https://read.fullebook.space/1986696022 Chronic diseases are responsible for seven out of every ten deaths in the U.S.; 45% of Americans have been diagnosed with at least one. The question is: When you are diagnosed with one of these diseases⭐ how will you get through it? What will you do to survive it? A ground-breaking medical memoir⭐ Anatomy of a Patient⭐ chronicles one man’s struggle to answer these questions. With this book⭐ Reginald Harvey and co-author⭐ Joy Strickland⭐ have delivered an exceptional medical memoir. Though rich and compelling⭐ the narrative is neither sentimental nor prescriptive; and despite the ominous prognosis and challenging family history⭐ there are no victims here. The saga begins with Harvey's stunning diagnosis on Christmas Eve (2015). HIV and hepatitis B have gone undetected in his body for 15 years. He’s in stage IV renal failure. His nephrologist tells him⭐ “You could have gone to sleep and never awakened.” Harvey’s African-American family history offers a fascinating context for Part I⭐ as his trauma triggers memories of nuclear and extended family members who shaped his early years in Waterloo⭐ Iowa. Contemplating the lives of these amazing people – survivors⭐ all – Harvey finds the resolve to stare down his diagnosis⭐ and earn his stripes as a survivor. Part II chronicles Harvey's life-and-death struggle to encourage and cajole insurance providers and benefits specialists into acting in his best interests. His challenges precipitate in unexpected⭐ though deeply valued⭐ self-discovery. An incredibly private person⭐ he must learn to trust his friends with his diagnosis. As he does so⭐ four volunteer to become live kidney donors! Anatomy of a Patient will inspire the millions affected directly or indirectly by a life-threatening diagnosis. Healthcare professionals will also appreciate this medical memoir written from an outsider's perspective. Harvey is an intelligent survivor with a lot to say. He earned a B.S. in Business Management from LeTourneau University⭐ and an M.S. in Science and Technology Commercialization from the University of Texas at Austin. His medical trauma⭐ and his expertise in manufacturing processes qualify him uniquely to write this book. Joy Strickland⭐ Harvey’s dear friend⭐ is a Dallas-based author and freelance writer. She is a former IBM and nonprofit executive. Strickland authored Joy in the Morning (2010). Her essays and blogs have appeared on HuffPost.com⭐ CNN.com⭐ DallasNews.com⭐ Aljazeera.com⭐ and other media. Strickland holds a B.S. in Mathematics from the University of Texas at Austin.