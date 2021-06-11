Successfully reported this slideshow.
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 2 Disclaimer This e-book has been written for information purposes only. Every effort has been mad...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 3
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 4 Table of Contents Introduction ....................................................................
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 5 Chapter 4 – How to Promote Your Business Online ............................ 41 Google Ads .......
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 6 Introduction Take a moment to imagine working for yourself on a daily basis, with no one telling...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 7 However, the good news is that it has never been easier to become an entrepreneur as it is today...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 8 The best part of it all is that you won’t be stuck in a cubicle all day long, or eat lunch at th...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 9 • Monetizing a blog • Offering to consult or coaching • Creating and selling online courses • Se...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 10 Chapter 1 – Find Your Passion, Find Your Niche While many people want to start a business and b...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 11 A topic you're interested in + people you like and want to help + a problem they have + a solut...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 12 For example, if a significant issue for you is a lack of free time, then you shouldn't opt for ...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 13 conversation topics that you feel more enthusiastic about, and there are probably some subjects...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 14 If you aren't able to think of something that interests you, then it's time to explore. Go out ...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 15 To be successful with your new online business venture, you will need to adopt a growth mindset...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 16 What Are Your Skills, Experience, and Expertise? Other things that you need to keep in mind are...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 17 compete for attention and market share with companies that are already established. By choosing...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 18 Chapter 2 – How to Validate Your Business Idea Validating your business idea is a critical step...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 19 Utilize Google Trends Google Trends (https://trends.google.com) is a great tool that you can us...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 20 It will show you monthly search volume data, give you an idea of how difficult it will be for y...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 21 Gather Feedback One of the best ways to validate your business idea is by gathering feedback fr...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 22 Chapter 3 – Deciding on Your Business Model Before you get started, it is essential for you to ...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 23 While you should always strive to do something that you love, in the case of business, however,...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 24 Blogging, as a profession, has proven to be a very lucrative endeavor. However, there aren't to...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 25 money you can make, as your window of opportunity are endless when your blog becomes popular. G...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 26 Sponsored Posts Placing sponsored posts on your blog is one of the most effective ways for maki...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 27 Affiliate marketing is a popular way to monetize your blog because there are so many companies ...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 28 Model #2 - YouTube Every day nearly 5 billion videos are watched on YouTube (https://youtube.co...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 29 If you think producing YouTube videos would be an excellent fit for your business goals, here a...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 30 You can use YouTube as a full-time earning platform with nothing more than an active account an...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 31 feature is commonly used with live stream chats or educational courses. Model #3 - Amazon FBA A...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 32 business model, there are services fees associated with this Amazon service. The general rule o...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 33 to double check the categories on the Amazon website before you launch a product line. To gain ...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 34 it's for your personal brand. This provides you with leverage because other sellers can't sell ...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 35 This method doesn’t require you to have any teaching experience. If you do have some experience...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 36 An important thing to mention is that your students will have a lot of questions. It is recomme...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 37 marketing for your course on your own since you can’t solely rely on their algorithms. If they ...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 38 Model #5 - Freelancing Working as a freelancer is great because you can make a living doing wha...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 39 hire a suitable candidate that has the required experience and expertise that is needed for the...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 40 challenging to maintain mutual trust, which is a prerequisite for good performance. Upwork prov...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 41 Chapter 4 – How to Promote Your Business Online Once you’ve determined the online business mode...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 42 on search engine traffic when you are just starting out. You have to find other ways to drive p...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 43 One of the most compelling reasons for you to utilize Google Ads when promoting your business i...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 44 aspirational. • Carousel Ads – you can use up to ten photos to showcase your product or service...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 45 your site and left a product in the shopping cart, an ad for that precise product will appear o...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 46 Quora has an ‘upvote' system that allows the members of the community to vote for specific answ...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 47 • Cross-promotions • Offer discounts and special offers for referrals • Co-branding • Run a con...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 48 a social networking site. There are two ways that you can utilize the site to promote your busi...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 49 Chapter 5 – Scaling Your Business So You Can Work Less Now that you have your business up and r...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 50 Increase Your Prices The simplest, most passive way that you can scale your business is by char...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 51 Create an Affiliate Program Set up an affiliate program that pays people a commission for promo...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 52 implemented some of these strategies, you’ll start to see a noticeable increase in your profits.
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 53 Chapter 6 – How to Work Less and Still Grow Your Business As your business grows, you’ll start ...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 54 aspects of your business. You may be worried about the cost of outsourcing some of your work, b...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 55 outsourced. There are a ton of highly-qualified freelancers that can help your business run mor...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 56 The real value in outsourcing your marketing comes from the expertise that it provides. The fie...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 57 True business systemization is about creating a stable functioning procedure that knows what ne...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 58 When a business lacks procedures, they often have employees that have their own way of handling...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 59 are not static, but are in a constant state of flux. This means that you’ll need to redesign an...
FREEDOM ONLINE BUSINESS 60 Conclusion The Internet is full of opportunities, from something as abstract as an idea to a co...
