIÓN CONDANIELE DOTTORINI Por Gastón Molayoli Daniele Dotorini es profesor aso- ciado de cine en la Universidad de Calabria (Italia), crítico de cine, edi- tor de las revistas “Fata Morgana”, “Filmcritica”, “Sentieri Selvaggi”. Es colaborador de la revista “Kilómetro 111. Ensayos sobre cine”. Es pro- gramador del Festival dei Popoli de Florencia, Festival Internacional de cine documental desde el año 2008, donde dirigió varias retrospectivas dedicadas a directores de cine do- cumental contemporáneo.Su último libro es “La pasión de lo real: del do- cumental a la creación del mundo”. -Desde acá se observa que en Italia, y en Europa en general, la situación es crítica, aunque en la mayoría de los países el coronavirus pareciera haber dejado de crecer. ¿Cómo está percibiendo el clima cultural y polí- tico? -Es una es una pregunta muy com- pleja. Existe mucha incertidumbre, mucho miedo, es algo que no sabe- mos cuándo termina y no sabemos cómo se desarrolla. Lo primero que podemos sentir es que la percepción del mundo externo cambia radical- mente. En un primer momento todos los medios de comunicación se con- centraron en cuestiones sanitarias, luego se pasó a una instancia de lo económico y político, es decir, que cuando se empezó a ver la salida, como la luz al final del túnel, empe- zó nuevamente el debate político, el regreso de la lucha política. El sujeto político europeo en este momento tiene una prueba muy importante: ver si tiene sentido su existencia. En un momento como este, tan ex- traordinario, tan difícil, que genera tanta incertidumbre, ¿qué puede ha- cer y decir el arte en general y el cine en particular? También es una pregunta con mu- chas respuestas. Lo primero que se observa es la multiplicación y la di- fusión de una gran cantidad de imá- genes, muchas de ellas artísticas, ya que hay posibilidad de visitar mu- seos virtuales, exposiciones virtua- les, etc. Todos los canales están com- pitiendo para proponer on demand o gratuitamente en streaming todo un archivo enorme de materiales artís- ticos, culturales, teóricos, didácticos y obviamente cinematográficos. Esto tiene mucho que ver con lo que está buscando cada uno como persona. Hoy en día, luego de acomodarme con el trabajo virtual, que me llevó mucho tiempo, he sentido la necesi- dad de tiempo para reflexionar sobre las mutaciones profundas que nos van a afectar, no solamente en este período, sino también hacia adelan- te, por un período que no podemos determinar y que tampoco podemos determinar cómo nos va a afectar. -¿Ha podido tener algunas lecturas o ha podido ver algunas películas que le ayudaran a pensar este período de distanciamiento? -En un primer momento, me costaba mucho disfrutar de toda la oferta cul- tural y artística. Realmente no tenía ganas. Recuerdo que todos decían: “quédense en casa, aprovechen para leer libros que nunca leyeron”. Pero para ver una película o leer un libro tienes que tener un estado de ánimo, una atención, una mirada libre; y de- finitivamente la mirada no estaba li- bre. Leí muy poco y vi pocas pelícu- las, solo algunas de animación de mi infancia. Después empecé a trabajar sobre algunas lecturas y vi algunas películas. Intenté recuperar algunas cosas que había visto antes de la pandemia. Hay películas que hablan de distintas situaciones, que vistas desde hoy, retrospectivamente, pare- cen comunicar algo del presente. Por ejemplo una película como “Este no es un film”, de Jafar Panahi, es una película filmada totalmente adentro de una casa, donde el director esta- ba preso por cuestiones políticas en Irán. Todas las situaciones filmadas no tienen nada que ver con la situa- ción actual, pero al mismo tiempo, uno empieza a ver esta película y ve algo sobre lo que significa estar en- cerrado en una casa y todo lo que trae aparejado. Pienso además en la película “Arirang”, de Kim Ki-Duk, donde el director voluntariamente se aísla porque durante un rodaje de una película anterior, una actriz casi pierde la vida. Para el director fue un shock y decidió alejarse del set e irse a un campo, donde vivía en una carpa, sin que nadie lo visitara y al mismo tiempo filmándose. Fue de alguna manera una suerte de confe- sión por parte del realizador. Se puede ver por un lado la pelícu- la de Panahi y la idea de no poder hacer una película y tratar de inven- tar alguna forma de filmar y contar algo, esta condición también puede ser vista como la que vivimos todos en este momento. Por otro lado, en la película Kim Ki-Duk, la idea de hablar como modo de liberación y como un modo de reflexión sobre sí mismo. Esta situación de hablar con otros me resulta interesante, ya que creo que nunca he hablado tanto por teléfono como en este período y, obviamente, sobre la situación del Coronavirus. Si esta necesidad de hablar la lleva- mos al cine, desde sus comienzos, este nos ha querido hablar de algo. También en este presente el cine tie- ne algo para decir, así que comen- cé a buscar algunas películas, como así también me comenzaron a llegar algunos materiales para mi trabajo como programador. Lo primero que pude notar fue que todas las pelí- culas que me llegaban transcurrían antes de la pandemia, realizadas en el 2018 o 2019 y que parecían retra- tar otro mundo. Luego me llegaron películas realizadas durante el aisla- miento y esto me parece muy impor- tante, porque hay un cine que está empezando a reflexionar y a crear imágenes sobre una situación donde no había imágenes; solo las imáge- nes mediáticas. -En este momento la información, y en particular las imágenes, abundan, tanto que en la mayoría de los casos parecieran contribuir a la confusión,
