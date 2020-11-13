Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
9 Ingredients to
Create Valuable
Blog Posts
Contents
This presentation discusses the following topics:
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
1. Start with the Basics: Your Audience
2. Identify Relevant Blog Topics
3. Address Emotional Pain Points
4. Demonstrate Expertise
5. Take the Time to be Credible
6. Create Blog Posts that Have Originality
7. Write Easy-to-Read Blog Posts
8. Provide Constructive Help and Advice
9. Plan for a Positive User Experience (UX)
This Presentation Is For:
Writers, bloggers and marketers who
wants concrete guidance on writing
engaging, effective blog articles.
Unless you create valuable blog posts for
your reader, you might as well dump your
hard work into the trash can.
All the SEO and paid online ads in the world
won’t improve traffic and conversion if no one
clicks on your web page or blog article and
takes actionable steps—like filling out a contact
form or downloading a white paper. Even if you
don't create worthwhile content, the other
tools you use won't do you much good.
Valuable Blog Posts are the
Only Ones that Count.
Before you even put pen to paper, or open
up a new computer file, do you have a
process that will get you optimal results?
This presentation shares all the things you
need to create articles that engage the
right readers and convert leads.
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
Here are the 9 ingredients to create worthwhile blog posts.
I've organized the 9 ingredients into 3 main
categories:
• Focus on the user
• Prove that you are trustworthy
• Provide useful knowledge to your readers
Combine these 9 value-
creating elements into
content that is fresh,
appetizing, and nourishing.
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
1. The Basics
The first rule for any marketing effort is to be
audience-centric. Your content's focus should
always be based on what is important to your
customer.
Beyond the topic itself, your choice of
audience will impact your language, tone, and
writing techniques--not to mention how you
promote the article.
Your Audience is the Key Ingredient.
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
1. The Basics: Your Audience is the Key Ingredient
(Continued)
Know Your Audience to create insightful blog posts.
One technique successful marketers use is
developing research-based buyer personas.
This research can validate your topic ideas, indicate new story angles, and help you discover
entirely new topics to add to your list.
Personas go beyond audience demographics.
Psycho-social information gives insights into buyers’
behaviors, and motivations. Psycho-social elements
provide insight into readers' concerns and indicate the
most effective way to answer their questions.
Learn About Buyer Personas -- Includes Free Buyer Template! (Click Here)
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
1. The Basics: Your Audience is the Key Ingredient
(Continued)
Learn More About Buyer Personas (Click Here)
“When you align your message with
what people are already passionate
about, you are able to make an
emotional connection.”
--Time Burke, Founder of Affinio
Say you own a hip Asian fusion restaurant in the downtown urban area. You
mostly serve young adults who enjoy an innovative menu. Based on their
interests, habits, and behaviors, a good topic might be the hottest places to get
an after-concert dinner--not where to get to get a great early bird special.
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
B2C Example: If you serve only
Asian food, your audience isn’t
everyone who eats out!
2. Identify Relevant Topics
You probably already have a lot of
good topic ideas. But which are
relevant and valuable to your specific
buyer persona?
If your technology manager’s main concern is purchasing a technology that makes his
team more efficient, an article on the five cheapest items on the market isn't a great topic.
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
B2B Example: If you sell B2B
financial software, your
audience isn’t everyone who
buys software.
2. Identify Relevant Topics
(Continued)
Let’s dig deeper. Let’s say your
ideal audience is a technology
manager who works in the
finance industry. He is concerned
about his team’s productivity.
2. Identify Relevant Topics
(Continued)
Here are more ways to uncover high-value topics:
• Ask your sales force about their
conversations with customers.
• Identify your most popular blog
articles and web pages.
• Look at user response and comments
from previously published content.
• Look for topics your competitors are
publishing content about.
• Look at surveys and research about
your industry sector.
• Peruse articles, editorials, and trade
publications.
• Type a relevant search term into your browser.
Identify potential topics from top articles, the“
People also ask” section, and the “Searches related
to...” listings.
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
Banish Writer's Block With These 8 Tips (Click Here)
3. Address Emotional Pain Points
To address readers' concerns in the most meaningful way, it’s
worth thinking about emotions factors related to certain topics.
Pain points often refer to business problems such as low
productivity, budget limitations, and management skills. At the
same time, these problems can trigger emotional pain points.
A more engaging way to draw in the reader is by addressing the emotional aspects of making this
decision. One scenario might be that the reader is worried that a poor choice will prevent a potential
promotion. On the flip side, a good choice may make them confident in their ability to help the team.
Example: Your topic is how to decide between two brands in the same product category.
You can provide just facts, with a list of features and benefits, however…
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
You have some choices when
appealing to emotional pain points.
Each has its place depending on the
audience, type of content, and goal.
You can ease a negative emotion
(fear), reinforce a positive emotion
(confidence), or drive a negative
emotion to provoke them into taking
action ("Don’t miss out!").
3. Address Emotional Pain Points
(Continued)
Examples of Customer Pain Points
• Financial Pain Points: Spending too much money on
their current solution. Can you reduce their costs?
