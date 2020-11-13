Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts We hope you enjoy this presentation! WestebbeMarketing.com
Contents This presentation discusses the following topics: WestebbeMarketing.com 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Pos...
WestebbeMarketing.com Unless you create valuable blog posts for your reader, you might as well dump your hard work into th...
WestebbeMarketing.com Here are the 9 ingredients to create worthwhile blog posts. I've organized the 9 ingredients into 3 ...
WestebbeMarketing.com 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts 1. The Basics The first rule for any marketing effort is...
WestebbeMarketing.com 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts 1. The Basics: Your Audience is the Key Ingredient (Cont...
WestebbeMarketing.com 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts 1. The Basics: Your Audience is the Key Ingredient (Cont...
WestebbeMarketing.com 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts 1. The Basics: Your Audience is the Key Ingredient (Cont...
WestebbeMarketing.com Say you own a hip Asian fusion restaurant in the downtown urban area. You mostly serve young adults ...
WestebbeMarketing.com If your technology manager’s main concern is purchasing a technology that makes his team more effici...
WestebbeMarketing.com 2. Identify Relevant Topics (Continued) Here are more ways to uncover high-value topics: • Ask your ...
WestebbeMarketing.com 3. Address Emotional Pain Points To address readers' concerns in the most meaningful way, it’s worth...
WestebbeMarketing.com You have some choices when appealing to emotional pain points. Each has its place depending on the a...
WestebbeMarketing.com 4. Demonstrate Expertise People want information from a person whose judgment they can trust. Specif...
WestebbeMarketing.com Ace Your Next B2B Blog Article 5. Take the Time to be Credible. A number of factors play into a read...
WestebbeMarketing.com 6. Create blog Posts that are Original I would be remiss if I didn’t at least mention that plagiaris...
WestebbeMarketing.com • Direct or Deliberate Plagiarism: Directly copying another person’s work without attribution or quo...
WestebbeMarketing.com 7. Write Easy-to-Read Blog Posts With so many distractions, plus the ability to instantly click away...
WestebbeMarketing.com 7. Write Easy-to-Read (Continued) Some key areas to consider for creating winning blog posts include...
WestebbeMarketing.com 8. Provide Constructive Help and Advice: I’m all for sharing interesting concepts, but readers will ...
WestebbeMarketing.com 9. Plan for a Positive User Experience (UX) Google rewards you when people respond positively to con...
WestebbeMarketing.com 9. Follow the Recipe to Cook aaUp Valuable Blog Posts 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts Wr...
• Websites • Blogs • Inbound Campaigns • Marketing Collateral WestebbeMarketing.com Creative Content for Strategic Markete...
WestebbeMarketing.com Your opinion matters to us. We welcome your feedback and questions! Email: Amy@WestebbeMarketing.com...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

9 ingredients-to-create-valuable-blog posts

8 views

Published on

Learn 9 ingredients to create valuable blog posts that will drive traffic, high-quality leads, and conversions. Perfect for marketers and copywriters who blog | Westebbe Marketing

