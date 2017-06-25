Synonyms 1

Tenacious Cohesive, Determined, Dogged, Persistent, Relentless © www.wordskiduniya.wordpress.com
Beg Beseech, Implore, Plead, Solicit, Urge © www.wordskiduniya.wordpress.com
Bizarre Curious, Freakish, Comical, Outlandish, Peculiar © www.wordskiduniya.wordpress.com
Calamity Adversity, Catastrophe, Hardship, Misfortune, Woe © www.wordskiduniya.wordpress.com
Confine Constrain, Detain, Restrain, Incarcerate, Imprison © www.wordskiduniya.wordpress.com
