Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Impact of Smartphones on Education Presented By: Amogh Tadamari Sandeep Manvi Anisha V Gandhi Samriddhi Dani Savad Kattur ...
What is a mobile device and learning on a mobile device?  The impact of the mobile device on learning is far-reaching and...
What is the impact of the mobile device on students and student learning? 1. Improved understanding of students: Our resea...
2. Equity in access to mobile learning: One of the key things educational experts and champions advocate for is the flatte...
3. Empowering more proactive learning: A more proactive approach to learning is another impact mobile device has on studen...
 A whopping of students in the conducted survey said they want to use their cell phones in class for academic purposes. T...
 The survey found that a large number of students — 75% — believe using personal devices in the classroom has improved th...
 Many students said they would be willing to use their phone more often for various class activities, such as Study Mater...
 Students also want more interactive, digital course materials, the survey found. About twice as many students said they ...
Conclusion : Some people may want to ban cell phones from classrooms for good reasons. But, as some advocate of mobile lea...
Impact of smartphones on education
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Impact of smartphones on education

35 views

Published on

Presentation on the study of the role played by smartphones in todays education system and its impact.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Impact of smartphones on education

  1. 1. Impact of Smartphones on Education Presented By: Amogh Tadamari Sandeep Manvi Anisha V Gandhi Samriddhi Dani Savad Kattur Zenebe Ankita Varma
  2. 2. What is a mobile device and learning on a mobile device?  The impact of the mobile device on learning is far-reaching and comprehensive. To begin with, at the outset, it is the naturalization of advanced technology within the classroom context for students. Enhanced learning materials such as the use of dynamic visual mediums like pictures and videos and gifs are made possible through the impact of the mobile device in the classroom. The effect of using the mobile device in student learning also has consequences beyond the college – students are using tools they will be using in their employment, thus making the future ready during their schooling itself.
  3. 3. What is the impact of the mobile device on students and student learning? 1. Improved understanding of students: Our research has shown that an improved understanding of materials is another impact of the mobile device on student learning. One of the key issues teachers face is that different students learn at different paces and it might be difficult to gauge this individually for each student.
  4. 4. 2. Equity in access to mobile learning: One of the key things educational experts and champions advocate for is the flattening of the playing field for students through the use of technologies. It is no different for the use of the mobile device in the classroom. The students who use hardware like mobile devices, like laptops, tablets, Chromebooks etc experience the positive impact of the mobile device on student learning across the board.
  5. 5. 3. Empowering more proactive learning: A more proactive approach to learning is another impact mobile device has on students in the classroom according to a new study conducted on students using mobile devices in the classroom. Proactive learning is important to build an interest in learning and education itself for students and it is an effect of the mobile device that is easily achievable for most educational institutions.
  6. 6.  A whopping of students in the conducted survey said they want to use their cell phones in class for academic purposes. The Student Pulse Survey from Team , conducted by we the students of MBA from Jain University Bangalore, polled college students about digital devices, textbooks and learning.
  7. 7.  The survey found that a large number of students — 75% — believe using personal devices in the classroom has improved their ability to learn and retain information. 58% of respondents use their phones to take pictures of lecture slides; 41% use them to Google answers to in-class questions; and 39% use them to access a digital textbook. On the other hand, 54% also use cell phones to text friends and 52% use them to browse social media during class. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 Pictutres of Lecture Google answers to in-class questions Study Materials Text Friends Social Media Percantage Percantage
  8. 8.  Many students said they would be willing to use their phone more often for various class activities, such as Study Material (60 %), access to updated information (59 %) and access to faculty slides (54 %). Just 6 % of students said they don't want to use their phone in class for academic purposes. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 Study Material Access to updated information access to faculty slides I don’t want to use phones in class for education purpose %age Percentage
  9. 9.  Students also want more interactive, digital course materials, the survey found. About twice as many students said they learn more effectively from an interactive text than a static PDF course pack (19 % compared to 10 %, respectively). 36 % think quizzes should be embedded within digital course materials, and 33 % said the same about videos. Just 1 % said they would prefer not to have interactive course materials. 19% 10% 37% 33% 1% Digital Learning Interactive Text PDF Course Pack Quizzes Videos
  10. 10. Conclusion : Some people may want to ban cell phones from classrooms for good reasons. But, as some advocate of mobile learning would argue, we did not ban pens in our schools because students can pass notes around during class. The pencils have also survived even though you could poke someone in the eye. And the amount of paper that is generated in most schools is almost criminal in our era of climate change and campaigns to safe the trees and the environment. This is a new time in education. And with dwindling budgets in a biting economy, an avalanche of knowledge seeking assimilation, myriads of everyday problems seeking solution, and the average learner literally submerged in their mobile devices, there is an urgent need to rethink possibilities, stretching available technology, to enhance the performance of educators and practicing counsellors. The mobile phones come with the learners to school every day, now is the time to put them to profitable use.

×