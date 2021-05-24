Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lmcp 2502 pengangkutan bandar

laporan bandar

Lmcp 2502 pengangkutan bandar

  1. 1. LMCP 2502 PENGANGKUTAN BANDAR LAPORAN PENGANGKUTAN DI RANTAU, NEGERI SEMBILAN AMIRUL RAMZAN BIN AMIR A168663 PROFESSOR DATO’ IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ BIN ORANG KAYA RAHMAT
  2. 2. JENIS PENGANGKUTAN DI RANTAU
  3. 3. PETA RANTAU, NEGERI SEMBILAN
  4. 4. KERETA DAN MOTOSIKAL • Rantau tidak mempunyai banyak pengangkutan awam yang disediakan seperti di bandar. Hal ini kerana Rantau adalah kawasan luar bandar. Oleh itu, para penduduk di Kawasan ini hanya bergantung dengan kenderaan mereka sendiri seperti kereta dan motosikal. • Penduduk di Kawasan ini menggunakan kereta dan motosikal untuk kegunaan harian seperti berjalan-jalan, membeli barang keperluan dan sebagainya. • Kebanyakan penduduk di Kawasan ini mempunya kenderaan sendiri bagi memudahkan urusan mereka serta bergerak kesana-kesini
  5. 5. LORI DAN VAN • Terdapat banyak Kawasan tanaman sawit di sekitar Rantau. Oleh hal demikian, Penduduk di sini banyak menggunakan lori sebagai pengangkutan mereka bekerja untuk mengangkat bua kelapa sawit. • Penganggutan van pula banyak digunakan oleh peniaga-peniaga kecik seperti peniaga di pasar malam. Hal ini lebih memudahkan mereka untuk membawa barangan yang banyak dalam suatu masa.
  6. 6. BAS • Terdapat perhentian bas di Kawasan Rantau yang menyediakan perkhidmatan bas untuk memudahkan para penduduk pergi ke bandar atau perjalanan yang jauh. • Kemudahan ini memberikan kemudahan kepada penduduk yang tidak mempunyai kenderaan persendirian atau kenderaan yang tidak mampu bergera jauh untuk mereka pergi ke bandar.
  7. 7. SEKIAN TERIMA KASIH • AMIRUL RAMZAN BIN AMIR • A168663@siswa.ukm.edu.my