  3. 3. El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 3 al embotamiento perceptivo. Hace poco publicaste un libro titulado La pasión de lo real, el documental o la creación del mundo. ¿Qué pue- de observar acerca del estado de las imágenes en este contexto, el modo en que circulan, el modo en que se conectan con lo real? -En cualquier situación de sobrea- bundancia, el riesgo es de perderse. Los mass media están producien- do imágenes que son más o menos siempre las mismas. También las entrevistas a personajes que tienen una biblioteca detrás es un cliché. Si una persona no tiene una biblio- teca, debe pintarla o comprar una biblioteca de cartón para no sentirse menos (risas). El cine puede trabajar este flujo de imágenes como siempre lo hizo, puede trabajar en un sentido cinematográfico, es decir, tratar de remontar, de reutilizar este archivo fluido y móvil; y construir una mira- da y un análisis; esto lo hace el cine de archivo continuamente. En otro sentido puede hacerse otro tipo de pregunta, estoy pensando en el cine de lo real, del documental contemporáneo, porque por ejem- plo, las películas que empiezo a ver son muy interesantes ya que tratan de responder a varias preguntas que están surgiendo. La primera es la imagen como testigo. Hay algunos directores que empezaron a difundir en la web convocatorias para que la gente envíe vídeos sobre su testimo- nio o envíe imágenes de la ciudad tomadas desde su punto de vista. Esos directores luego arman una pe- lícula con varias de estas imágenes y la idea sería de formar una mirada colectiva e intensa, un testimonio, un cuento colectivo sobre este perío- do histórico que nos toca vivir. Este hecho artístico, creo, es el primer nivel del cine. Un segundo nivel es el de trabajar sobre, por ejemplo, la relación entre un “yo y el mundo”; que siempre fue una necesidad para el cine. No es algo nuevo, sino que cambia de intensidad, cambia de ob- jetivo. Recientemente el festival de Salónica, en Grecia, que no se va a hacer de forma presencial sino que será una edición online, contactó a varios directores que habían partici- pado en algunas ediciones anteriores del festival para producir con los ins- trumentos que tenían en su casa una película sobre el Coronavirus. Ese proyecto que se llama “Especies de espacios”, trae su nombre de un li- bro de Georges Perec, donde él hace como un mapa y una reflexión sobre los espacios de su vida, empezando por la hoja de papel en blanco donde está escribiendo, hasta a la mesa, las sillas, el living, la cama, etc. Enton- ces se da una idea de filmar desde su punto de vista; se nota que muchos de esos pequeños cortos hablaban de cómo filmar el mundo, hablan de qué mundo me llega. Hay una película, por ejemplo, de Denis Côté, donde él filma desde varias perspectivas el techo de su propia casa. Él se encuentra en un departamento ubicado en un edi- ficio, filma desde la ventana un te- cho lindante: todo está vacío. Filma ángulos de la casa y al final enfoca la televisión. Desde una perspectiva bastante móvil, empiezan a llegar imágenes de películas, por ejem- plo, de “La aventura”, de Antonio- ni, donde Jeannne Moreau grita “ya está, ya está, no quiero más”, como si el mundo estuviera vacío y no pu- diera verlo más y nuestro refugio sea el cine que me puede hacer hablar. Otro ejemplo es Jia Zhang Ke, que realiza una película maravillosa con un smartphone, donde hay un direc- tor de cine y un productor que se encuentran (sin encontrarse verdade- ramente, la ilusión se realiza a través del montaje); al entrar a un lugar, le miden la temperatura, no se dan la mano sino que chocan el codo, res- petan el distanciamiento, usan barbi- jos, si tocan la tablet deben limpiarse las manos, no le sirven un café, sino que en el platito le dan un alcohol en gel. Se parece a una situación su- rrealista, cómica, me hizo acordar mucho a “Playtime” de Jacques Tati. Hacia el final de la película, los dos personajes finalmente se sacan los barbijos porque están tomando un café, reconocemos que uno de ellos es el mismo Jia Zhang Ke y mientras están conversando sobre la próxima película que van hacer, se sientan en un microcine a ver una película. Las imágenes que se proyectan son de una cantidad impresionante de gente que parece estar moviéndose al rit- mo de una música. Suponemos que están en un concierto. Así, lo que ve- mos son dos personas distanciadas viendo un mundo que no se puede ver en la actualidad. Me interesó mu- cho la relación con lo externo: entre el interior y el exterior. Después po- demos ver un tercer nivel que es un nivel político, que está empezando, por ejemplo una película que vi re- cientemente de Stephan Coixet que utiliza imágenes que está desarro- llando una compañía de cámaras de seguridad con termosensores; donde mapean toda la ciudad, identifican a las personas y pueden medirle la temperatura corporal. Esas imágenes parecen casi invertidas, como si fue- ra el negativo, es decir, que el blanco resulta negro y el oscuro resulta más blanco. Entonces el director cuenta una historia, que al mismo tiempo es una reflexión, un diario, mostrando esas imágenes que no sabemos qué son (la película indica la proceden- cia de las imágenes al final). Parece que estamos mirando una pelícu- la distópica, una película de cien- cia ficción y paradójicamente no es ciencia ficción sino algo totalmente contemporáneo. Esos son, para mí, los tres niveles en los que empieza a moverse el cine: el nivel de testigo, la reflexión interior- exterior y el nivel político. Ciclo Imágenes en cuestión (conver- saciones en tiempos de pandemia) https://www.youtube.com/watch?- v=IMI-GBaiEEE&t=1071s Transcripción: Mauro Serafino. Edición: Juan Andrés Salinero. El prestigioso crítico italiano de cine, profesor invitado desde 2016 en la Universidad Nacional de las Artes de Buenos Aires y de la Universidad de La Plata, es el personaje con quien se inicia el ciclo “Imágenes en cuestión (Conversaciones en tiempos de Pandemia), organizado por la Agencia Córdoba Cultura, Delegación Río Cuarto.
