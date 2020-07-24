Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TO
Exquisite Range of Tallit for Women: Hand-Made to Perfection!
The Tallit is a significant part in the lives of Reform and Conservative Jewish women. Tallits are not just prayer shawls;...
Watercolour Yellow Flowers Bouquet Tallit: It is one of the new designs from our collection, which portrays a wide array o...
Kibbutz BeitHaemek, 25115, Israel Phone: 1-800-414-4108 Fax: 972-4-8484240 info@galileesilks.com Web: www.galileesilks.com
Exquisite Range of Tallit for Women: Hand-Made to Perfection!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Exquisite Range of Tallit for Women: Hand-Made to Perfection!

9 views

Published on

The Tallit is a significant part in the lives of Reform and Conservative Jewish women. Tallits are not just prayer shawls; it have now become a trendy fashion garment. There was a time when tallit for women were irrelevant, because women were not allowed to wear the tallit. But with the change of time and mind-set, women are adorning tallit now more than ever. For more details, visit our website: https://bit.ly/2Cg7Y56

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Exquisite Range of Tallit for Women: Hand-Made to Perfection!

  1. 1. TO
  2. 2. Exquisite Range of Tallit for Women: Hand-Made to Perfection!
  3. 3. The Tallit is a significant part in the lives of Reform and Conservative Jewish women. Tallits are not just prayer shawls; it have now become a trendy fashion garment. There was a time when tallit for women were irrelevant, because women were not allowed to wear the tallit. But with the change of time and mind-set, women are adorning tallit now more than ever. Blue and Green Stars of David Tallit Tallit is a prayer shawl usually adorned during special or daily occasions in the synagogue by Jewish women. It is ought to look attractive but portray soberness which soothes the eye as well as evoke a sense of respect. Nowadays, it is a challenge to find a skilled tailor professional who can make elegant tallit for women, exactly the way you wish. Handmade clothes and garments are really hard to locate these days, but reputed online shopping sites specializing in handmade tallits can help you in meeting this requirement appropriately. This beautiful piece of clothing is decorated with a Hand painted chain of Start of David symbols in shades of Blue and Turquoise on a Gray background. Undoubtedly, this is a unique Star of David pattern, in which the color gradually and beautifully moves from light Blue to dark Blue creating an artistic movement look.
  4. 4. Watercolour Yellow Flowers Bouquet Tallit: It is one of the new designs from our collection, which portrays a wide array of different yellow flowers as a bouquet. It has a unique design area and Atarah that is bordered with matching yellow and green satin ribbons. The blessing is embroidered in Hebrew and white. It has a really subtle appeal which is just so attractive, surely many heads are going to turn! Why Choose Galilee Silks: We offer exclusively handmade Tallit for Women in a wide range of fabric categories, like, Hand Painted Silk, WoolVoile combined with hand painted silk panel and Viscose. We are committed towards providing the best and unique designs of Tallit which is super comfortable yet has a classy outlook. If you are wishing to gift a Tallit to your daughter or granddaughter, for celebrating her Bat Mitzvah ceremony gracefully, visit www.galileesilks.com and gift a beautifully handmade Tallit for Women.
  5. 5. Kibbutz BeitHaemek, 25115, Israel Phone: 1-800-414-4108 Fax: 972-4-8484240 info@galileesilks.com Web: www.galileesilks.com

×