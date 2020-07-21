Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANTONIO DE NEBRIJA: IMPULSOR DE LA GRAMÁTICA ESPAÑOLA Y DEL CASTELLANO EN EUROPA

Artículo sobre Antonio de Nebrija por Isabel Rezmo

ANTONIO DE NEBRIJA: IMPULSOR DE LA GRAMÁTICA ESPAÑOLA Y DEL CASTELLANO EN EUROPA

  1. 1. ANTONIO DE NEBRIJA: IMPULSORDE LA GRAMÁTICAESPAÑOLA Y DEL CASTELLANO EN EUROPA Se cumplen497 años de la muerte de Antoniode Nebrija. Esto proclamabaen1488 el gramático español: “Para el colmo de nuestra felicidad y cumplimiento de todoslos bienes ninguna otra cosa nos faltasino el conocimiento de la lengua”. Vamosa indagaren su vida y obra. Es necesario recoger su testimonio,su figura y su obra. Graciasa él el castellano en Europa se la consideró una lengua culta. Lo que el gramático sevillanoestabaofreciendoerauna revolucióncultural:porprimeravez,unlenguavulgar,el romance castellano,se convertíaen lenguacultaal disponerde unagramáticapropia,laprimeravezensu género,que esalengua romance,así ennoblecida,se convertíaenel factorde cohesiónyexpansiónde unimperioque comenzabaa nacer sobre lascarabelasque cruzabanel Atlántico.Nebrijale diounadimensión políticaa su obra, enadelante,el castellano"siempre fuelalenguacompañeradel imperio". VIDA Antoniode Nebrija,unode losgrandeshumanistasdel Renacimiento: autorde laprimera gramática española(1492) y el primerdiccionariode nuestralengua(1495).Fue filólogo, historiador,pedagogo,gramático,astrónomoypoeta. Nacidoen1444 en Lebrija,enlaprovinciade Sevilla,hijode JuanyCatalina,bautizadocomo AntonioMartínezde Cala e Hinojosa,Nebrijaempezó susestudiosalos15 años enla Universidadde Salamanca,donde se graduócuatroaños mástarde enRetóricay Gramática. Tras recibirsu diploma,viajóaItaliayse inscribióenlaUniversidadde Bolonia,alegandoque le interesaban,sobre todo,el buendeciryunperfectoaprendizajede griegoylatín,lenguas que él creía que en Salamancano erantratadas como merecían.En Bolonia,prosiguiósus estudiosdurante diezañosmás,consagrándose alaTeología,al latín, al griego,al hebreo,y aprendiótambiénMedicina,Derecho,Cosmografía,Matemáticas,Geografía,Historiay,por supuesto,laGramática,materiaenla que tuvocomo maestroa Martino Galeotto.También recordaría más tarde con cariño lasclasesde éticade Pedrode Osma.
  2. 2. En Italiabebióconavidezde lafuente del nacientehumanismo,que estabamuchomás avanzadoque enEspaña, probablemente debidoala Inquisición,que temíayperseguíalas nuevasideas. En 1470, NebrijavolvióaEspaña comoportador el humanismorenacentista,“paradesbaratar la barbarie portodas partesde España tan ancha y luengamente derramada”.Fue por entoncesque adoptóel nombre conel cual lo conocemos.AñadióEliocomohomenajeal conquistadorromanoque conquistólaBética,que erael nombre latinode Sevillay"de Nebrija",porserNebrissael nombre enlatínde suLebrijanatal. Lo tomó de una familiailustre de la Bética,cuyotestimoniohabíaquedadograbadoenlasinscripcionesque él mismohabía podidoleerenlosmármolesde lasantigüedadesque yacíanenaquelloscamposandaluces. A su regreso,contrajomatrimonioconIsabel de Solís,conquientuvoseishijosyunahija.Pero el matrimonionoatemperósusímpetusde conquistadoryse cuentaque durante muchos años pasópor dificultadeseconómicasdebidoasusgastoscon un incontable númerode hijos habidosfueradel matrimonioyde ex amantesque loacosaban. En estaépoca,Nebrijatrabajódurante algúntiempoparael obispoFonseca,perosuambición lollamabaa Salamanca,adonde finalmente fue en1475, decididoarevolucionarlaenseñanza del latínen España.Con ese fin,publicóen1481 Introductioneslatinae, que serviríacomo textode losestudiantesde lalenguade loscésareshastael sigloXIX. Esta gramática latinase dividíaendospartes:La Analogía,que trataba sobre morfologíayotra parte que versabasobre problemasde sintaxis,ortografía,prosodia,figurasde dicción yun léxicoque noeramuy extenso.Sorprendidoporel retumbante éxitode suobra,Nebrijase lanzóa la tarea de traducirlaa la "lenguavulgar",comose llamabaporentoncesal castellano. En diezaños,llevóacabo enSalamancauna labortitánicay, a la llegadade loshumanistas italianosMártirde Angleríay Luigi Marineo,él había formadoyavarias generacionesde alumnos. Confiadoensusabery dueñode la cátedrade Retórica,arremetiócontrasuscompañeros claustropor el carácter poco científicode susenseñanzas.Enmediode estalucha,cuando intentabanexpulsarlode laUniversidad,Nebrijaobtuvoel apoyodel maestrede laOrdende Alcántaray frecuentóAlcaláde Henares,conlatarea de corregirla BibliaPolíglota.En1490, se consagrócomo poetay conquistóel cargo de cronistareal,enel que permanecióhasta1509, cuandodecidióvolveraSalamancacomocatedráticode Retórica.
  3. 3. En la viejauniversidaddondehabíacomenzadosusestudios,fue perseguidoporsuscolegas, que le impidieron concursarenlacátedra de Gramática, por loque decidióabandonar Salamancay volvera Sevilla. Perosu permanenciaenAndalucíadurómenosde unaño;el cardenal Cisneroslollamóala Universidadde Alcaládonde enseñóretóricayescribióuntextode esa disciplina,ademásde terminarsusgramáticasy léxicos. Su IntroductionesLatinae,que había publicadoen1481, se constituyóenel textomás importante escritohastaentoncessobre ese temayse convirtióenmanual paralos estudianteshastael sigloXIX. Lo más importante de suobra se completóenlaúltimadécadadel sigloXV,consu Gramática de la lenguacastellanaysusdosdiccionariosde latíny castellano. En 1495, publicóunanuevaobra enla mismadirección:Suvocabularioespañollatín,latín- español,el primerdiccionariode nuestralengua. PeroNebrijafue muchomásque un filólogoyunlingüista.Hombre de sutiempo,conla amplitudde horizontesque caracterizabaalosintelectualesdel Renacimiento,se ocupó tambiénlaTeología,de laque trató en Quinquagenas;del Derecho,que abordóenLexicon IurusCivilis;de Arqueología,conAntigüedadesde España;yde Pedagogía,con De liberis educandis.Se empeñóendifundirlosclásicos,suobraestuvomarcadatambiénpordeseode sistematizarel conocimientoque habíaadquiridoenSalamancayenBoloniaytornarlo accesible al mayornúmeroposible de personas. NebrijamurióenAlcaláde Henaresel 5 de juliode 1522. OBRA E IMPORTANCIA En el año 1492 publicaen5 volúmenessuobra“Grammatica”,Se trata del primerlibro centradoenel estudiode unalenguade la Europaoccidental que nofuerael latín,por lo que ensu momentofue duramente criticado.Nebrijadividióel estudiodel castellanoencuatro ámbitos:ortografía,prosodiaysílaba, etimologíaydicción,ysintaxis.A estoscuatro apartados,reflejadosencuatrovolúmenes,se le sumóunquintovolumenconel título“De las introduccionesde lalenguacastellanaparalosque de estrañalenguaquerrándeprender”. De