  4. 4. El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 4 Con el paso de los años, y produc- to de la relativa paz que se vivía en la frontera, tras arduas negociacio- nes, el 20 de diciembre de 1825, los comisionados provinciales (de Córdoba, Santa Fe y Buenos Aires) y algunos caciques, jefes de las tri- bus que habitaban cerca de la línea de fortines, reunidos en la Laguna del Guanaco, situada treinta leguas más arriba de las Salinas Grandes y a más de cien de laVilla de la Con- cepción, procederían, entonces, a firmar unTratado de Paz.A través de él las partes reconocían como úni- co gobierno al soberano Congreso (instalado desde diciembre de 1824 en Buenos Aires), que la paz debía ser con todas las provincias, que sí un cacique invadía una provincia los demás caciques debían impedir- lo, incluso con la fuerza, pues si no las demás provincias le declaraban la guerra. De todas maneras, no se podían desguarnecer las fronteras y se seguían con los obsequios. Tam- poco podía continuar interrumpido el proceso que intentaba poblar la campaña (Lobos, 2011). Previo a la firma de dicho Tratado, el gobernador Bustos comunicaba a Estanislao López, su par santafe- sino, que: “(…) las relaciones de los vecinos del Río Cuarto con los in- dios no exceden de los lineamientos contrastantes a fuerzas de costosas especulaciones, con la desconfian- za y el recelos de una y otra parte, que acostumbran de treinta años a esta fecha, que se hicieron las paces (…)”(1). A su vez, Bustos también alentaba a dos de los comisionados representantes de las provincias, los cuales provenían de la Villa de la Concepción, a los buenos augurios que produciría la firma del acuerdo y la importancia de la acción que, de concretarse, ellos llevarían a cabo: “Querido Bargas: la comisión que con ésta fha. encargo a V. será muy oportuno se evaque (sic.) en consorcio de Pedro Guerra, dado que éste había servido en la iniciati- va del negocio, no quisiera quitarle su parte de gloria en la paz que se espera concertar (…).”(2) El problema de las levas y sus con- secuencias se hicieron sentir desde los primeros momentos del gobier- no de Bustos, por lo que la reduc- ción de las milicias a lo largo de toda su etapa fue una constante, implementada de modo paulatino. Se reclutaban hombres recurriendo, muchas veces, al envío de delin- cuentes y vagos apresados por las autoridades aprovechando el tránsi- to de tropas de Mendoza al puerto de Buenos Aires y viceversa. “Lue- go se recurrió a los habitantes de la región con lo que las autoridades militares de allí tropezaron con no pocas dificultades, muchas veces, con la resistencia opuesta por las autoridades locales que ven com- prometida su subsistencia y la de los estancieros al quitarles peones y debilitar su poder defensivo (…) El cabildo de la Villa de la Concep- ción no tarda en hacer notar que las múltiples atenciones del vecindario (reclutamientos, auxilios, chasques, indios, etc.) han determinado que muchos hombres sólo alcancen a trabajar dos días a la semana (…) las zonas próximas a la frontera no sólo son vulnerables a las incursio- nes indígenas sino también al ingre- so de fuerzas contrarias al gobierno de turno, dando lugar a emigracio- nes forzadas por las propias autori- dades” (Lobos, 2011: 634-635). El 21 de febrero de 1825, Juan Bautista Bustos terminó su primer mandato y, desde hacía tiempo, era sabido que en la Legislatura no to- dos estaban dispuestos a reelegirlo. El 25 del mismo mes se procedió a la elección de gobernador: se votó tres veces dado que ninguno de los candidatos más votados que se habían presentado (Juan Bautista Bustos y el coronel José Julián Mar- tínez) llegó a obtener la mayoría re- querida, según lo establecía el Re- glamento. En función de todo ello, y siguiendo a aquél, debía sortearse entre ambos y al parecer con ayuda resultó elegido Martínez, resolvién- dose que jurara al día siguiente. In- mediatamente entró a la Legislatura un oficio de Bustos que adjuntan- do representaciones de las juris- dicciones de Río Segundo Abajo y de Calamuchita, firmadas por los comandantes militares y “vecinos” de ambas, manifestaba que fuese elegido él como gobernador y de- claraba no reconocer a otra perso- na. La Legislatura le informó que ya se había hecho la elección y que le correspondía mantener la tranquili- dad pública (Segreti, 1973). “Bustos, movilizó a su gente, que recorriendo la ciudad exigía su re- elección y denostaba a Martínez” (Lobos, 2011: 50). Bajo el argumento de los momentos gravísimos que vivía la provincia, se resolvió disolver la Legislatura, con- ceder provisoriamente a Bustos la suma del poder público y levantar un acta de lo resuelto. El 26 de febrero de 1825, Bustos convocó, nuevamente, a la pro- vincia a elegir electores para que procedieran a escoger a los repre- sentantes a la Legislatura. Reunidos los electores el 30 de marzo y ante el hecho de que todos ellos traían JUAN BAUTISTA BUSTOS: FEDERALISMO Y AUTONOMISMO CORDOBÉS* (3ª ENTREGA) Por Martín A. Toselli HISTORIA. Bicentenario del Primer Gobierno Constitucional de Córdoba
