OCTUBRE 2020 APRENDIZ: Erika Yurani Reina Calderón FICHA : 2206101 PROGRAMA: Administración de Recursos Humanos
• todo aquello que permite a las organizaciones llevar a cabo sus objetivos, desde la maquinaria empleada o la plantilla e...
3 TIPOLOGÍA RECURSOS HUMANOS. RECURSOS FINANCIER OS RECURSOS MATERIALE S RECURSOS TECNOLÓG ICOS RECURSOS TANGIBLES RECURSO...
• La gestión del talento humano es imprescindible en una organización pues esta no solo está estrechamente relacionada con...
6 • No es patrimonio de la Organización a diferencia de otros tipos de Recursos. Los conocimientos, la experiencia, las ha...
TIPOLOGIA EN LOS RECURSOS • consiste en la planeación, organización, desarrollo y coordinación, así como también control d...
  1. 1. OCTUBRE 2020 APRENDIZ: Erika Yurani Reina Calderón FICHA : 2206101 PROGRAMA: Administración de Recursos Humanos
  2. 2. • todo aquello que permite a las organizaciones llevar a cabo sus objetivos, desde la maquinaria empleada o la plantilla encargada de ejecutar el trabajo hasta el dinero para pagar a los proveedores o las instalaciones de la empresa, las organizaciones son estructuras con engranajes donde se unen recurso humano, materiales y financiero que interactúan mediante sistemas diseñados para lograr un objetivo final. Atendiendo de acuerdo a su clasificación, finalidad, estructura, tamaño, propiedad, y actividad económica. 2
  3. 3. 3 TIPOLOGÍA RECURSOS HUMANOS. RECURSOS FINANCIER OS RECURSOS MATERIALE S RECURSOS TECNOLÓG ICOS RECURSOS TANGIBLES RECURSOS INTANGIBLES Se trata de todo el personal de las empresas y son el factor más importante de la empresa, Se refieren a la capacidad económica y monetaria de la empresa, es decir, al dinero Abarcan todos los bienes tangibles de los que dispone la organización para desarrollar su trabajo. . Incluyen los procesos y sistemas de la compañía necesarios para realizar o mejorar el desempeño profesional, Son los recursos más fáciles de identificar en la empresa, porque se pueden ver, se pueden tocar, se pueden valorar Son muy importantes para las empresas en la actualidad, de hecho, muchas empresas se benefician más de sus recursos intangibles que de los tangibles. * PROPIOS. * AJENOS. FINANCIEROS FÍSICOS REPUTACIÓN TECNOLOGÍA CULTURA
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. • La gestión del talento humano es imprescindible en una organización pues esta no solo está estrechamente relacionada con los colaboradores o clientes internos, sino también con el cumplimiento efectivo que realizan éstos de cada una de las labores por las cuales fueron contratados. De esta manera se encuentran vinculados o laborando (contrato de trabajo) dedicando gran parte de sus vidas realizando transferencia de conocimiento (bienes, productos o servicios). 5
  6. 6. 6 • No es patrimonio de la Organización a diferencia de otros tipos de Recursos. Los conocimientos, la experiencia, las habilidades, etc. son patrimonio personal. • Las actividades de las personas en las Organizaciones son voluntarias, la organización debe contar con el mejor esfuerzo del personal y lograr los objetivos Organizacionales. • Las experiencias, los conocimientos son intangibles y son manifestados por el comportamiento de los empleados en la organización. • Los RR.HH. pueden ser perfeccionados mediante la capacitación y el desarrollo. • Los RR.HH. son escasos. Esto se debe a que no todo el personal posee las mismas capacidades, habilidades y conocimientos.
  7. 7. TIPOLOGIA EN LOS RECURSOS • consiste en la planeación, organización, desarrollo y coordinación, así como también control de técnicas. • representa el medio que permite a las personas que colaboran en ella alcanzar los objetivos individuales relacionados directa o indirectamente con el trabajo. • Son las actividades necesarias para dotar de personal a las organizaciones y mantener el alto rendimiento y bienestar de sus empleados para lograr los objetivos. • Control mediante normas y jerarquía RECURSOS HUMANOS • cuenta con una serie de elementos, recursos o insumos que administrados y conjugados correctamente se requieren y contribuyen a su funcionamiento adecuado para lograr sus objetivos. • Los recursos son los elementos, capacidades y factores, tangibles e intangibles que planifican o disponen las organizaciones en un momento determinado para la ejecución de diferentes procesos. 7
