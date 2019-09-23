Enjoy appetizing smoothie bowls in canggu at amo spa

Health & fitness enthusiasts shouldn’t miss out this healthy breakfast meal. Made from Sambal mashed avocado, feta cheese, mixed seeds and dried tomatoes this is a unique morning meal to check out. A small amount of coriander, olive oil and sea salt can be added to the blend for a unique taste. If avocado don’t suit your taste bud, you will start loving this fruit after trying this fresh Balinese toast. It is absolutely delicious and refreshing.

