Bar Mitzvah is a ritual that commemorates the coming of the age of a Jewish boy (13 years old). After this ritual, the boy then becomes a bar mitzvah and henceforth is responsible for all his actions. The father offers his gratitude to the Supreme Almighty for relieving him from the accountability of the sins ever to be committed by the boy then onwards.