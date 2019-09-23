Successfully reported this slideshow.
Enjoy Appetizing Smoothie Bowls in Canggu At Amo Spa
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and it makes real sense, especially when you visit Amo Spa. Chefs...
Let’s find out some of the most acknowledged breakfast dishes at Amo Spa Wild King-Kong: If you are looking to start your ...
Buttermilk Pancake: Looking for a substantial meal in the morning? Don’t hesitate to check out buttermilk pancake at Amo S...
Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No. 69, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia Phone: +62 361 907 1146 Email: info@amospa.com Website: https://www...
Enjoy appetizing smoothie bowls in canggu at amo spa

Health & fitness enthusiasts shouldn’t miss out this healthy breakfast meal. Made from Sambal mashed avocado, feta cheese, mixed seeds and dried tomatoes this is a unique morning meal to check out. A small amount of coriander, olive oil and sea salt can be added to the blend for a unique taste. If avocado don’t suit your taste bud, you will start loving this fruit after trying this fresh Balinese toast. It is absolutely delicious and refreshing.