  5. 5. El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 5 consigo el mandato para que Bus- tos sea reelegido como gobernador, se propone hacerlo extraordinaria- mente, lo que se realizó jurando al día siguiente. El 4 de abril, se reinstaló la Legis- latura y el doctor Learte mocionó para que el cuerpo reeligiera for- malmente a Bustos como goberna- dor y capitán general, lo que no se estimó necesario, pero sí que pres- tara juramento ante dicho órgano según lo establecía el Reglamento Provisorio, así Juan Bautista Bustos fue electo nuevamente gobernador titular de Córdoba. La jurisdicción de la Frontera Sur tuvo participación en esos aconte- cimientos, a través de su represen- tante, electo a tal efecto, aunque no sin cambios y algunas controver- sias, que se generaron por la situa- ción. No obstante, ante la reelec- ción de Bustos, el representante de esta jurisdicción se inclinó por esa opción. La Villa de la Concepción, por in- termedio del comandante militar de la Frontera Sur, Luis Ordoñez, felicitó a través de una nota envia- da al gobernador Bustos por haber sido reelecto, considerando que ello representaba la voluntad y los sentimientos de la sociedad de toda la provincia: “El comandante de ésta Villa, por sí y a nombre de sus oficiales, se felicitan con el mayor placer porque ven en la persona de V.E. al supremo Xeje de la Provincia de Córdoba, que a su vez a estado tan pronta a manifestarle su gratitud pronunciada por la confesión le- gislativa a impulsos del sentimien- to público. Desde este momento recibimos el honor de dirigir a V.E. nuestras felicitaciones al considerar que su glorioso nombre se presenta- rá a la posteridad cómo primer ob- jeto de su reconocimiento (…).”(3). Además, con el paso del tiempo, fue apareciendo la necesidad de restañar las heridas que provocaron las luchas de facciones vividas en la provincia y que habían llevado el destierro de algunos “vecinos”. El 21 de mayo de 1825, el doctor Juan Manuel Bustos presentó a la legisla- tura un proyecto de “ley de olvido” que fue sancionada ese mismo día, por el que se establecía el olvido y amnistía general por los crímenes políticos llamados “de opinión”, con lo que podían regresar todos los ciudadanos desterrados bajo la garantía de la ley. Sin embargo, para 1827 el estado de conspiración contra el goberna- dor Bustos era alentando desde el norte provincial y desde Buenos Aires. El complot en el sur de la provincia, impulsó a que fuesen de- tenidas y sumariadas dos personas de la Villa de la Concepción con supuesta activa participación en ta- les acontecimientos, por confabular contra el gobernador Bustos, reci- biendo apoyo e influencias de Bue- nos Aires. Algunos meses después el gobierno provincial ordenaba al comandante de la Villa a extremar las medidas de control y seguridad para impedir nuevas conjuras y el abastecimiento, fundamentalmente de armas, a los implicados en esas actividades. A su vez, el gobernador tuvo que hacer frente a levantamientos en otras partes del interior provincial, nuevos malones indígenas en la Frontera Sur y apoyar al gobierno de San Luis sacudido por una revo- lución. Tras el triunfo de la revolución del 1º de septiembre de 1828 en Bue- nos Aires, una de las primeras me- didas del general Juan Galo Lavalle, quien la encabezaba, fue mandar a buscar al general José María Paz, que aún se encontraba en la Banda Oriental, para ofrecerle el Ministe- rio de Guerra y Marina y designarlo general en jefe del ejército unitario. El 2 de enero de 1829, Paz se hizo cargo de ambas funciones e, inme- diatamente, preparó su cuerpo del ejército para marchar al interior, siendo su primera etapa Córdoba. Era sabido que Paz se había ene- mistado con Bustos y que aspiraba a la gobernación de esa provincia. “En aquellos años, Paz había aban- donado su antigua filiación federal, aunque las coincidencias con los unitarios al mando de Lavalle y sus aliados porteños no eran muchas” (Ternavasio, 2009: 166). El vertiginoso éxito obtenido por el general Paz con fuerzas militares tan reducidas sólo se explica por la debilidad del bloque adversario. Paz avanzó militarmente sobre Bus- tos y obtuvo una victoria decisiva en San Roque, en abril de 1829. Esto condujo a Bustos a retirarse a La Rioja y a buscar refugio en Qui- roga, proporcionándole a Paz una sólida base de operaciones, además de la adhesión de las provincias de Tucumán y Salta. “Con ellos con- quista sin esfuerzo a Córdoba, don- de conserva contactos importantes (que vienen de los primeros años de la década, cuando formó parte en el partido montonero, hostil a Bus- tos y a los antiguos directoriales con él identificados)” (Halperín Donghi, 2007: 259). En junio de 1829, Facundo Qui- roga, quien aún dominaba el fren- te andino, avanzó sobre Córdoba con una fuerza de unos cinco mil hombres. Pese a que el ejército co- mandado por Paz se reducía a la mitad de esos efectivos, el general cordobés venció al riojano en La Tablada. A comienzos de 1830, Quiroga volvió a invadir Córdoba, pero nuevamente