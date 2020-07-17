Successfully reported this slideshow.
Intellectual Diversities Mentally Challenged, Gifted,Creative Children Dr.Amol Ubale Website : https://sites.google.com/si...
Intellectual Diversities Mentally challenged Gifted Creative Children Types
Mentally Challenged Mentally Challenged means the children with poor IQ, typically in the range of 70-75 or less. Children...
Types/Levels of Mentally Challenged Mild Moderate Severe Profound Based on IQ Range IQ 50-69
Mild (सौम्य ) Mentally Challenged ● More than 85% of kids with the disability fall in this category ● IQ of around 50-69 ●...
Moderate ( मध्यम ) Mentally Challenged ● IQ range of 36-49 ● 10% of the children are afflicted ● Children can be integrate...
Severe ( तीव्र ) Mentally Challenged ● IQ of 20-35 ● minority of 3-4% ● learn necessary life skills ● Abnormal development...
Profound ( अतत तीव्र ) Mentally Challenged ● 1-2% of mentally challenged children constituting this group ● IQ less that 2...
Causes Of Mentally Challenged Genetic Head Trauma Pregnancy- Related Issues Illness Exposure to Toxic Materials Unknown ae...
Signs and Symptoms Of Mentally Challenged Learning speech at a slower rate Overall low intelligence Poor academic performa...
Other Signs and Symptoms Of Mentally Challenged ● Aggression ● Depression ● Anxiety ● A tendency to inflict injury on self...
Characteristics Of Mentally Challenged Bad Memory Application of New Ideas Independent Living Social Development Attention...
Problems Faced by Mentally Challenged ● Social Isolation: ● Bullying: ● Low Self-Esteem: ● Loneliness: ● Medical Problems:
Role of Teacher For Mentally Challenged Children ● Encourage Independence: ● Follow Up On Academic Progress: ● Let the Chi...
Intellectual diversities -Mentally Challenged
Intellectual diversities -Mentally Challenged

Intellectual diversities -Mentally Challenged

  1. 1. Intellectual Diversities Mentally Challenged, Gifted,Creative Children Dr.Amol Ubale Website : https://sites.google.com/site/amolubaleeducation/home
  2. 2. Intellectual Diversities Mentally challenged Gifted Creative Children Types
  3. 3. Mentally Challenged Mentally Challenged means the children with poor IQ, typically in the range of 70-75 or less. Children is having low adaptive behaviour or daily living skills (Like eating, dressing, communication and social skills. they are slower than their peers in acquiring life skills such as speech development or logic. https://images.app.goo.gl/hc5mSKR1bNx6x3iG9
  4. 4. Types/Levels of Mentally Challenged Mild Moderate Severe Profound Based on IQ Range IQ 50-69
  5. 5. Mild (सौम्य ) Mentally Challenged ● More than 85% of kids with the disability fall in this category ● IQ of around 50-69 ● Problem in grasping basic abstract concepts ● Sometimes work independently ● Interested in learn new things ● Chances to grow
  6. 6. Moderate ( मध्यम ) Mentally Challenged ● IQ range of 36-49 ● 10% of the children are afflicted ● Children can be integrated into society as they can pick up speech and essential life skills ● Poor academic performance ● children can have some amount of autonomy https://images.app.goo.gl/S1pjWca5hsM77PF97
  7. 7. Severe ( तीव्र ) Mentally Challenged ● IQ of 20-35 ● minority of 3-4% ● learn necessary life skills ● Abnormal development ● Need frequent assistance. https://images.app.goo.gl/3iHy819fvouuWzxNA
  8. 8. Profound ( अतत तीव्र ) Mentally Challenged ● 1-2% of mentally challenged children constituting this group ● IQ less that 20 ● Severely handicapped and require extensive supervision due to poor life skills https://images.app.goo.gl/dBtwjmrj8UNVLGWC9
  9. 9. Causes Of Mentally Challenged Genetic Head Trauma Pregnancy- Related Issues Illness Exposure to Toxic Materials Unknown aetiology
  10. 10. Signs and Symptoms Of Mentally Challenged Learning speech at a slower rate Overall low intelligence Poor academic performance Poor performance in IQ tests Misplacing objects Having trouble remembering things Particular attention required to learn simple skills Have trouble putting on clothes
  11. 11. Other Signs and Symptoms Of Mentally Challenged ● Aggression ● Depression ● Anxiety ● A tendency to inflict injury on self ● Are impulsive ● Have suicidal thoughts ● Have poor interpersonal relationships ● Depend excessively on parents
  12. 12. Characteristics Of Mentally Challenged Bad Memory Application of New Ideas Independent Living Social Development Attention Deficiency Disinterest Inability to Restrain Emotions Slow Learning Curve
  13. 13. Problems Faced by Mentally Challenged ● Social Isolation: ● Bullying: ● Low Self-Esteem: ● Loneliness: ● Medical Problems:
  14. 14. Role of Teacher For Mentally Challenged Children ● Encourage Independence: ● Follow Up On Academic Progress: ● Let the Child Socialise: ● Support Groups and Networking: ● Educate Yourself: ● Routine: ● Praise and Reward: ● Behaviour Management:

