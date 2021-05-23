Successfully reported this slideshow.
Facial Palsy Under supervision : Dr Nevien waked Dr Ahmed Saad
Facial palsy Def : it’s an acute paralysis of the face , due to non-suppurative inflammation of the 7th cranial nerve , wi...
Aetiology : suggested causes Clinical Picture : 1- at any age , from infancy to old age , common in young adults 2- both s...
Informal Evaluation : General and Specific 1- Inability to raise the eye brow 2-absence of wrinkles of the forehead 3- ina...
Formal Evaluation 1- Test of Pain 2-Test of adhesion 3-Examine reflexs maturation : -Routing -Suckling -Glabellar --cornea...
Treatment Acute Stage : Rest : for 3 Days to subside inflammatory process : short wave Anti-inflammatory By low intensity ...
Physical Therapy Chronic Stage : 1- Massage : effleurage , friction , kneeding , Vibration . 2- Electrical Stimulation : F...
Strengthening exercise : 1- Once flicker contraction of any ms is noticed active exercise 2-the use of attractive toys wil...
Adices  1- make exercise of face as home programme  2- eye hygiene : by protective glass and clean the affected eye from...
Facial palsy

