COVID has been a difficult time for our whole body even for those who have not been infected due to a lot of reasons like ...
Two types of common skin rashes are very evident in COVID patients; chilblains and livedoid. World health organization has...
Extreme dry skin can be kept at bay with shorter shower time and cleansing your skin with mild body washes. Applying a goo...
Tanned skin is another problem people with COVID are facing. This will take up to 3 months to rectify itself naturally. Ex...
COVID has been a major setback to most of the people who have faced it and even to people who have not faced it. Keep in t...
SKIN AND HAIR PROBLEMS DETECTED POST-COVID

  2. 2. COVID has been a difficult time for our whole body even for those who have not been infected due to a lot of reasons like lockdown inactivity, lack of exercise, postponement of regular health checkups, and lack of regular and proper intake of food. Other factors also have disrupted our daily routine making us more unhealthy and prone to many discomforts and diseases. Lockdown and Covid have posed a lot of traumatic experiences in terms of our health keep up. The post-Covid recovery phase has not only affected the lungs and given you overall fatigue it has also had its effects on parts of our body like the skin and hair. Moreover coupled up with the prevention of being able to meet our regular skin and hair specialist has doubled or increased our tendency to have more skin and hair- related issues during the COVID lockdown period. Post-Covid recovery has also shown noticeable discomfort and diseases of the skin and hair that can directly be related to the disease as a major side effect. Every day researchers have been able to come up with new side effects and more parts of the body being affected due to illness and its gravity. Earlier it had symptoms of coughing and running nose with fever, now some of the patients have been noticed to have skin rashes as a symptom of COVID.
  3. 3. Two types of common skin rashes are very evident in COVID patients; chilblains and livedoid. World health organization has also listed skin rashes as a symptom of COVID but has not given any particular detail for the same. Some people have also experienced painful dry and rough skin rashes and also experienced extreme hair fall. Let us look into some ways to keep our skin and hair free from further damage during the COVID recovery period. There may be around five different types of skin problems arising to a post COVID patient, let's look into them and see how they can be treated. Rashes on Flexural Areas like inner armpits, butt, groin, inner thigh, tummy, inside of the elbows, back of the knees, and hips. Moisturizing those areas of the skin that are affected is recommended with any standard good quality thick moisturizer. If this does not help or decreases the issue then going to a good skin clinic like AMI Skin & Hair Clinic with the best skin doctor in Kandivali is suggested. If you have chilblains it is recommended to keep your hands and feet warm with socks, gloves, or a warm compress. Chilblains tend to turn your toes and fingers blue.
  4. 4. Extreme dry skin can be kept at bay with shorter shower time and cleansing your skin with mild body washes. Applying a good standard moisturizer after a bath can also keep your dry skin away. The moisturizer can be suggested by your skin specialist if you do not know what a good moisturizer should comprise. You could also top up your skin with body oil to give it a better vantage in protecting itself from extremely dry skin.
  5. 5. Tanned skin is another problem people with COVID are facing. This will take up to 3 months to rectify itself naturally. Exfoliating the skin by the best skin practitioner at AMI Skin & Hair Clinic would be another way to handle the tanning problem. Avoiding the sun, moisturizing regularly, using good sunscreens or any other skin protection lotions or methods suggested by your skin doctor can be of ample help in fighting the tanning problem. Acne also has been said to have erupted during COVID illness. This acne needs to be treated according to its type and severity in consultation with your skin care professional. They would be able to give you better advice on how to go about tackling this problem post COVID. Strong doses of medication during the COVID treatment can take a toll on your hair health and quality. It can make your hair frizzy, rough, and brittle. Consuming iron supplements, collagen supplements, and using hydrating agents like aloe vera, yogurt, honey, and avocado can be of help to replenish your hair and prevent further hair fall. It would be best for you to get the professional advice of your skin doctor for ways and tips to keep your hair healthy after a COVID illness.
  6. 6. COVID has been a major setback to most of the people who have faced it and even to people who have not faced it. Keep in touch with your doctors at all times even for small niggles and discomforts. They are the best people to be in touch with during this traumatic period. Carry out your daily routines with necessary precautions with masks and social distancing. Keep healthy, keep safe.
