1.
Tallit for Women - popular prayer shawls colors
The Basics
Starting a few decades ago, tallit for women were made with a white base and some delicate
white or cream decorations. As time passed, baby blue and royal blue colors were introduced
into the prayer shawl's color scheme, along with faded, baby pink and some delicate lilac.
These three basic colors, in their delicate and feminine version, beautifully upgrade any tallit for
women choice. The bat mitzvah girl, parents or grandparetns will all feel comfortable with these
harmonius choices, when used in proportion and accurately in the tallit's pattern.
2.
Strong Colors
As more options were added for fabric painting and production tecqniques, new tallit for women
designs started showing up. With more creative looks, the use of color has expanded from the
basic 3 "baby" colors, to more strong and lively colors.
The new opportunities for a modern tallit choice inlcude tallitot with yellow, orange, green and
darker blue and purple shawls. This enables many girls and women to feel more festive and
fashionable during their special bat mitzvah day and any other religious occasion they attend
thereafter.
At Galilee Silks, we adapt to trends and customer requests and are we're open to any new option
our customers can dream of. We have a vast range of ribbons in all colors, and can create any
color combination decoration with out experts' knowledge and creativity.
3.
Custom Tallit Color
Every once in a while, we receive an inquiry from a young lady's mother or grandmother, asking
if we can make a customize tallit for women design fro their upcoming bat mitzvah girl. The
new request may sound weird and even extreme to experience in a religious item like the prayer
shawl, but we judge no one!
We work closely with the customer in order to find the best design that will work out for the
young lady who dreams of a unique piece that will compliment her overall outfit. Between 2 to 4
illustrations are prepapred and shown to the customer. In most cases, no further search is
required as the perfect design is found at this stage.
Think Outside the Box
The most interesting and challenging times are when we receive a request for a hand painted
tallit for women in a non-ordinary color for a tallit. This can be an Orange or Black talilt for
examples.
In such a case, when the base of the tallit is black, it also has a delicate decoration or spot, which
makes it look like a prayer shawl - and a most dignified one!
This can be an abstract illustation of the Tree of Life in silver, a floral pattern or an abstract,
wavy form.
4.
The Black Waves tallit, for example, is made from a pure silk base. It is handpainted in special
silk color and goes through the traditional steaming process for the color fixation. This results in
a somewhat shiny effect to the solid, black base.
But isntead of a boadring solid pattern, this tallit for women is decorated with 2 main elements
that are eye-chatching. One is the silver printed atarah (neckband) and the other is the wave
pattern in lighter color.
Regardless of the color, each tallit for women comes in a set with matching tallit bag and a
kippah - making this gift between generations durable, memorable and colorful.
We invite you to choose a tallit in your favourite color from our hand made collection.
We would also love to hear from you if you're dreaming of your own tallit color and design - and
make your dream come true. Contact us at orders@galileesilks.com for more information.
