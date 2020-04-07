Successfully reported this slideshow.
Corredor Mediterráneo

Suplemento cultural dirigido por Antonio Tello.
Artículos, resñeas, entrevistas, sección de humor

  1. 1. Río Cuarto . Río Tercero . San Francisco . Villa María HEROÍNAS INCÓMODAS MARY BAKER-EDDY, LA MÍSTICA DE LA TERAPIA POR F. M. HOYOS PÁG. 8 LOS QUILMES POR H. MORALES SOLÁ PÁG. 4 Y 5 MITÍO DAVID, MUERTO EN DEPORTACIÓN,YYO DE J. MACHOVER POR A.T. PÁG. 7 Miércoles 08 de abril de 2020 . Año 20 Nº 898 Este año se cumple el 75º aniversario de la liberación del campo de exterminio nazi en Polonia, que ha pasado a la historia como una de las mayores expresiones del mal generadas por el ser humano y la pregunta que aún sigue latente es ¿cómo pudo ocurrir semejante tragedia? ¿sólo los nazis fueron los responsables? PÁG. 2 y 3 AUSCHWITZ, EL CORAZÓN DE LASTINIEBLAS BANALIZACIÓN DEL LENGUAJE POR MARGARITA BELANDRIA PÁG. 6
  2. 2. El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 2 AUSCHWITZ, EL CORAZÓN DE LAS TINIEBLAS Por Antonio Tello Más allá de la muerte de millones de personas a causa de la Segunda Guerra Mundial –alrededor de 60 millones- y de las ingentes pérdidas materiales, lo que dejó esta conflagración planeta- ria en el imaginario colectivo es cómo el mal, naturalizado por una perversa política fundada en el espacio vital y la superioridad racial, arrastró a una comunidad a cometer o consentir los crímenes más atroces contra otras co- munidades humanas. El camino para encontrar o aproxi- marse a una explicación a lo sucedi- do quizás lo avistemos en las ideas de dos importantes pensadores judíos que han reflexionado profundamente so- bre la Shoa y han enunciado nociones que permiten una mayor comprensión de la tragedia, Hannah Arendt y Raul Hilberg. Sus polémicos puntos de vis- ta parten de diferentes premisas, pero al final resultan complementarios y, en algunos aspectos esenciales, coinci- dentes. El 11 de mayo de 1960, siendo presi- dente de Argentina Arturo Frondizi, un comando israelí secuestró a un alemán llamado Ricardo Klement, nombre que ocultaba la identidad de Adolf Eich- mann. Nueve días más tarde, el exte- niente coronel de las SS y “arquitecto de la solución final”, que dejó un sal- do de 15 millones de víctimas, entre muertos y sobrevivientes, fue drogado y transportado clandestinamente a Jeru- salem. Aquí, el Estado de Israel lo juz- gó por crímenes de lesa humanidad y ahorcóenTelAvivel30demayode1962. Entre las decenas de corresponsales que asistieron al juicio contra Eich- mann estaba Hanna Harendt, en re- presentación de The New Yorker. Sus informes y reflexiones sobre el proceso conformaron más tarde su libro Eich- mann desde Jerusalem. La banalidad del mal. El subtítulo no es un mero recurso retórico sino la definición de un concepto que habría de sacudir las conciencias del mundo civilizado, y en particular las de su propio pueblo, al no considerar al verdugo de millones de judíos como un monstruo, sino como una persona corriente, alguien tan nor- mal como cualquiera, que adopta y asi- mila naturalmente los mecanismos de un sistema perverso y, sin sentirse cul- pable, es capaz de cometer los críme- nes más atroces. Eichmann no se con- sideraba un criminal, sino un simple “técnico de transporte”, que cumplía con su trabajo. Él estaba convencido de que al desaparecer su responsabilidad civil individual, tampoco había respon- sabilidad colectiva. No aceptaba que hubiera en la sociedad alemana una “maldad intrínseca”. De este modo, la retorcida maquinaria burocrática del nazismo orientada a la aniquilación de los judíos había convertido a todos en responsables y a la vez había diluido esa responsabilidad en un cúmulo de papelerío burocrático. En Mi tío David, muerto en deportación, y yo, Jacobo Machover, (ver reseña pág. 7) judío cu- bano-francés, relata así el modo como constató el asesinato de su tío: “No aparece en ningún libro, excepto en esa especie de libro de los muertos que es el “Mémorial” de Serge Klarsfeld […] No hay libro, pero sí reseña, hecha por los residentes de Guéret y de la pe- queña ciudad cercana, La Souterraine, que pasaron una buena parte de sus vidas reconstruyendo el itinerario en la Creuse de los deportados y de los “Jus- tos”. La ficha dice así: David Ajzenfisz Fecha de nacimiento: 20/01/1921 (Sedlce, Polonia) Fecha de fallecimiento: 1943 (Maidanek, Polonia) Arresto: 1943 Edad en el momento del arresto: 22 años Fecha y lugar de deportación: 6/03/1943 Número de convoy: 51 Nombre del campo: Maidanek, Polonia”. La vida de un ser humano equivalía a un bulto cualquiera. Era una cifra, una referencia contable de mercancía en tránsito para el sistema burocrático-ad- ministrativo que sustentó la industria de la muerte y que alimentó en su peo- nes y gerentes la creencia de que ellos eran simples engranajes – “técnicos de transporte” en palabras de Eichmann- de la gran maquinaria. Según Arendt –y esto