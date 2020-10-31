[Baixar] [PDF] Bodies on the Verge: Queering Pauline Epistles

=

The various contributors to this collection question and expand the meaning and boundaries, not only of what counts as queer work in biblical studies, but also of what constitutes the Pauline, especially given its curious afterlives in philosophy, literature, art, and history. Essays provide important explorations of gender, sexuality, and embodiment as well as their intersections with, in, and as dynamics of empire and economy, race and ethnicity, religion and nationality, animality and disability. .





