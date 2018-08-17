Synnopsis :

David Jensen is an author, speaker, consultant and Founder of The Hiring Academy. He addresses what has proven to be the most critical success or failure point of any business of any size: hiring the right personnel. Jensen s purpose is to help business owners find and hire the right people so that they can pull back from their business and yet continue expanding. Surveyed business owners, executives, and Human Resource personnel unanimously HATED the process of hiring! Jensen aims to help fill that important void with simple guidelines. He is going to give you real stories, actual examples, basic rules, sample questions, and invaluable solutions.



Author : David Jensen

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : David Jensen ( 6✮ )

Link Download : https://jhonsenbook.blogspot.ae/?book= 1614483760