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

9 ingredients-to-create-valuable-blog posts

  1. 1. 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts We hope you enjoy this presentation! WestebbeMarketing.com
  2. 2. Contents This presentation discusses the following topics: WestebbeMarketing.com 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts 1. Start with the Basics: Your Audience 2. Identify Relevant Blog Topics 3. Address Emotional Pain Points 4. Demonstrate Expertise 5. Take the Time to be Credible 6. Create Blog Posts that Have Originality 7. Write Easy-to-Read Blog Posts 8. Provide Constructive Help and Advice 9. Plan for a Positive User Experience (UX) This Presentation Is For: Writers, bloggers and marketers who wants concrete guidance on writing engaging, effective blog articles.
  3. 3. WestebbeMarketing.com Unless you create valuable blog posts for your reader, you might as well dump your hard work into the trash can. All the SEO and paid online ads in the world won’t improve traffic and conversion if no one clicks on your web page or blog article and takes actionable steps—like filling out a contact form or downloading a white paper. Even if you don't create worthwhile content, the other tools you use won't do you much good. Valuable Blog Posts are the Only Ones that Count. Before you even put pen to paper, or open up a new computer file, do you have a process that will get you optimal results? This presentation shares all the things you need to create articles that engage the right readers and convert leads. 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
  4. 4. WestebbeMarketing.com Here are the 9 ingredients to create worthwhile blog posts. I've organized the 9 ingredients into 3 main categories: • Focus on the user • Prove that you are trustworthy • Provide useful knowledge to your readers Combine these 9 value- creating elements into content that is fresh, appetizing, and nourishing. 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
  5. 5. WestebbeMarketing.com 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts 1. The Basics The first rule for any marketing effort is to be audience-centric. Your content's focus should always be based on what is important to your customer. Beyond the topic itself, your choice of audience will impact your language, tone, and writing techniques--not to mention how you promote the article. Your Audience is the Key Ingredient.
  6. 6. WestebbeMarketing.com 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts 1. The Basics: Your Audience is the Key Ingredient (Continued) Know Your Audience to create insightful blog posts. One technique successful marketers use is developing research-based buyer personas. This research can validate your topic ideas, indicate new story angles, and help you discover entirely new topics to add to your list. Personas go beyond audience demographics. Psycho-social information gives insights into buyers’ behaviors, and motivations. Psycho-social elements provide insight into readers' concerns and indicate the most effective way to answer their questions. Learn About Buyer Personas -- Includes Free Buyer Template! (Click Here)
  7. 7. WestebbeMarketing.com 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts 1. The Basics: Your Audience is the Key Ingredient (Continued) Know Your Audience to create insightful blog posts. One technique successful marketers use is developing research-based buyer personas. This research can validate your topic ideas, indicate new story angles, and help you discover entirely new topics to add to your list. Personas go beyond audience demographics. Psycho-social information gives insights into buyers’ behaviors, and motivations. Psycho-social elements provide insight into readers' concerns and indicate the most effective way to answer their questions.
  8. 8. WestebbeMarketing.com 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts 1. The Basics: Your Audience is the Key Ingredient (Continued) Learn More About Buyer Personas (Click Here) “When you align your message with what people are already passionate about, you are able to make an emotional connection.” --Time Burke, Founder of Affinio
  9. 9. WestebbeMarketing.com Say you own a hip Asian fusion restaurant in the downtown urban area. You mostly serve young adults who enjoy an innovative menu. Based on their interests, habits, and behaviors, a good topic might be the hottest places to get an after-concert dinner--not where to get to get a great early bird special. 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts B2C Example: If you serve only Asian food, your audience isn’t everyone who eats out! 2. Identify Relevant Topics You probably already have a lot of good topic ideas. But which are relevant and valuable to your specific buyer persona?
  10. 10. WestebbeMarketing.com If your technology manager’s main concern is purchasing a technology that makes his team more efficient, an article on the five cheapest items on the market isn't a great topic. 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts B2B Example: If you sell B2B financial software, your audience isn’t everyone who buys software. 2. Identify Relevant Topics (Continued) Let’s dig deeper. Let’s say your ideal audience is a technology manager who works in the finance industry. He is concerned about his team’s productivity.
  11. 11. WestebbeMarketing.com 2. Identify Relevant Topics (Continued) Here are more ways to uncover high-value topics: • Ask your sales force about their conversations with customers. • Identify your most popular blog articles and web pages. • Look at user response and comments from previously published content. • Look for topics your competitors are publishing content about. • Look at surveys and research about your industry sector. • Peruse articles, editorials, and trade publications. • Type a relevant search term into your browser. Identify potential topics from top articles, the“ People also ask” section, and the “Searches related to...” listings. 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts Banish Writer's Block With These 8 Tips (Click Here)
  12. 12. WestebbeMarketing.com 3. Address Emotional Pain Points To address readers' concerns in the most meaningful way, it’s worth thinking about emotions factors related to certain topics. Pain points often refer to business problems such as low productivity, budget limitations, and management skills. At the same time, these problems can trigger emotional pain points. A more engaging way to draw in the reader is by addressing the emotional aspects of making this decision. One scenario might be that the reader is worried that a poor choice will prevent a potential promotion. On the flip side, a good choice may make them confident in their ability to help the team. Example: Your topic is how to decide between two brands in the same product category. You can provide just facts, with a list of features and benefits, however… 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
  13. 13. WestebbeMarketing.com You have some choices when appealing to emotional pain points. Each has its place depending on the audience, type of content, and goal. You can ease a negative emotion (fear), reinforce a positive emotion (confidence), or drive a negative emotion to provoke them into taking action ("Don’t miss out!"). 3. Address Emotional Pain Points (Continued) Examples of Customer Pain Points • Financial Pain Points: Spending too much money on their current solution. Can you reduce their costs? • Productivity Pain Points: Wasting too much time using their current solution. Can you help them be more efficient? • Process Pain Points: Problems with sales processes. Can you help the sales process go more smoothly? • Support Pain Points: Mediocre support for nurturing customers throughout the sales process. Do you a better customer relationship management tool? 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts How can you create a helpful blog post that has emotional appeal?