es lo que causó un gran impacto emocional, especial- mente entre muchos judíos- estos indi- viduos no eran monstruos sino perso- nas corrientes, “normales”, gentiles y amorosas en sus casas y en su vecin- dario, empleados que hacían su trabajo y lo hacían del modo más eficaz que podían, aunque su tarea fuese extermi- nar a millones de personas, en el marco de un sistema perverso. Ellos no se con- sideraban culpables en tanto cumplían con las órdenes recibidas. Una idea de autoexculpación que más tarde dará pábulo a la teoría de la “obediencia debida”, a la que recurrirán cientos de represores, asesinos y torturadores de, por ejemplo, los ejércitos latinoame- ricanos, para privar a sus víctimas de ejercer su defensa por los delitos ultra- jantes contra su vida y su dignidad de los que habían sido objeto; un recurso que, al aceptarse, consagra la impuni- dad de los cómplices y colaboradores, dado que su participación criminal queda excluida por la justificación del “cumplimiento del deber por obedien- cia debida”. Los Eichmann no son locos ni demo- nios, sino individuos corrientes, buró- cratas amorales y aplicados, ángeles exterminadores para quienes el mal es ajeno a ellos mientras cumplan dis- ciplinadamente con la función que el sistema les ha encomendado. Pero ¿hu- biera sido posible cumplir tan eficaz- mente con esta tarea de haber existido una resistencia firme por parte de la co- munidad judía? Esta pregunta subyace en la tesis que
  3. 3. El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 3 Raul Hilberg desarrolló en La destruc- ción de los judíos europeos, ensayo que, en 1961, planteó una nueva pers- pectiva para comprender la Shoah al centrarse en los aspectos burocráticos de la política nazi de exterminio. Han- nah Arendt, si bien al principio negó esta mirada, acabó afirmando que “na- die podrá ya escribir sobre estas cues- tiones sin recurrir a él” y fue más allá al reconocer que su idea sobre la bana- lidad del mal estaba inspirada en este ensayo. “Me he basado en la obra de Raul Hilberg, que fue publicada des- pués del juicio, y que constituye el más exhaustivo y fundamental estudio sobre la política judía del Tercer Reich”. La primera reacción de Arendt, común a muchos otros judíos, era comprensi- ble si se piensa que Hilberg por prime- ra vez proponía despojar el análisis de la tragedia de toda sentimentalidad y abordarlo desde el punto de vista admi- nistrativo del sistema para llevar a cabo una empresa –la solución final- de tal envergadura.Y es en este punto, donde Raul Hilberg pone el dedo en la llaga al afirmar que para ejecutar el genocidio, “administrativamente, los alemanes ha- bían necesitado que los judíos siguie- ran sus órdenes, que éstos cooperaran en su propia destrucción”. En cierto modo, Hilberg nos dice que los mismos judíos –señalados princi- palmente a través de los Jundenräte [Consejos Judíos]- fueron los partíci- pes necesarios de los que el nazismo se valió para su repugnante propósito. Para Raul Hilberg, en la Shoah no sólo hubo una responsabilidad colectiva del pueblo alemán sino también una débil resistencia y hasta cooperación de los Consejos Judíos en la inocente creen- cia de que salvaban vidas. La pregunta subsiguiente es ¿qué impidió a la co- munidad judía oponerse desde el prin- cipio de una manera efectiva a la po- lítica de arianización primero y luego, en 1935, a las Leyes de Núremberg del régimen nazi que preludiaban la “solu- ción final”? Cabe consignar que, dada la elevada población judía localizada en los terri- torios ocupados, recién en 1941 Hitler ordenó ejecutar “la solución final de la cuestión judía”, orden que no comen- zaría a cumplirse de modo sistemático hasta el año siguiente a cargo de las SS en los campos de exterminio dispues- tos para tal fin. El texto de la autorización que Goëring remite a Heydrich, segundo de Him- mler, para que organice la logística para el exterminio, es un ejemplo atroz de la burocracia criminal planificada de la que habla Hilberg. En el perver- so estilo administrativo del régimen, el genocidio es la “solución final de la cuestión judía en la esfera alemana de influencia en Europa”. Detrás de esta frase administrativamente aséptica se escondía la deportación, la tortura y el asesinato de miles de personas. Una de éstas, Zalmen Gradowski, deportado a finales de 1942 al campo de extermi- nio de Auschwitz-Birkenau, escribió en la primavera de 1944: “Querido lector, escribo estas palabras en mis momen- tos de mayor desesperación”. Así co- mienza la secreta y angustiosa cróni- ca del sufrimiento de los condenados a las cámaras de gas, que Gradowski escribió hasta poco antes de su asesi- nato, para que las futuras generaciones pudieran imaginarse “la realidad” del “infierno de Auschwitz-Birkenau”. Al principio, recién llegado al campo, Zalmen Gradowski había sido elegido por las SS para integrar las cuadrillas condenadas a trabajos forzados y luego para integrar los “sonderkommando”, los comandos de presos judíos que de- bían colaborar en el asesinato en masa de otros presos. La crónica de Gradowski es lo que el antropólogo Clifford Geertz llamó la “vida sentida”, es decir, la faz contra- ria a la asepsia administrativa con que víctimas y victimarios vivieron la trage- dia. Pero la asepsia del relato no sólo no desapareció con la guerra, sino que alcanzó un alto grado de sofisticación en los sistemas represivos surgidos en América Latina, a partir de la década de los 60 del siglo XX, con el fin de ate- nuar el impacto ético que causaban, en el ánimo de los ciudadanos, los abusos y crímenes que cometían, como ejem- plifica nombrar “Proceso” (Proceso de Reorganización Nacional”), a la dicta- dura cívico-militar más feroz que sufrió Argentina (1976-1983) en su historia o llamarle “grupo de tarea”, al comando encargado de allanamientos, secues- tros y asesinatos durante la misma. Llegados a este punto, cabe pensar, como Raul Hilberg, que si los mis- mos judíos fueron los “partícipes ne- cesarios” utilizados por los nazis para consumar la Shoah, gran parte de los ciudadanos argentinos fueron también responsables –colaboradores necesa- rios por convicción ideológica o indi- ferencia cómplice- de que una minoría mesiánica de militares, eclesiásticos y civiles perpetrara el mayor genocidio –palabra que ha ampliado su campo semántico desde la Segunda Guerra Mundial- sufrido en el país sudameri- cano. El 75º aniversario de la liberación del campo de exterminio de Aus- chwitz-Birkenau reactualiza, en el imaginario colectivo, las interro- gantes sobre las conductas que hicieron posible la industrialización del exterminio de seres humanos –judíos y gitanos, así como homo- sexuales, enfermos mentales y disminuidos psíquicos y físicos- sin que se activaran los mecanismos morales colectivos que la hubieran evitado.
  4. 4. El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 4 LOS QUILMES Por Hugo Morales Solá HISTORIA III. La espiritualidad Apenas despuntó entre las cumbres cal- chaquíes del oeste del valle, el sol se sorprendió con el rito que oficiaba el sa- cerdote mayor de los quilmes. Un pozo más o menos pequeño había herido la tierra sagrada a un costado de las gran- des rocas que se levantan como altares naturales, justo en la mitad del pecho del cerro del Alto, el lugar más venerado de sus ceremonias religiosas. El hechicero se arrodilló lentamente sobre el agujero de la tierra y abrió un saco de piel de guanaco. Detrás de él, los hombres y mujeres que lo acompa- ñaban por varias decenas obedecieron igualmente el gesto de reverencia del mediador entre ellos y los dioses, mien- tras cantaban a media voz una copla ritual al ritmo monocorde de una caja circular de cuero. El viento de los prime- ros días de agosto del siglo XV que des- puntaba, empezaba a entibiarse con el aliento cálido de El Zonda cordillerano y alegraba hasta el lamento hueco de las quenas que se elevaba al sol como una plegaria. Sacó primero unas vasijas repletas de granos de maíz y los esparció adentro del pozo. Después, espolvoreó con ají molido e inmediatamente vació otro re- cipiente de barro en el que había traído chicha que ofreció del mismo modo a la diosa madre. Traía también pétalos de pequeñas flores del valle para entregar- los a la ceremonia religiosa. Todos los movimientos del sacerdote eran pausa- dos y perfectamente diagramados por una liturgia ancestral, que la historia traería hasta nosotros por encima de los siglos y de la extinción cultural. A veces, se paraba y bailaba alrededor del agu- jero en súplicas casi incomprensibles y luego volvía a caer de rodillas y conti- nuaba depositando las ofrendas en la tierra. Roció después el interior del pozo con hojas de coca picada, estiércol mo- lido y perfumes que olían al venerable incienso de su credo nativo. Por fin, dio las últimas pitadas a una suerte de pipa natural, hecha con la madera de la raíz de un taco, y la tiró también a las fauces de la tierra, luego de lo cual se puso nue- vamente de pie, dio media vuelta y miró a su feligresía: lanzó sobre ella un poco del humo que guardaba todavía en el cuenco de su boca, volvió otra vez sobre el ofertorio que yacía a sus pies y exha- ló el último resto de humo que quedaba adentro de sus labios. Entonces sí, dejó la última ofrenda: su mano buscó debajo de la piel de llama que lo abrigaba y en- volvía de cuerpo entero, una ramita de ruda macho y la colocó encima de todo lo que había dejado durante todo el rito. Uno por uno, los fieles que lo seguían fueron depositando igualmente las mis- mas hojas y ramas que transmitían salud y buena cosecha de la siembra que se avecinaba. Taparon el pozo con la tierra que lo ha- bían abierto. Ese agujero sagrado era -es- un tajo en el cuerpo mismo del dios vivo de la Pachamama para que la ofrenda sea, en realidad, una devolución de todo lo que ella da con generosidad para per- mitir la subsistencia. Pero en su cuerpo, la gran madre alberga también los dolo- res, el sufrimiento y la muerte, porque de ella