  4. 4. todassus obras,ningunatuvoel pesoy laimportanciahistóricade suGramática, que se adelantóatodos losestudioshechosentodaslaslenguasromancessobre estamateria.Fue el primergramáticode destaque enconsiderarunalenguaromance (porentoncesllamada "lenguavulgar") comodignade serestudiada. Lanovedadde lagramática residíaenque nunca antesse había escritouna gramáticaen unalenguacontemporánea.Paraloshombres de la Edad Media,sóloel latíny el griegoestabandotadosde una grandezaque hacía esas lenguasmerecedorasde estudioyanálisis,mientrasque las"lenguasvulgares"se regían apenaspor el gustode los hablantes,sinnecesidadde que éste fueraestudiadoni de que sus reglasse establecieran.LaGramática de Nebrijainspiróel surgimientode unaserie de obras similaresque fue surgiendoentodaEuropa,a medidaque losidiomasdel ViejoContinente cobraban concienciade que erantan noblescomoel viejolatín.Conlapublicaciónde esta obra, lagramática pasaría a serun importante objetode estudioparahumanistashastala apariciónde la Lingüísticaenel sigloXIX. . El italianotuvosuprimeragramáticaen1529; el portuguésen1536; el francésen1550. España fue lapioneraenfijarunconjuntode reglasy normaslingüísticasauna lenguavulgar, como erael castellano,paradar una homogeneidadyconvertirlaenunalenguaculta. Introductioneslatinae, estaobra dedicadaal cardenal Pedrode Mendoza.El tratado fue concebidocomolibrode textoparaaprenderlatín.De hecho,el presente ejemplarcontiene numerosasnotasmanuscritasrealizadasporunalumno,que estánredactadasenlatíno indicanlatraduccióncastellanade lostérminoslatinos. Este trabajo esel precedente ineludiblede todaslasgramáticaslatinasposteriores. Laobra de Nebrija,unode losautoresque introdujeronlosprincipioshumanistasdelRenacimientoen España,fue tan sumamente importanteque se reimprimiódurantesiglos. Incunable de "Gramáticacastellana, Creadapor Antoniode Nebrijabajoel mecenazgode Juande Zúñiga,se consideralaprimeragramáticadel castellanoylaprimerade una lengua vulgarque se imprime enEuropa .A pesarde que en laépoca el castellanonose consideraba como “lenguade cultura”,Nebrijase adelantaasuépoca y,despuésde haberpublicadolas “Introductioneslatinae”,llegaalaconclusiónde que esnecesarioaprenderel castellanopara estudiarel latín.La obra estádivididaencincolibros:«Ortografía»,«Prosodia»,«Etimología», «Sintaxis» e «Introduccionesde lalenguacastellanaparalosque de extrañalenguaquerrán deprender».Se imprimióenuntalleranónimoque,segúnse desprende de losestudios tipográficos,estuvoactivoentre1492 y 1500 y enel que se imprimieronnumerosasediciones de este autor. RazonespolíticashabíanllevadoaNebrijaaescribirsuGramática castellana. Comoexplicóenunaextrañapremoniciónal presentarlaaIsabel laCatólica,eraprecisofijarla lengua,que sería"la compañeradel Imperio"que naceríatrasla Reconquistade Granaday la llegadadel Colónal NuevoMundo.Nadie soñabaaúnlasconsecuenciasdelDescubrimientode
  5. 5. América,peroescomosi Nebrijade algúnmodohubieraintuidoque aquellaoscuralengua nacidaen latierra de losbárdulos,enel Norte de España,estabaenvías de convertirse enel gran idiomainternacional,segundodel planeta,que eshoyel castellano. Introductioneslatinae,Es la obra principal de Antoniode Nebrija.Constituye el primermanual de gramática latinaque se escribe enEspañay el textomásimportante de laépoca para el estudiodel latín. Suprimeraediciónfue impresaenSalamancaen1481. Este manuscritocopia la segundaedición,de 1485. Fue realizadoparael Maestre de la Ordende Alcántara,donJuan de Zúñiga,y su interésprincipalresideenlamagníficaminiaturaatoda páginadel comienzo del texto,que representaal autorimpartiendounalecciónencasade su protector.