• Productivity Pain Points: Wasting too much
time using their current solution. Can you help them
be more efficient?
• Process Pain Points: Problems with sales processes.
Can you help the sales process go more smoothly?
• Support Pain Points: Mediocre support for nurturing
customers throughout the sales process. Do you a
better customer relationship management tool?
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
How can you create a helpful blog
post that has emotional appeal?
4. Demonstrate Expertise
People want information from a person
whose judgment they can trust.
Specifically, they want to know why they
should listen to you—if you’re the real
deal or if you’re faking it.
When you create information-packed
blog posts, you become the resource
they turn to again and again when they
have questions when they need helpful
information.
Build trust by demonstrating that you are well
informed and knowledgeable--and that your blog
content will be beneficial. Share relevant statistics,
care studies, or research.
When sharing data, always be accurate, attribute
data to the proper source, use well-respected
sources, and use the most current data you can find.
You want to know about your audience…
And your audience wants to know about you.
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
Ace Your Next B2B Blog Article
5. Take the Time to be Credible.
A number of factors play into a reader's perception
that you are a top-tier, reliable professional.
The first thing many readers will notice first is not the
point you are trying to make. Rather, it’s the perceived
level of professionalism you display.
For example: Bad spelling and grammar make a poor first impression. An occasional typo
happens, but consistent errors may erode trust in you and your brand.
Likewise, if you don't provide sources for your data, the validity of information you provide is
questionable. Beyond typos and grammar, there are other common writing pitfalls to avoid.
aAvoid These Copywriting and Content Mistakes (Click Here)-
16.
WestebbeMarketing.com
6. Create blog Posts that are Original
I would be remiss if I didn’t at least mention that plagiarism
and copyright infringement in any form are never acceptable.
This means more than not copying materials or attributing a
source. Directly using someone else’s exact thoughts and just
switching around some words is also considered plagiarism.
Plagiarism is copying content from a website or publication
and citing it as your own, without crediting the source.
What is Plagiarism?
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
• Direct or Deliberate Plagiarism: Directly copying another person’s work
without attribution or quotation marks
• Paraphrased Plagiarism: Making only a few cosmetic changes to another’s
work and passing it off as your own
• “Mosaic” or Patchwork Plagiarism: Lifting, and them mixing-and-
matching phrases, sentences, and paragraphs from various sources, and
then publishing it as your own
• Accidental Plagiarism: Missing or incorrect citations, or sharing what you
mistakenly assumed to be common knowledge as if it were your own
Types of Copywriting Plagiarism
6. Create Posts that are Original
(Continued)
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
7. Write Easy-to-Read Blog Posts
With so many distractions, plus the ability to
instantly click away from your content, you want to
reader to be comfortable and stay awhile, that that
takes relevant content that is easy to read.
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
Read the 5 Most Important Rules for Readability (Click Here)
7. Write Easy-to-Read
(Continued)
Some key areas to consider for creating winning blog posts include:
• Language: Avoid jargon, poor sentence structure,
and needlessly complex words.
• Personality: Write the way you speak, not like an
SEO robot or an encyclopedia. Tell personal stories,
share your emotions, use humor, be relatable, and
show that you understand their situation.
• Headline: According to Copy Blogger, 80% of
readers never get past the headline. Make your
headlines count and follow through on what the
headline promises.
• Informative: Salesy copy and hype are turn-offs
and can distract from your message.
• Format: Use headings and subheads to
aid scanning, add bullets and lists to
highlight details, and shorten
paragraphs to break up dense copy.
• Graphical Elements: Graphics and
videos increase interest t, while
breaking up dense copy.
• urls: Articles and webpage urls should
be helpful, not just a jumble of letters
and numbers. The article title should
be in the url--to help the reader and
Google identify your content easily.
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
8. Provide Constructive Help
and Advice:
I’m all for sharing interesting concepts, but
readers will appreciate your taking that
extra step to help them apply concepts to
real-life situations.
For example, in the previous section, one of
the bulleted items was to add personality
to your writing.
Then I gave some examples of how you can
convey your personality, rather than leave
it to your imagination.
Not every step of an article needs to be a
how-to, but at least sprinkle in some pieces
of immediately useful information. These
constructive tips will help the reader better
understand the article and give them ideas
on other applications.
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
9. Plan for a Positive User Experience (UX)
Google rewards you when people respond positively to
content, based on click rate, backlinks, and pages per session.
Instead of focusing search algorithms, focus on providing
value to your reader. You can add keywords and use other
SEO techniques after the initial writing process.
Yes, a writer can support SEO efforts, but it's not your
priority. In the end, creating high-quality, relevant content is
your best contribution to your organization's digital
marketing program.
Write with a Better User
Experience in mind.
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
Write for real live people, not search engines.
9. Follow the Recipe to Cook
aaUp Valuable Blog Posts
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
Written content is best served up in ways that
are valuable to readers. You can do this by
using the highest quality ingredients--knowing
your audience, sharing your expertise, and
providing useful information that answers
important questions. “What helps
people, helps
business.”
-- Leo Burnett