vendrá de nuevo la vida. El hoyo ri- tual es, en verdad, un camino para llegar a su corazón. “Ella es útero -como en- seña Huaman Luis Alberto Reyes- que concibe la vida y es regazo que la sostie- ne y finalmente la recoge”. A su seno, en efecto, vuelve la vida sin vida, vuelven “los cuerpos enfermos y envejecidos, especialmente en agosto, los que han cumplido su destino o los que tuvieron una pesada carga de sufrimientos”. En sus profundidades, dice Huaman Reyes, todo es purificado, tanto la carne y los huesos como los pecados y errores que pudieron ensuciar el alma. Después, le- vantaron sobre el pozo un pequeño altar de piedras de medio metro de alto. Él sería la “apacheta”, el monumento im- provisado que el culto indígena elevaba a la Pachamama, la madre tierra, la ma- dre de todas sus deidades, en ruego de mejor ventura para los tiempos que ven- drían. El sol, mientras tanto, colgaba alti- vo del cielo delYocavil y regía las honras de la espiritualidad de los quilmes. En otra aurora -unos seis siglos atrás-, otro sacerdote y otro cacique rendían otra ofrenda a la Pachamama. El hechi- cero pudo ver, apenas llegaron de sus migraciones interminables, que el cerro Alto del Rey estaba reservado por la Ma- dre Tierra para acoger al pueblo errante y que en el centro de su cara frontal ya- cían los cuerpos de piedras de sus dioses que protegerían el porvenir y alberga- rían a los espíritus de sus antepasados, aquellos precursores de la búsqueda centenaria de su destino. Ahí, en las grandes rocas durmientes, levantaría el altar mayor de los Quilmes para que él fuera el ojo espiritual de la aldea sagrada que se construiría en derredor suyo. Una ciudad sagrada, naturalmente, debía ser edificada como el perfecto resultado de la armonización de la obra divina con la de los hombres. Así se hizo, hacia arriba y hacia abajo y hacia ambos costados de las deidades petrificadas que esperaron el largo sueño de los siglos por la llegada del pueblo nómada para que allí hun- diese sus raíces y su historia. Toda la zona, todo el cerro fue, en rea- lidad, un recinto sagrado, un lugar de alta religiosidad destinado al culto a las diferentes divinidades que adoraron los quilmes. Desde luego que su espíritu era simple, desnudo de toda capacidad para comunicarse con dioses abstractos o se- res espirituales sobrenaturales de cuya existencia no podían tener, por eso, nin- guna señal sensible a sus sentidos. Su espiritualidad no estuvo basada en la fe en dioses inaprensibles, sino en una co- municación mágica a cargo del machi o médium entre ellos y aquellas divinida- des simples creadas por su fecunda mito- logía destinada a satisfacer las necesida- des de subsistencia más elementales de la vida.A esas deidades, que expresaban la diversidad de la naturaleza, se orientó la magia generosa de las artes sacerdota- les de su pueblo. Adoraron, entonces, a la tierra, que era -es- la Madre Pachama- ma, cuya generosidad les permitía vivir sin hambre ni sed, abrigarse y tener un lugar estable para vivir y convivir. Tam- bién rindieron culto al sol, el Padre Inti, de cuya tibieza y energía tenían clara conciencia que dependía su existencia y fue tal vez, después de la madre tierra, la segunda divinidad más importante del panteón de sus dioses. Pero también veneraron a la lluvia, al rayo, al trueno y, en general, a todo aquello -animales o cosas- que resolviera sus necesidades más elementales para existir, sin cuyo auxilio sólo seguía la muerte. La jornada de agosto estaba dedicada a la Pachamama, era una ofrenda para comunicarse con ella y rogar para que la diosa mayor de su religiosidad derra- mara sobre la comunidad abundante misericordia para las adversidades. La mañana avanzó en rogativas conducidas por el sacerdote. Se caló de nuevo la tú- nica de lana tejida de fuertes colores que
  5. 5. El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 5 adornaba, además, con placas metálicas y se acomodó sobre su largo cabello re- negrido el gorro igualmente tejido en el que los artesanos habían dibujado las imágenes sagradas de un suri, una ser- piente y un sapo. Luego giró hacia la izquierda, donde a unos pocos metros estaban las rocas que había santificado la fe colectiva de los Quilmes. Casi en el medio de ellas, había -hay- una gran piedra plana con cinco hoyitos encerra- da por una pirca circular, como si fue- ra una gran peña de morteros públicos para que las mujeres moliesen los gra- nos. Pero no: allí, el hechicero llenó de agua los orificios y cantó otra copla re- ligiosa acompañado por la procesión de devotos. Impetraban a la lluvia en una ceremonia cuya magia estremecía a los penitentes. La creencia mandaba que el agua depositada se evaporase y que después, cuanto antes mejor, los pozos de la piedra fueran llenados con agua del aguacero que esperaban del cielo. Saltaban, bailaban y cantaban preces a los poderes celestiales para que el agua mojara sus campos agrietados por la se- quía glacial del invierno de esos siglos prehispánicos y pudiera así germinar la siembra próxima de sus semillas. La serpiente viborea en el anillo sagrado de la pirca que ajusta al cerro de Alto del Rey. Con una cabeza casi romboi- dal, el cuerpo del reptil se quiebra una y otra vez en un meandro de ángulos ob- tusos, como si fuera un ruego perenne a las nubes que traen la tormenta. Ella, en efecto, es en las culturas indígenas el símbolo más antiguo del rayo que prece- de inexorablemente al vendaval desea- do, remolcador de la lluvia tan ausente. Por encima de la culebra, arriba de los ángulos cerrados de la víbora, cuelgan dos piedras, una sobre otra, que refuer- zan el culto como si dos gotas de llu- vias estuviesen cayendo sin que nunca terminasen de caer. Por debajo de ella, mientras tanto, otra línea de piedras igualmente blancas ubicadas horizontal- mente representa -según enseña Turbay- a las semillas de una siembra eterna que sólo germinará el agua clamada al cielo. La riquísima simbología de sus creencias habla con miles de voces e imágenes del clamor a la naturaleza que lo dejaba siempre absorto, inseguro y perplejo con su omnipresencia. Por eso, los animales, como la serpiente, servían para elevar los ruegos al cielo. El suri o avestruz, por ejemplo, simbolizó a la nube. Fue un ave sagrada por sus poderes extraor- dinarios para atraer a las tormentas, en cuya danza alocada los quilmes veían un rito animal para arrastrar al valle a las lluvias espasmódicas del verano. El suri, en efecto, presiente la humedad que llegará con las nubes de la tempes- tad y comienza a sacudir sus enormes alas, grises como el cielo de plomo de las lluvias, mientras hace girar el cuer- po a los saltos en un pequeño espacio, a la vez que su cabeza y su largo cuello hacen extraños movimientos. El sapo es otro animal que forma parte de la cono- cida iconografía de los mitos indígenas destinados a impetrar por el agua que pocas veces llega del cielo calchaquí. Él también ostentaba poderes mágicos para magnetizar al aguacero, porque su canto monótono se adelantaba siempre a la descarga bienhechora de los cielos. Todos ellos se inmortalizaron en el edén de la religión de los quilmes y natural- mente integran también el devocionario nativo de todo el continente. Hubo otras deidades que ocuparon el espíritu religioso de los Quilmes durante los siglos que vivieron antes de la llegada de la conquista española. Pero ella trajo consigo la misión evangelizadora de la Iglesia Católica, y a partir de entonces su sistema de creencias sintió el impacto del Dios de los cristianos. Sólo el tiempo permitió ver la curiosa conciliación en- tre la adoración a sus viejos dioses y el culto a esta divinidad nueva encarnada en la piel de un hombre. Recuerda Hua- man Reyes que el avance evangelizador de la Iglesia Católica no pudo eliminar nunca el culto a esta divinidad milena- ria de los pueblos andinos de América del Sur. La Pachamama resistió esa con- quista espiritual europea como no pudo hacerlo la adoración a Inti, el dios ma- yor del incario. Tanto pudo sobrevivir la creencia en la protección de la gran madre, que su culto llegó fortalecido hasta la actualidad y se mezcló en los siglos con la devoción a laVirgen María, a quien muchas veces puede verse re- presentando a la Pachamama. Cuando los sacrificios de animales, como las llamas, no eran suficien- tes para que el padre Sol calentara un poco más y enviara las nubes de agua a la tierra reseca y helada del invierno, el hechicero entraba en un trance mis- terioso que le comunicaba con la luz del dios de las alturas. “¿Qué quieres padre Inti?”, clamaba al cielo para satis- facer la sed de la tierra, los animales y de los hombres y mujeres de su pueblo. Mandó traer entonces a los asesores más cercanos: “quiere que ofrezcamos a la pequeña princesa”, les anunció. Luego ordenó que se cumpliese al día siguiente el mandamiento de los cielos. La elegida era una de las últimas hijas del cacique, una adolescente que había nacido de la quinta esposa. Pero la orden no estaba completa aún: “Mañana -remató- deben ir a la montaña y entregarla en sacrifi- cio”. Esa inmolación era el requerimien- to todavía no satisfecho que esperaba el Padre Sol. No tenía ya ninguna duda: la vida de la niña serviría para apagar la amenaza de enfriamiento de la divini- dad solar. Al amanecer del día siguiente, partió la delegación del holocausto, a cargo, por supuesto, del sacerdote mayor de los quilmes, rumbo a las altas cumbres del valle, allí donde nace precisamente el sol, en una escalada de casi seis mil metros de altura. El ascenso llevaría unas semanas, sabían incluso que algunos no llegarían, que sus vidas serían ofrendas menores para llevar el ofertorio mismo de la vida de la princesita hasta la cima más alta de las montañas que rodearon siempre la existencia de los aborígenes vallistos. Debían entregarla al altar que penetra el cielo y que su sangre sacudie- se al sol que comenzaba a adormecerse. Ahí dormirían sus huesos, en el sepulcro eterno de los hielos.
  6. 6. El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 6 BANALIZACIÓN DEL LENGUAJE Por Margarita Belandria LENGUAJE La lengua —o idioma— es el medio más idóneo del que disponemos para adqui- rir y comunicar adecuadamente nuestros conocimientos. De su uso apropiado de- pende la cabal inteligencia o comprensión de las ideas que queremos aprehender o transmitir. En su estado natural, la lengua es extrema- damente variable y propensa a constantes mutaciones. Lo único que es invariable es la necesidad de comunicación de los humanos, y la necesidad de asegurar el conocimiento. Con este último propósito, entre otros, es que en el curso del tiempo se han venido ideando métodos y reglas que permiten uniformar, delimitar y con- servar una determinada lengua. Esa lengua así uniforme y delimitada se convierte en lenguaje culto, y es el que inevitablemen- te ha de utilizar quien pretenda poseer o transmitir conocimientos científicos, técni- cos, literarios, etc. La razón es muy sen- cilla: en el lenguaje corriente o coloquial los nombres de las cosas son temporal y espacialmente diversos. Lo que aquí sig- nifica una cosa, allá significa otra, y más allá otra.Tómense por ejemplo las diversas maneras que hay en las distintas regiones de nombrar las plantas o los órganos se- xuales, incluso dentro de un mismo país. Sería imposible establecer un sistema de conocimientos teórico-prácticos de la bo- tánica o de la anatomía si no se empezara por fijar los conceptos del objeto a tratar. Sin el lenguaje culto no habría ni ciencia ni gente educada. La lengua culta es un lenguaje universal en el sentido de que es común al universo de comunidades o países que la hablan, con independencia de las peculiaridades lingüísticas de cada comunidad o territo- rio; asimismo, es común a un universo de personas: las que han recibido el respecti- vo entrenamiento, es decir educación, en un grado tal que les garantice un aprecia- ble nivel de cultura. El estudio de la gra- mática —sin pretender otorgar a ésta una exactitud matemática— y del lenguaje en general, es imprescindible para quien quiera tener solidez en sus conocimientos, muy especialmente para el conocimiento jurídico, de cuya rectitud depende en gran parte la justicia. Y si bien es cierto que la lectura de buenos autores afina el entendi- miento y dispensa del estudio de las reglas gramaticales a algunos privilegiados, tam- bién es cierto que éstos sabrán expresarse armoniosa y correctamente pero no sabrán el porqué; saber el porqué también forma parte del conocimiento del idioma y del cultivo personal. Es el lenguaje culto el que ha de ser usa- do por quienes de un modo u otro ejercen influencia en la opinión pública y la vida cultural de las comunidades, que se ocu- pan de informar y de educar —en el sen- tido más amplio del término educación—, entre los que no solamente se cuentan los profesores de todos los niveles educativos, sino también periodistas, analistas, co- lumnistas de revistas y periódicos y otros comunicadores sociales (políticos, sacer- dotes o pastores incluidos), escritores lite- rarios o de artículos científicos, promotores culturales, etc. En los diversos países hispanohablantes se observa una creciente banalización y empobrecimiento de nuestra lengua, oral o escrita, no solo en los medios de co- municación (TV, diarios, revistas, blogs, etc.), sino incluso en comunicaciones y escritos académicos, como la ya penosa- mente extendida “oferta académica”, que suelen usar en algunos espacios universita- rios para anunciar la convocatoria a algún concurso o la apertura de alguna carrera, maestría, doctorado, seminarios, etc., sin percatarse, tal vez, de que el uso general y corriente de la palabra ‘oferta’ tiene el sentido que el Diccionario de la lengua española (DLE) registra, como “puesta a la venta de un producto rebajado de precio”; es decir, una ganga. Y el verbo ‘ofertar’ (derivado de ‘oferta’) también lo usamos como lo registra el DLE: “ofrecer en ven- ta un producto”.Tenemos entonces que ‘oferta’ y ‘ofertar’ son términos propios del lenguaje comercial o mercantil, y en ese sentido se ha usado siempre, tanto en el habla común como en el lenguaje culto. De donde se infiere que una “oferta aca- démica” es no solo un contrasentido sino casi un agravio a la naturaleza misma de la academia. Es lamentable que el lenguaje académico se esté permeando de la jerga mercantil, entre otras jergas. Pareciera como si entre los propios universitarios se hubiese perdi- do de vista no solamente el buen gusto y la conciencia del lenguaje sino la misión de la Universidad como ente rector de la educación y la cultura. En esos mismos espacios comunicaciona- les y académicos, nacionales e internacio- nales, como muestra de la banalización y empobrecimiento del lenguaje, se observa con frecuencia —aparte del uso incorrecto delverbohaber,delosqueísmosydequeís- mos— el mal uso (o abuso) de la palabra “tema”, convertida ya en un comodín para suplir casi cualquier otra palabra: asunto, cuestión, negocio, circunstancia, conflic- to, protestas, escasez, pobreza, abundan- cia, dificultad, entre otras inimaginables, y expresiones como que alguien no pudo asistir al trabajo por “el tema del transpor- te”, o «están presos por el tema del gas do- méstico», expresiones que poco informan y solo podrían generar interrogantes: ¿es- tarían robando gas?, ¿estarían utilizando el gas con fines ilícitos?, ¿estarían protestan- do por la escasez del gas?, etc., o alguien no pudo asistir al trabajo por “el tema del transporte”, en vez de decir que es debi- do a huelga del transporte público o por insuficiencia de vehículos en el transporte público (que es lo que está ocurriendo en Venezuela y la gente se ve forzada a trasla- darse de pie y hacinada a bordo de camio- nes de carga que coloquialmente llaman “perreras”). Naturalmente, toda