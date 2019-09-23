Enjoy appetizing smoothie bowls in canggu at amo spa

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Health & fitness enthusiasts shouldn’t miss out this healthy breakfast meal. Made from Sambal mashed avocado, feta cheese, mixed seeds and dried tomatoes this is a unique morning meal to check out. A small amount of coriander, olive oil and sea salt can be added to the blend for a unique taste. If avocado don’t suit your taste bud, you will start loving this fruit after trying this fresh Balinese toast. It is absolutely delicious and refreshing.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment