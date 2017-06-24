LA COMUNICACIÓN A DISTANCIA
Comunicación a distancia
Comunicación a distancia

Presentación en diapositivas sobre la Comunicación a distancia .
Material de ayuda para quien comienza la aventura de navegar en la Web.
Al finalizar , una tarea de repaso.

Comunicación a distancia

  1. 1. LA COMUNICACIÓN A DISTANCIA
  2. 2. ¿QUE ES INTERNET ? Es la RED de computadoras descentralizada mas extensa del mundo, a la que cualquier ordenador puede acceder para obtener todo tipo de información.
  3. 3. ¿CÓMO ESTÁ FORMADA LA RED? Internet esta compuesta por distintos tipos de computadoras: Los SERVIDORES: que proporcionan servicios a la red: siempre deben estr encendidos porque son los que en definitiva permiten que la red funcione de forma ininterrumpida. Éstos a su vez, permite n que los usuarios que se conectan a la red, puedan acceder a distintos servicios y recursos que la misma brinda. Las COMPUTADORAS: a través de éstas los usuarios se conectan a la red. Se conectan de forma temporal, por
  4. 4. ¿QUE NECESITO PARA CONECTARME ?
  5. 5. IDENTIFICACIÓN EN INTERNET: La identificación de todos los ordenadores en internet se realiza mediante una dirección denominada IP, un grupo de cuatro números que es ÚNICO a nivel mundial. Para los ordenadores reconocer los números, no plantea ningún problema , pero para que los usuarios finales que son personas, identificar un servidor con la expresión 194.124.53.120, resulta bastante mas complicado . Por ésta razón se creó el sistema de nombres de dominio, DNS Domain Names Sistem
  6. 6. • El DNS es un sistema jerárquico de conversación de nombres en direcciones IP, que son las que finalmente utilizan los ordenadores. Adinet.com.uy 206.99.44.254 (Un nombre en letras ) (una dirección en números)
  7. 7. El nombre de un servidor esta compuesto de varias partes : NOMBRE DEL SERVIDOR DOMINIO ORGANIZACIONAL DOMINIO GEOGRÁFICO
  8. 8. NOMBRE DEL SERVIDOR: Pueden ser cualquiera que no contenga eñes, ni palabras acentuadas y espacios en blanco. DOMINIO ORGANIZACIONAL: edu educativo com compañías indican el rubro organizacional del servidor. gov gobierno DOMINIO GEOGRÁFICO: uy Uruguay es España indican el país donde se encuentra el servidor.
  9. 9. EN RESUMEN : LAS DIRECCIONES DE LOS SERVIDORES EN INTERNET , SE COMPONEN DE LA SIGUIENTE MANERAS (DONDE CADA PARTE SE SEPARA CON UN PUNTO) POR EJEMPLO: Un servidor en Uruguay denominado APRENDA , de un instituto de enseñanza, tendría un nombre (dirección IP) de la siguiente forma: aprenda.edu.uy
  10. 10. ¿ QUE SON LAS U R L ? Las URL (Uniform Resource locator) son las direcciones que identifican y permiten localizar a las páginas web en internet. Utilizando el protocolo de la web, llamado: “protocolo de transferencia por hipertexto” ( http). Podemos llamar a una fuente con información y a diversos contenidos multimedia.
  11. 11. EJEMPLO DE URL ES: http://www.google.com • La cual contiene los siguientes elementos: • El protocolo que usa el navegador: http • El nombre del dominio particular: www.google • El nombre del dominio general: .com
  12. 12. ¿COMO BUSCAR INFORMACIÓN ? Existen 2 formas de encontrar información en la WEB: UTILIZANDO BUSCADORES: El usuario escribe una serie de palabras y el buscador arroja una lista de páginas que las contienen , con una descripción de su contenido. UTILIZANDO DIRECTORIOS: El usuario recorre una estructura jerárquica de directorios donde las páginas web se encuentran organizadas en diferentes categorías.
  13. 13. BUSCA EN LA WEB LAS SIGUIENTES DIRECCIONES, COPIA EN LINK EN UN DOCUMENTO Y LUEGO SUBE LA TAREA AL FORO. TIEMPO PARA LA ENTREGA : HASTA EL DOMINGO 2 DE JULIO HORA 23:59 DEBES REALIZAR 2 INTERVENCIONES : 1) ANEXO DEL DOCUMENTO CON LA TAREA. 2) COMPARTE TU OPINIÓN EN EL FORO: ¿ PORQUE LA COMUNICACIÓN A DISTANCIA ES IMPORTANTE EN LOS DÍAS DE HOY? CALIFICACIÓN: 12 PUNTOS CADA INTERVENCIÓN .
  14. 14. • Una página de receta de cocina. • Iberia. • 2 direcciones con contenido de humor. • Una página con tutoriales para aprender Word. • BOE. • Museo del prado. • Dirección donde puedo hacer la compra en un mercado por internet.
  15. 15. Buena suerte !!

