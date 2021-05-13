Successfully reported this slideshow.
General economics

Public Finance - Sources of Public Revenue - Principles of Taxation -Public Expenditure and Public Debt – Meaning and Causes for Growth.

  1. 1. Meaning of Public Finance Public finance is the study of financial aspects of government. public finance related to the revenue and expenditure of the government.
  2. 2. Public Revenue  Meaning of Public Revenue:  The income of the government through all source is called public income or public revenue  There are two source of public revenue I. Tax Revenue: a) Administrative revenue b) License fee: c) Special assessment d) Fine and penalties: e) Forfeiture: f) Escheat: I. Non-Tax Revenue
  3. 3. Tax Revenue Non – Tax Revenue Direct Tax Goods and Service Tax CGST SGST IGST Administration Fees License Fee Special Assessment Fine and Penalties Forfeitures Escheat Sources of Public Revenue Commercial Revenue Gifts and Grants
  4. 4. PUBLIC EXPENDITURE  Meaning  Public expenditure refers to the expenses of the public authorizes central ,state and local government for social and economic welfare of citizens.
  5. 5. Causes of Public Expenditure Growth: The following heads are causes for increasing public expenditure in India: 1. The concepts of welfare state 2. The need for defence 3. Resource mobilization and ability to finance 4. Inflation 5. The role of democracy and socialism 6. The urbanization effect 7. The rural development effect 8. The population effect 9. Income elasticity and rise in per capital income 10. Modernization of agriculture 11. Industrial development 12. The growth of transport and communication 13. Provision of public utility
  6. 6. Canon of Taxation: Canon of Taxation Adam Smith Bastable 1. Canon of Equity: 2. Canon of certainty: 3. Canon of economy: 4. Canon of convinence: 1. Canon of Elasticity: 2. Canon of Productivity: 3. Canon of Simplicity: 4. Canon of Expectancy:
  7. 7. Principles of taxation: 1. The Physiocratic Theory 2. Financial Theory 3. The Principle of Equity 4. Cost of service Theory 5. Benefit Principle 6. Ability to pay Theory
  8. 8. PUBLIC DEBT  Meaning:  Public debt refers to borrowing by government from within the country or from abroad from private individual from banking and non-banking financial institution
  9. 9. Types of Public Debt: 1. Internal debt and external debt 2. Productive and unproductive debt 3. Compulsory and voluntary debt 4. Redeemable and irredeemable debt 5. Funded and unfunded debt
  10. 10. Causes of increase in public debt or causes for growth of public debt in india. 1. Bridging the Gap Between Revenue and Expenditure 2. To Fight Depression. 3. Curbing Inflation 4. Financing Economic Development. 5. To Meet Unexpected Emergencies. 6. To Finance War. 7. To Carry Out Welfare Programme 8. To create infrastructure.
  11. 11. THANK YOU