resultó vencido por las fuerzas de Paz en la batalla de Oncativo (Ternavasio, 2009). En esa batalla donde Bustos participó, aparentemente como parte de la oficialidad de Quiroga, ante el cual había pedido refugio y apoyo que le fueron concedidos, el ex-goberna- dor de Córdoba resultó gravemente herido, pero pudo escapar del com- bate y refugiarse en la provincia de Santa Fe, bajo la égida de Estanislao López, quien lo protegió hasta su muerte unos meses después, el 18 de septiembre de 1830. Una de las principales consecuen- cias del triunfo de Paz fue la cons- titución de un bloque opositor en todo el interior que, en nombre del unitarismo, intentó erradicar a los federales del conjunto del territo- rio. En verdad, ambos bandos eran sumamente heterogéneos: ni los unitarios liderados por Paz tenían fuertes coincidencias respecto de la futura organización del país bajo un régimen de unidad, ni menos aún acordaban los federales en torno al significado que le daban a éste término. “(…) Frente a éste nuevo mapa político, al general Paz no le quedaban mayores alternativas que buscar apoyos en las provincias del interior para neutralizar el avance de las fuerzas federales y consoli- dar así su autoridad en Córdoba. Se lanzó entonces a trascender la esfera provincial, valiéndose de las alianzas previas” (Ternavasio, 2009: 167). Mientras tanto, en la ciudad capital los apoyos con que contaba no se limitaban a los sectores altos única- mente, al igual que en la campaña del norte provincial, que fue la base de la disidencia federal cordobesa entre 1815 y 1822, pero “(…) no ocurre lo mismo con la del sur y el este, mucho menos segura, ni con el bloque de la sierra y Traslasierra, que le es más decididamente hostil, y comienza ya a formar montoneras (…)” (Halperín Donghi, 2007: 259), en las cuales muchos de sus secto- res sociales más bajos apoyaban la causa federal y al ex-gobernador Bustos, y serán decididamente im- prescindibles para el triunfo defi- nitivo de los federales sobre Paz en 1831. 1. Oficio del Gobernador Bustos al de San- ta Fe. A.H.P.C. 24/01/1824 - 28/10/1825. 2. Oficio del Gobernador Bustos a Pedro Bargas. A.H.P.C. Gobierno. Caja Nª: 284. 3. Oficio del Comandante Ordoñez al Go- bierno. A.H.P.C. 01/04/1825. Gobierno. Caja Nº: 89. *El presente artículo constituye una síntesis del Trabajo Final de Li- cenciatura (T.F.L.), presentado en el año 2012 y dirigido por la Dra. María R. Carbonari, para acceder al título de Licenciado en Historia, del Departamento de Historia, Fa- cultad de Ciencias Humanas, Uni- versidad Nacional de Río Cuarto.
  6. 6. El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 6 ¿QUÉ FUE DE ANGELICA KAUFFMANN?? Por Redacción ECM-AT Angelica Kauffmann es una artista de primera magnitud de la segunda mitad del siglo XVIII, que desde niña asombró por su especial talento para la música y para la pintura. Sin em- bargo y a pesar de haber sido una de las dos mujeres que participaron en la fundación de la RoyalAcademy de Londres, en 1768, y de que muchas de sus obras enriquecen las principa- les pinacotecas del mundo y colec- ciones privadas, su nombre apenas si es recordado en el reducido círculo de los historiadores del arte. Angelica Kauffmann nació en pue- blo suizo de Coira, en 1741, aunque creció en la localidad austríaca de Schwarzenberg, de donde era origi- nariasumodestafamilia.Supadreera un pintor menor que, sin embargo, percibió el talento de su hija para la pintura a muy temprana edad. Tam- bién muy pronto, la niña demostró una extraordinaria sensibilidad para la música y facilidad para el apren- dizaje de otros idiomas. Con apenas doce años, Angelica ya era una artis- ta reconocida entre nobles y obispos austriacos, quienes no vacilaban en encargarle sus retratos, y con trece visitó Milán, donde su arte causó ver- dadera sensación. Italia se convirtió desde ese momento en un campo propicio para Angelica y las socieda- des de Bolonia,Venecia y Roma que- daron cautivadas tanto por sus dotes para la pintura como para la música. Fue precisamente en Roma, en 1764, donde el arqueólogo e historiador del arte alemán, Johan Winckelmann, le encargó un retrato y escribió a un amigo destacando su belleza y sus virtudes musicales. “Cantando puede igualarse a nuestros mejores virtuo- sos”, afirmó Winckelmann. Poco tiempo después, durante una estancia en Venecia, donde igual- mente gozaba de gran considera- ción, Angelia conoció a Lady Wen- tworth, esposa del embajador inglés, quien no dudó en invitarla a Londres y abrirle las puertas de la alta socie- dad, incluida la familia real. Aquí su primer retrato fue el del más popular actor y dramaturgo inglés del siglo XVIII, David Garrick. Pero sería el celebrado e influyente pintor Joshua Reynolds, quien se convirtió en su más prestigioso mentor y el garante que le permitió afianzar su carrera. El estrecho y admirativo vínculo entre Kauffmann y Reynolds dio lugar a un interesante diálogo artístico, que se plasmó en los retratos que ambos se hicieron y en variaciones temáticas de unos y otros. Asimismo, cuando Angelica Kauffmann fue víctima de una estafa a través de su boda con un falso conde ruso, Joshua Reynolds no dudó en acudir en su apoyo para des- hacer el matrimonio. En 1768, los arquitectos Sir William Chambers y James Paine libraron una encarnizada disputa por el control de la Sociedad de Artistas, que se resol- vió a favor de Paine, Sin embargo, la comunidad artística quedó dividida y Chambers promovió, merced a su relación con el rey Jorge III, la crea- ción de la Royal Academy of Arts, de la que Joshua Reynolds fue su primer presidente. Entre los cuarenta miem- bros fundadores había dos artistas mujeres, Angelica Kauffmann y Mary Moser. La relación de Kauffmann y Rey- nolds, dieciocho años mayor que ella, siempre estuvo en el foco de la maledicencia y no fueron pocos quienes achacaron a ella su entrada en la Royal Academy. Pero el talento de la pintora acabó imponiéndose y presentando obras de extraordina- ria calidad, como son, entre otras, “Ariadna abandonada por Teseo” o “Leonardo expirando en los brazos de Francisco I”. J.M.W. Turner, dis- cípulo de Reynolds y luego uno de los pintores más famosos del Reino Unido, se ufanaba de tener obras de Angelica Kauffman en su colección. Como todo artista consciente de su talento, Angelica Kauffmann era am- biciosa y no se limitaba a la factura de retratos a los que era aficionada la sociedad inglesa, sino que también deseaba abrir el horizonte de la pin- tura histórica y alegórica. Es así que, viendo que esta temática no rendía los frutos previstos, después de quin- ce años de estancia en Londres, deci- dió instalarse en Roma. En la capital italiana, Angelica Kau- ffmann logró mantener su prestigio y ampliar su clientela, sumando en ella a Catalina la Grande, la sobera- na rusa, y entrar por su reconocido talento en la Accademia di San Luca. En el círculo de amistades del conti- nente figuraban los más importantes artistas, intelectuales y poetas, entre éstos el alemán Johan Wolfgang von Goethe, quien en su “Viaje italiano” escribió “ella trabaja más duro que cualquier otro artista que conozca, pero ella es impaciente y siempre quiere más”. Angelica Kauffmann murió en Roma, el5denoviembrede1807.Elcélebre escultor italianoAntonio Canova, a la sazón presidente de la Accademia di San Luca, le organizó un extraordi- nario funeral, al que asistieron todos sus miembros, eclesiásticos y nobles señores y se portaron en procesión dos de sus mejores obras, un busto suyo colocado junto al de Rafael en el Panteón. Angelica Kauffmann fue enterrada en Sant’Andrea delle Fratte. Muchas de las obras de la gran pinto- ra se encuentran en las grandes pina- cotecas del mundo, como el Hermi- tage de San Petersburgo, El Prado de Madrid. la Galeria degli Uffizi de Flo- rencia, Tate Gallery de Londres, etc. Su último cuadro fue “Religion atten- ded by virtues”, una alegoría que pre- tendía ser su obra maestra, pero de la que no se tienen fotografías ni nada se sabe después de haber sido cedi- da por su primer propietario al British Museum, el cual la pasó a la Natio- nal Gallery y luego a la Tate Gallery, la cual ha iniciado su búsqueda. De acuerdo con algunos documentos la obra fue enviada en 1913 a Plymou- th para su exhibición y de allí deam- buló por varios museos perdiéndose en 1941, según algunos historiadores destruida durante los bombardeos de la Segunda Guerra Mundial. La suerte del cuadro es indicativa además de la poca importancia que suscitaba por esa época la figura de Angelica Kauffmann, una de las artis- tas más talentosas del siglo XVIII. HISTORIA DEL ARTE
  7. 7. El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 7 HASTA QUE NADA QUEDE. POESÍA REUNIDA 1978-2019. de JoséAntonio Martínez Muñoz Oiré el desorden de la noche hun- diéndose. Carlos Sahagún Que la noche es territorio de pla- ceres y hundimientos nos lo dicen la historia de la poesía y la íntima de cualquier persona, cuanto más un poeta. La noche es humo, ruido, alcohol, búsqueda de otro cuerpo, la salida de incendios por la que huir de la quema. La noche es ri- sas, amistad en vena, vacío que se expande hasta colonizar las almas. Y es también pérdida, hastío e insa- tisfacción cuya banda sonora mata suavemente: sonriendo y pesta- ñeando vivamente: en la manos ji- rones de piel arte y soltería, alcohol: zigin’ & zagin’: mambo o rythm & blues: ): José A Martínez Muñoz desordena sus noches con una amplia cultu- ra literaria y musical, fruto de toda una vida dedicada a cultivarla y promocionarla en programas radio- fónicos de larga trayectoria. Muer- den su aprendizaje la carcoma de la curiosidad y el afán de probarlo todo, de correr todos los riesgos, de nadar a contracorriente. Aun así, a lo largo de 40 años de coqueteo con distintas estéticas ha logrado que ninguna de ellas suene impos- tada, sino como evolución natural de una creatividad reacia al acomo- do, de una mente hiperactiva que, como dice el poeta León Molina en el prólogo, pertenece a un hombre de respeto porque decide ser libre. Un hombre de resonancias clásicas porque decide abrir la puerta de la jaula a sus poemas. Porque este poeta nunca escoge la opción fácil, las lecturas predigeridas, el camino trillado de la poesía de usar y olvi- dar, como no podía ser de otra ma- nera en un adicto a Homero, Dan- te, Pessoa, Eliot o Vallejo, que lo vacunaron sin dolor contra cantos de sirenas oportunistas, reclamos de almas infernales o devaneos de personalidad que diluyan la propia. La firmeza de su voz la muestra la presencia de un hilo conductor cuya elasticidad se pone a prueba a lo largo de una obra extensa y dila- tada en el tiempo. Desde el primer libro, moanin (some blues) hasta los apuntes inéditos de fragmenta, oscurana y sofoclea podemos ad- vertir, entre abundantes tanteos ex- presivos, los evidentes nexos forma- les y temáticos. Entre estos últimos destacaría su concepción de la vida humana como música, como viaje y como espejismo desde el que se produce la disolución del yo. El primero se aprecia tanto en los títulos como en las citas que imbri- can a poetas y músicos, rítmos y versos: (: suena un blues mientras la cerveza ahoga a la cerveza y las palabras a las palabras, mas no so- naba I can’t quit you baby ni she’ll stay just one more day, el blues aho- ga al blues:). El segundo se encarna en “nadie”, navegante de un mar vinoso y cruel, prisionero del laberinto de la exis- tencia y poblador de sus silencios, el mortal que se atreve a transitar los círculos del Infierno e interrogar a las almas penitentes: los hombres son naufragios / cuyos rostros flotan en el bajío / aves en vuelo al ocaso / gotas que mojan el cristal llovido / y dejan apenas unas huellas / un poco de olvido. Este trasiego vital no procura res- puestas, al contrario, cada vez ero- siona más las primitivas preguntas, que necesitan sustentarse en pala- bras y rastros de Celan, Rimbaud, Lautréamont y Pessoa entre mu- chos, innumerables otros. Lo que podría haberse construido en moldes clásicos presenta, sin embargo, tanto un evidente afán de trasgredir y alterar la comodidad rítmica y conceptual como de evi- denciar la insuficiencia del lengua- je para dar nombre a lo que existe y, más aún, a lo que no existe pero se vislumbra bajo la niebla del de- seo. Así, junto a silvas como las de silva del alba maleva o estásimos de la tragedia griega en sofoclea, en- contramos poemas y libros enteros donde el poeta disloca la sintaxis, la mutila, la omite; donde elimina las mayúsculas, los límites, los so- brepasa; juega con los signos de puntuación o borra el verbo con tachaduras espesas y crispadas que nos hunden en el tercer núcleo te- mático: Nadie ya no es solo una fi- gura que se disuelve, sino que pier- de lenguaje, camina hacia el feraz silencio de un viaje al interior de la conciencia cuyo éxito es incier- to: :porque alguien tiene que morir para que nazca el poema. Toda vida suele alternar torrentes de vértigo con océanos de la tran- quilidad, diferentes estímulos, pa- radas en seco, momentos de cele- bración o de añoranza.Y una “obra reunida” durante 40 años (las en- trañas de las aves / auguraban una navegación larga) no puede dejar de mostrar ese enjambre de voces y de ecos que nos entrega el placer de leer poesía en estado puro, en íntima fusión de lenguaje y trascen- dencia. Pilar Blanco Chamán Ediciones. Albacete, 2019.
  8. 8. El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 8 RECUERDOS DEL CONFIN Por Jorge Sarraute Hoy es 24 de marzo, un nefasto día que muchos argentinos recordamos con dolor y rabia. Recordamos, cada 24 de marzo especialmente recordamos. Se da la circuns- tancia de este confinamiento que nos impide asistir a los actos que normalmente se hacen para unirnos en este dolor, así cada uno en su casa recordará a todos aquellos que sufrieron el peso de la política de terror de estado dictada por el gran hermano de norte para casi toda Sudamérica, y que los obsecuentes esbirros nacionales se encargaron de poner en práctica convirtiéndose en los verdugos más sanguinarios, indignos e inhumanos, no hubo bajeza humana que no traspasaran. Recordamos y recordaremos. Sin embargo los pueblos renacen y sobreviven a las calamidades más terribles que podamos imaginar. Es nuestro triunfo, siempre estamos ahí y estaremos, sobrevivien- do, luchando por lo que creemos justo y cantando. Nos pueden hacer sufrir derrotas a veces, pero seguimos. Ahora nos toca vivir esta plaga del coronavirus y sabemos que mañana nos volveremos a encontrar bajo el sol para abrazarnos como antes, quizás con más fuerza porque esta reclusión forzada nos ayuda a ver en que medida somos simplemente personas, personas que se necesitan, con un destino común, viajando por el espacio en este pequeño y enfermo planeta, más allá de razas u orígenes, parlas, banderas, religiones o sexos, simples personas en un mundo globalizado, sin fronteras absurdas o mezquinas que mafias financieras, enfermedades, terremotos o tormentas no reconocen. Los invito a cantar juntos hoy, cada uno como pueda y don- de pueda, esta canción que adquiere un especial sentido este martes 24 de marzo. “Cantando al sol, como la Cigarra, después de un año bajo la tierra.”* 8 de abril. Detrás de la ventana es miércoles y canta la naturaleza. La venganza de Pacha Mama fue completa: eligió la primavera, cuando la vida florece, para mostrar- nos la fragilidad y la estupidez que nos caracteriza como especie.Y aquí dentro solo florecen los recuerdos. Mi viejo era marino. Nunca sabré que luz se le encendió a ese pueblerino de tierra adentro, nacido a 400 km en línea recta de la costa más cercana a principios de los 20, a decidir que su vida transcurriría en el mar. Un mar que nunca había visto. Y si en mi adolescencia ya era difícil imaginar la vida más allá de la ruta, ventipico años antes, a finales de los años 30 mucho debió ahogarle el enorme cielo de la pampa para abandonarla para siempre. Ahí se fue con 16 añitos a estudiar mecánica naval en lo que después fue la maldita Escuela de Mecánica de la Armada de Buenos Aires, hoy museo de los horrores de lo más abyecto que puede haber en la condición humana. Y ahí se pasó la vida, en la panza de los barcos, cuidando esos enormes motores diesel, entre el calor y el ruido ensordecedor que tapa al de las olas cuando rompen contra el casco. Cuando nací no estaba, según contó mi madre, vaya a saber dónde andaría nave- gando. Cuando nació mi hermano, en el 47, estaba en Inglaterra, había ido a buscar un Liberty y tardó meses en regresar. El Liberty era un tipo de barco de carga que los norteamericanos fabricaron durante la segunda guerra de a miles para los enor- mes convoyes que iban a Europa transportando pertrechos para la tropa. Eran buques pensados para no durar demasiado, hasta llegar a Inglaterra, al Mediterráneo o a las islas del Pacífico, si tenían suerte de no ser hundidos por los submarinos japoneses o alemanes antes. Al final de la guerra quedaron diseminados en puertos del mundo miles de Libertys. Perón asume en el 45. Consciente de la necesidad de tener una flota naviera nacional que le permitiera asegurar el abastecimiento de materias primas y suministros para su proyecto de independencia económica, decide aumentar por tres el número de barcos y capacidad de transporte. Compra un buen número de aquellos Libertys que son llevados a Inglaterra donde se les reforzó el casco y se mejoraron los motores. A mi viejo le tocó supervisar parte de este trabajo y después venir en uno de estos buques ya remozados. Después siguió navegando, no paraba en casa por mucho tiempo, diez o quince días, el tiempo que duraba la descarga y la carga para el nuevo viaje, salíamos a la puerta ya sin palabras y lo veía con su maleta, caminando rumbo a la estación de tren. Entrábamos y no se hablaba. El buque hacía rutas que le llevaban a estar meses fuera, llevando todo tipo de mercaderías de un puerto a otro entre América y Europa. Re- cuerdo las cartas timbradas en Baltimore, Amberes, Rotterdam, Lima, Panamá, San Francisco, Lisboa, incluso Barcelona, quien iba a pensar... Hasta no hace mucho ha- bía frente al Moll de la Fusta, en el balcón de un edificio, un cartel envejecido que ponía ELMA, que debió estar la oficina de la Empresa Lineas Maritimas Argentinas. La flota argentina llegó a ser de las grandes sino también de las más modernas del mundo en aquellos años. A partir del golpe militar del 55 contra Perón comenzó un proceso de desmantela- miento del país, y de su flota, claro. Ante la resistencia obrera se militarizó la empresa, se aplicó la ley marcial, los obreros trataron de defender su puesto de trabajo, termi- naron en varias cárceles, incluso en la de Ushuaia. En el 97 ya no quedaban barcos y desapareció ELMA y toda marina mercante del país. Aplicaron el sistema típico: se privatiza diciendo que lo privado es mejor, después se desmantela y se vende para repartir el fruto del expolio entre unos pocos. Fin de la so- beranía. Mi viejo, por suerte, ya se había jubilado y se fue a vivir con la que entonces era su mujer a Mar del Plata, allí lo vimos una tarde caminando por la costa mirando mar adentro. Mi viejo, Pepe, Peti, el Vasco para sus compañeros, creía en la reencar- nación. Cuando sabíamos los dos que el cáncer no lo soltaría, en una de esas largas charlas que me di el lujo de tener con él (también tuvimos grandes silencios) me dijo “ en la próxima vida me gustaría volver ser marino”. No se si ese cuerpo donde se habrá reencarnado está ahora mismo navegando.Ya no hay marina mercante. Tal vez en otro país. Muchos de aquellos Libertys fueron bau- tizados con nombres de ríos argentinos, al Rio Salado, uno de los barcos donde pasó años, lo vimos una tarde, al principio de los 90, mientras caminábamos con Montse por lo que hoy es Puerto Madero, en un dique, oxidado, esperando el desguace. De eso va este tango, Nieblas del Riachuelo, de Cobián y letra de Cadícamo. En la boca de Riachuelo, donde ahora van los turistas a pasear por la calle Caminito, es- tuvo durante años el cementerio de barcos, allí, semihundidos, ladeados esqueletos oxidados, esperaban el fin. “Turbio fondeadero donde van a recalar, barcos que en el muelle para siempre han de quedar.” La Columna

