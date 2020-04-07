Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WHO IS ELON MUSK? Understanding the billionaire SpaceX, Tesla CEO
Elon reeve musk is a south-african born american entrepreneur and business man who founded X.com in 1999 (which later beca...
Musk became a multimillionaire in his late 20’s when he sold his start-up company zip2, to a division of Compaq computers....
He bolstered his portfolio with the purchase of solar city in 2016, and cemented his standing as a leader of industry by t...
Musk was born on june 28, 1971, in pretoreia, south africa. As a child musk was so lost in his day dreams about inventions...
At about the time of his parents divorce, when he was 10, musk developed an interest in computers. He taught himself how t...
HOPE YOU KNOW SOME INFO’S ABOUT ELON MUSK !!
IT’S QUIZ TIME !
IDENTIFY THIS VEHICLE BY TESLA MOTORS WHICH WAS LAUNCHED BY ELON MUSK?
TESLA CYBERTRUCK (LAUNCHED IN 21 NOVEMBER 2019) – YOUTUBE LINK – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= m7atGkba-Z8
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Who is Elon Musk - a Simple PPT

14 views

Published on

Who is Elon Musk - a Simple PPT
By Amith A K

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Who is Elon Musk - a Simple PPT

  1. 1. WHO IS ELON MUSK? Understanding the billionaire SpaceX, Tesla CEO
  2. 2. Elon reeve musk is a south-african born american entrepreneur and business man who founded X.com in 1999 (which later became paypal), space X in 2002 and tesla motors in 2003. Who is Elon musk ? (Part – 1)
  3. 3. Musk became a multimillionaire in his late 20’s when he sold his start-up company zip2, to a division of Compaq computers. Musk made head lines in may 2012, when space x launched a rocket that would send the first commercial vehicle to the international space station. Part - 2
  4. 4. He bolstered his portfolio with the purchase of solar city in 2016, and cemented his standing as a leader of industry by taking on an advisory role in the early days of US President Donald trump’s administration. Part - 3
  5. 5. Musk was born on june 28, 1971, in pretoreia, south africa. As a child musk was so lost in his day dreams about inventions that his parents and doctors ordered a test to check his hearing. Part - 4
  6. 6. At about the time of his parents divorce, when he was 10, musk developed an interest in computers. He taught himself how to program., and when he was 12 he sold his first software :- a game he created called ‘blastar’. Part - 5
  7. 7. HOPE YOU KNOW SOME INFO’S ABOUT ELON MUSK !!
  8. 8. IT’S QUIZ TIME !
  9. 9. IDENTIFY THIS VEHICLE BY TESLA MOTORS WHICH WAS LAUNCHED BY ELON MUSK?
  10. 10. TESLA CYBERTRUCK (LAUNCHED IN 21 NOVEMBER 2019) – YOUTUBE LINK – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= m7atGkba-Z8
  11. 11. THANK YOU

×