  14. 14. WestebbeMarketing.com 4. Demonstrate Expertise People want information from a person whose judgment they can trust. Specifically, they want to know why they should listen to you—if you’re the real deal or if you’re faking it. When you create information-packed blog posts, you become the resource they turn to again and again when they have questions when they need helpful information. Build trust by demonstrating that you are well informed and knowledgeable--and that your blog content will be beneficial. Share relevant statistics, care studies, or research. When sharing data, always be accurate, attribute data to the proper source, use well-respected sources, and use the most current data you can find. You want to know about your audience… And your audience wants to know about you. 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
  15. 15. WestebbeMarketing.com Ace Your Next B2B Blog Article 5. Take the Time to be Credible. A number of factors play into a reader's perception that you are a top-tier, reliable professional. The first thing many readers will notice first is not the point you are trying to make. Rather, it’s the perceived level of professionalism you display. For example: Bad spelling and grammar make a poor first impression. An occasional typo happens, but consistent errors may erode trust in you and your brand. Likewise, if you don't provide sources for your data, the validity of information you provide is questionable. Beyond typos and grammar, there are other common writing pitfalls to avoid. aAvoid These Copywriting and Content Mistakes (Click Here)-
  16. 16. WestebbeMarketing.com 6. Create blog Posts that are Original I would be remiss if I didn’t at least mention that plagiarism and copyright infringement in any form are never acceptable. This means more than not copying materials or attributing a source. Directly using someone else’s exact thoughts and just switching around some words is also considered plagiarism. Plagiarism is copying content from a website or publication and citing it as your own, without crediting the source. What is Plagiarism? 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
  17. 17. WestebbeMarketing.com • Direct or Deliberate Plagiarism: Directly copying another person’s work without attribution or quotation marks • Paraphrased Plagiarism: Making only a few cosmetic changes to another’s work and passing it off as your own • “Mosaic” or Patchwork Plagiarism: Lifting, and them mixing-and- matching phrases, sentences, and paragraphs from various sources, and then publishing it as your own • Accidental Plagiarism: Missing or incorrect citations, or sharing what you mistakenly assumed to be common knowledge as if it were your own Types of Copywriting Plagiarism 6. Create Posts that are Original (Continued) 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
  18. 18. WestebbeMarketing.com 7. Write Easy-to-Read Blog Posts With so many distractions, plus the ability to instantly click away from your content, you want to reader to be comfortable and stay awhile, that that takes relevant content that is easy to read. With so many distractions, plus the ability to instantly click away from your content, you want to reader to be comfortable and stay awhile, that that takes relevant content that is easy to read. 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts Read the 5 Most Important Rules for Readability (Click Here)
  19. 19. WestebbeMarketing.com 7. Write Easy-to-Read (Continued) Some key areas to consider for creating winning blog posts include: • Language: Avoid jargon, poor sentence structure, and needlessly complex words. • Personality: Write the way you speak, not like an SEO robot or an encyclopedia. Tell personal stories, share your emotions, use humor, be relatable, and show that you understand their situation. • Headline: According to Copy Blogger, 80% of readers never get past the headline. Make your headlines count and follow through on what the headline promises. • Informative: Salesy copy and hype are turn-offs and can distract from your message. • Format: Use headings and subheads to aid scanning, add bullets and lists to highlight details, and shorten paragraphs to break up dense copy. • Graphical Elements: Graphics and videos increase interest t, while breaking up dense copy. • urls: Articles and webpage urls should be helpful, not just a jumble of letters and numbers. The article title should be in the url--to help the reader and Google identify your content easily. 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
  20. 20. WestebbeMarketing.com 8. Provide Constructive Help and Advice: I’m all for sharing interesting concepts, but readers will appreciate your taking that extra step to help them apply concepts to real-life situations. For example, in the previous section, one of the bulleted items was to add personality to your writing. Then I gave some examples of how you can convey your personality, rather than leave it to your imagination. Not every step of an article needs to be a how-to, but at least sprinkle in some pieces of immediately useful information. These constructive tips will help the reader better understand the article and give them ideas on other applications. 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts
  21. 21. WestebbeMarketing.com 9. Plan for a Positive User Experience (UX) Google rewards you when people respond positively to content, based on click rate, backlinks, and pages per session. Instead of focusing search algorithms, focus on providing value to your reader. You can add keywords and use other SEO techniques after the initial writing process. Yes, a writer can support SEO efforts, but it's not your priority. In the end, creating high-quality, relevant content is your best contribution to your organization's digital marketing program. Write with a Better User Experience in mind. 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts Write for real live people, not search engines.
  22. 22. WestebbeMarketing.com 9. Follow the Recipe to Cook aaUp Valuable Blog Posts 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Posts Written content is best served up in ways that are valuable to readers. You can do this by using the highest quality ingredients--knowing your audience, sharing your expertise, and providing useful information that answers important questions. “What helps people, helps business.” -- Leo Burnett
  23. 23. • Websites • Blogs • Inbound Campaigns • Marketing Collateral WestebbeMarketing.com Creative Content for Strategic Marketers Amy Westebbe, Principal Amy@WestebbeMarketing.com | (617) 699-4462 We Hope You Found This Useful! WestebbeMarketing.com Creating valuable content takes time, effort, and expertise… and your readers deserve nothing less. . Need support for you copywriting and content marketing needs? Call on Boston-based Westebbe Marketing
  24. 24. WestebbeMarketing.com Your opinion matters to us. We welcome your feedback and questions! Email: Amy@WestebbeMarketing.com Call: (617) 699-4462 Visit: www.westebbemarketing.com Thank You! WestebbeMarketing.com 9 Ingredients to Create Valuable Blog Post Creative Content for Strategic Marketers Amy Westebbe, Principal Westebbe Marketing

×