palabra puede ser un tema, pero lo es en la medi- da en que constituye un objeto de estudio, reflexión y análisis. El uso descomedido de la palabra “tema” podría ser por razones eufemísticas, de no querer llamar las cosas por su nombre, o por carencia de léxico y habilidad lingüística para hallar la palabra acertada. En este prontuario de desatinos lingüísticos nos hallamos con otras palabras y expre- siones incorrectas, feas, antiestéticas, que revelan ausencia de reflexión sobre nues- tro propio lenguaje, como si las palabras fueran cosas fungibles como el arroz o los frijoles, que igual sirve un grano que otro. El “al interior de”, que si bien es correcto en el caso de “viajó al interior del país”, no lo es cuando están involucrados verbos que no implican dirección o movimien- to, y que exigen la preposición “en”; por ejemplo, “las sustancias presentes en el in- terior de las plantas”, y no “las sustancias presentes al interior de las plantas”, como escribe un experto en esa rama de la biolo- gía; o que tal político tiene “tiene reconoci- miento al interior de las fuerzas armadas”, en vez de “tiene reconocimiento en el in- terior de las fuerzas armadas”. Asimismo, se ha desatado como una es- pecie de fobia contra el verbo “poner”, porque “las que ponen son las gallinas”, les dijo un profesor de castellano a sus alumnos. Con la “proscripción” del verbo poner, brota el abuso del verbo “colocar”. Ya no es “vamos a ponernos de acuerdo” sino “vamos a colocarnos de acuerdo”, ya alguien no se pone loco sino que “se co- loca loco”, o nadie se puso a reír sino que se “colocó a reír”, y hasta “los perros se colocaron a ladrar”. Al respecto hay que tener en cuenta que el verbo poner es más amplio e incluye todos los significados del verbo colocar, pero no a la inversa. Si nos preguntamos la causa de la banali- zación del lenguaje, nos encontramos con que cada día se lee menos a los clásicos y otros buenos autores de actualidad; cada día se estudia menos lógica y gramática de manera reflexiva, cada día se prescinde más del diccionario, y en nombre de la es- pontaneidad y autonomía personal, abun- dan quienes, sin cultivo previo, pretenden hablar y escribir “como yo quiero”, “ese es mi estilo”, considerando el buen uso del idioma como una imposición “burguesa” o de otras élites dominantes, como creen ciertas ideologías que se han puesto de moda y que pretenden distorsionar hasta los hechos biológicos de la naturaleza y verdades evidentes que se sostienen por sí mismas.
  7. 7. El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 7 MI TÍO DAVID, MUERTO EN DEPORTACIÓN, YYO Jacobo Machover Trad. Luis F. Díaz Galeno Atmósfera Literaria, Madrid, 2019 Mi tío David, muerto en deporta- ción, y yo es, antes que una au- tobiografía, una desesperada bús- queda de las raíces familiares en un mundo desquiciado por la vio- lencia autoritaria y las confronta- ciones ideológicas; en un espacio y un tiempo en los que acaso la memoria sea el único hilo para no perderse en el laberinto, donde ha- bita la identidad de un individuo y la de un pueblo, para los cuales el destierro y la errancia son caras de su sino. Jacobo Machover, nacido en La Habana en 1954, tenía nueve años cuando salió de Cuba. Hijo menor de una familia de judíos polacos, que recaló en la isla ca- ribeña durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial huyendo de la persecu- ción nazi, parece no haber encon- trado nunca el asidero, aunque así lo creyera en su primera niñez, a un lugar que sintiera como propio. Había demasiados silencios y de- masiados trastornos en la biografía familiar que incluso habían altera- do la grafías de los nombres de sus progenitores. ¿Cuál era el origen de esas ten- siones que también al autor con- vierten en un desterrado y la isla donde nació un lugar tan añorado como repudiado? El camino que emprende Jacobo Machover parte de una fotografía de un tío, Da- vid, a quien no conoció pero con cuya historia se identifica y actúa a modo de guía hacia el pasado. Machover supo por su madre que su tío había sido arrestado en la Francia de Petain y, por el Memo- rial de Serge Klarsfeld, deportado al campo polaco de Maidanek, donde murió a los veintitrés años. A partir de aquí, el libro es un viaje al pasado en el que su autor busca explicar y explicarse las razones que han determinado las peripe- cias familiares y la suya propia, su conducta y sus derivas ideológi- cas. El libro es un intento casi des- esperado por ordenar las piezas de un puzzle que lo sobrepasa; un afán de conciliar lo inconciliable, incluso a través del sexo, a fin de hallar un sentido a su estar en el mundo. Un estar sacudido por una visceralidad radical que apenas lo- gra apaciguar merced a la acepta- ción de su pertenencia laica a una nación que lleva sobre sus espal- das una historia de persecuciones, destierros y matanzas. Pero Mi tío David…al situar la vida particular en el contexto histórico –Machover también da cuenta de sus pasos en el tiem- po y lugar que le tocó vivir- abre otras puertas que lo vinculan con sus padres, hermanos y parientes próximos. Desde esta perspectiva, el libro también trata de acomo- dar las piezas del rompecabezas familiar y en ese intento descubre que no todas coinciden, lo que le supone por momentos un doloro- so ajuste, especialmente con su padre, muchas de cuyas actitudes y decisiones no acaba de asimilar. Nadie parece escapar a las con- vulsiones de la Historia y tampo- co nadie sale indemne de ellas. Ni víctimas, ni victimarios. Jacobo Machover vive en París des- de 1963. Ha sido crítico literario y periodista para revistas y diarios franceses y españoles, entre ellos Libération y Revista de libros, y ha publicado varios libros de ficción. Actualmente es catedrático en len- gua, literatura y civilización hispá- nica en la Universidad de Avignon (Francia). A.T.
