Discussion essay Living Cond.docx

Jan. 11, 2023
Discussion essay Living Cond.docx

Jan. 11, 2023
Healthcare

  1. 1. Does cancer make you alienated? Have you ever experienced the sad feeling of not fitting in? If you have, then you know how terrible it feels to be alienated. Alienation is something that follows Hazel Grace through her childhood and late teenage years and she is the main character in the book "The fault in our stars" which is written by John Green. The story evolves around Hazel who is a sixteen-year old girl who suffers from cancer in her lungs. Hazel experiences that she is treated differently than other people who are at the same age as her because of her illness. The term "alienation" can have a variety of meanings but in this specific case it means the feeling of being different. In the beginning of the book we can easily understand that Hazel feels alienated because it is made clear that she hardly has any friends. She has two or three but she feels very distant from them since they are living such a different life than her. Even though Hazel takes a few classes in college, she spends most of her time at home watching America's Next Top Model with her mother, who also happens to be her personal assistant. Hazel's mother notices that Hazel is falling back into her depression and she suspects that one reason is her lack of social contacts. Therefore, her mother sent her to a cancer-support group in hope that Hazel would meet some new people who she can relate to in order to feel less alienated. At one of the group meetings, the seventeen-year old boy Augustus shows up. Augustus has just recovered from cancer and as a result of that, he misses one leg. Hazel and Augustus come along very well and they instantly feel a connection between the two of them which leeds to the beginning of a strong friendship. After a few chapters, Hazel and Augustus starts to develop feelings for each other. This is something that Hazel do not want because in the book she says "I'm like a grenade, Mom. I'm a grenade and at some point I'm going to blow up and I would like to minimize the casualties, okay?". This basically means that Hazel metaphorically describes herself as a grenade and that she would like to mean a lot to as few people as possible in order not to hurt a lot of people the day she passes away. Even though alienation is not something you choose, this specific quote makes me think that maybe a part of Hazels alienation is self- selected? She voluntarily distances herself from people to not hurt them and therefore, she might actually do not want so many friends? Later on, Hazel and Augustus uses his cancer-wish to travel to Amsterdam and getting to meet their favorite author. During this trip, they experience a few things which they call "cancer-perks". Some examples of these perks are getting the trip itself for free and to be served champagne, although they both are under the age of 21. Even though these perks are something positive, it is still small reminders that the two of them are different than
  2. 2. everybody else and it strengthens the feeling of being alienated. Before the trip is over, we also get to know some tragic news. Augustus cancer is back and he do not have a lot of time left to live. At the end of the book, after Augustus has tragically passed away, Hazel sits down and observes the messages that he is receiving on his Facebook-page. The page is filled by teenagers that he almost did not even know, who dramatically expresses their sorrow over his death. This is something that frustrates Hazel a lot. She feels like she is the only one who really understands the pain of his death, except his family of course. So once again, she feels alienated from the other teenagers. To summarize the book, Hazel does not feel like she fits in with other teenagers due to her illness. Even after meeting people at the support group who she can relate to, she still experiences alienation from people in her surroundings. My thoughts of this is that I cannot imagine how devastating it must feel to not feel included when it comes to friends and the overall society. I cannot relate to the feeling of being alienated but I know how my friends are such a huge part of my life and that they are one of my main sources of happiness. Therefore, I cannot imagine how sad and hard it must be to suffer from cancer and having to making it through the battle without the love, joy and happiness that you gain from your friends.