  8. 8. El Corredor Mediterráneo / Página 8 HEROÍNAS INCÓMODAS MARY BAKER-EDDY, LA MÍSTICA DE LA TERAPIA Por Francisco Martínez Hoyos Una lectura superficial tal vez nos haga creer que La curación por el espíritu, de Stefan Zweig, es un libelo contra la fundadora de la Ciencia Cristiana (Christian Science), la mística estadounidense Mary Baker-Eddy (1821-1910). El escritor vienés la consideraba una figura por completo mediocre, de escasa inteligencia, de escasa cultura, de escaso atractivo… Pero, en el fondo, admiraba la tenacidad con la que había impuesto su visión del mundo y construido una orga- nización con millones de seguidores, dueña de sus propias univer- sidades y periódicos. Pensaba que la doctrina de la norteamericana era ridícula, pero no dejaba de reconocer en su impulso utópico un enriquecimiento para la humanidad. Mary no parecía, en principio, una joven demasiado prometedora. Era débil, hipersensible, nerviosa. A los veintitantos años, solo es una enferma recogida en casa de su hermana Abigail, donde se le toleran todos los caprichos. Su salud se resquebraja poco a poco hasta que llega un momento en que ni siquiera puede andar. Se ha convertido en una tullida que depende por completo de la caridad de su familia. ¿A qué obedecía su parálisis? ¿Trastorno físico o psicológico? Aunque todo hace pensar que su estado no tiene remedio, ella no se da por vencida. Por eso no duda en recurrir a los servicios del doctor Quimby, más curandero que médico. Quimby no es un charlatán sino un hombre que cree de verdad en lo que predica: la sanación no depende de pastillas sino de la autosugestión. Su método, el mind cure, se basa en eliminar la creencia del enfermo en su enfermedad. Se produce entonces lo inconcebible, el milagro: Mary supera su invalidez. El resto de su vida será una mujer llena de dinamismo, inmersa en una actividad frenética. Ha recuperado la salud, pero también algo más importante: la cer- teza de que su vida posee un sentido. Se convierte entonces en una profetisa apasionada de un nuevo método de curación, de un evan- gelio que desafía al sentido en común. ¿La muerte? No existe. ¡Cómo va a existir si es contraria a la voluntad de Dios! El dolor, en su apa- rente realidad, se reduce a un engaño de los sentidos. Resulta tentador presentar su mensaje como una alucinación religio- sa, pero el hecho es que cada vez más personas encuentran en sus teorías una respuesta a sus problemas que no hallaban en la medi- cina tradicional. Todo se fundamenta en el optimismo propio de los pioneros, poseídos por un fuego que va más allá de cualquier racio- nalidad. Si creemos en algo con la suficiente fuerza, lo imposible se trasmutará en posible. A fuerza de trabajo y coraje conseguirá hacer posible el sueño americano. Pasará de vivir en una miseria espantosa a gobernar el movimiento de la Christian Science con mano de hierro. Zweig, un biógrafo que no les en principio favorable, se rinde ante su entere- za en los peores momentos y reconoce en esta virtud “la medida de su grandeza humana”. En una combinación también muy esta- dounidense, lo espiritual y lo material se mezclan hasta confundirse. A nuestra profetisa no le falta talento empresarial, por lo que gana dinero a espuertas con su oferta sanadora. Al no sentirse capaz de ser terapeuta ella misma, se dedica a impartir sus conocimientos a otros, a los que ofrece ser “médicos” tras un curso de seis semanas. A cambio, los aspirantes pagarán cien dólares, más tarde trescientos, y se comprometerán a entregar el diez por ciento de sus ingresos futuros. Nace así una nueva religión que, a diferencia de las iglesias habituales, no exige sacrificios a sus fieles. Ni les impone una moral de austeridad ya que ganar dinero sin límites está permitido. ¿Cómo explicar el éxito de esta mujer que desafía la lógica más ele- mental? La razón ilustrada, con su insistencia en lo material y cuan- tificable, ha descuidado a menudo la fuerza de lo espiritual a la hora de reconstituir el cuerpo humano. Un famoso best-seller proponía, contra este reduccionismo, más Platón y menos Prozac. A su pecu- liar manera, Mary Baker-Eddy predicaba justamente eso. La Columna

