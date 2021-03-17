Successfully reported this slideshow.
PSYCHOLOGIE ENVIRONNEMENTALE Ministère de l’enseignement supérieur et de la recherche scientifique Université de Jijel Fac...
2 Plan de travail 1 /INTRODUCTION 2/DÉFINITIONS 3/RÔLES DE LA PSYCHOLOGIE ENVIRONNEMENTALE 4/CARACTÉRISTIQUES DE LA PSYCHO...
3 1/INTRODUCTION
4 Depuis quelques années, les sciences humaines ont porté leur attention sur le rôle de l’espace et ses multiples influenc...
La psychologie de l'environnement représente un nouveau domaine de savoirs en sciences humaines, elle appréhende l'individ...
2/DÉFINITIONS 6 « La psychologie environnementale est l’étude des interrelations entre l’individu et son environnement phy...
7 • Identifier les processus d’interaction entre l’Homme et son milieu • Expliquer les processus d’interaction entre l’Hom...
4/Trois caractéristiques de la psychologie environnementale Opérationnalisation d’une réflexion théorique • Conduisant à r...
Add a Footer 9 (1) Comment l’environnement peut influencer notre comportement, notre humeur, notre santé physique et menta...
10 5/HISTORICITÉ DE LA PSYCHOLOGIE ENVIRONNEMENTALE
APRÈS GUERRE – 1950 AUX USA : NAISSANCE DE LA DISCIPLINE Essor de l’architecture et de l’urbanisme • reconstruction massiv...
1956 : Lewin propose la notion d’« espace vital » - Le comportement humain doit être envisagé dans le cadre d’un champ glo...
Les comportements humains peuvent donc être déduits si on connaît P et M P et M ne sont pas fixes : -leurs frontières se d...
Période Après guerre Essor de l’architecture et de l’urbanisme : ¯ (re)loger des masses importantesd’individus ¯ Réduire l...
« BARRE » de 1950 « Echecs » : - sentiment d’insécurité des habitants - sentiment de « ghettoïsation » des habitants - pau...
• Les premiers auteurs à utiliser le terme de « psychologie environnementale » travaillaient sur la question de l’utilisat...
• 1958: Ittelson & Proshansky (USA): • Influence de l’architecture sur le comportement des malades mentaux • 1964: Ittelso...
18 6/PROGRAMME EVAL’ZHEIMER
• Eval’zheimer est un programme psychosocial d’intervention visant à plus de congruence entre les pratiques et l’environne...
Principes: • L’espace tel qu’il est structuré dans les lieux de vie accueillant des MA devrait faciliter l’orientation et ...
Aménagements selon les recommandations de l’équipe soignante prenant en compte: ▪ Structuration de l’espace ▪ Familles et ...
EXEMPLE D’EVAL’ZHEIMER AVANT APRÈS
AVANT APRÈS
24 Caractéristiques environnementales Comportements Impactés Espace privatif et personnalisation de l’environnement Agress...
25 7/L’INDIVIDU ET SON ENVIRONNEMENT
1. Le micro-environnement = Espace privatif, concerne l’individu et sa sphère familiale proche (intimité) Ex: logement, po...
Micro- environnement Méso- environnement Macro- environnement Environnement global INDIVIDU Histoire individuelle et colle...
28 Spécificité du « regard psychosocial » (Moscovici, 1981) Sujet Objet Sujet Objet Autrui Spécificité de la psychologie e...
POUR RESUMER: NAISSANCE DE LA PSYCHOLOGIE ENVIRONNEMENTALE Années 60 (USA): réflexions communes de la psychologie, l’anthr...
30 8/LE TRAVAIL DU PSYCHOLOGUE ENVIRONNEMENTAL ISTE
Le psychologue environnementaliste (1) Réalise des études quantitatives et qualitatives sur le vécu de l’Homme dans son mi...
LES OUTILS • utilisées par tous les psychologues • Les questionnaires • Ex: degré d’acceptation d’antennes de téléphonie m...
Add a Footer 33 9/CHAMPS D’APPLICATIONS
Perception, évaluation de l’environnement Cartes mentales, évaluation des espaces de travail Dimensions sociales de l’espa...
35 10/L’ENVIRONNEM ENT: LIEU D’ADAPTATION
• Apprend-on à faire face? • Comment peuvent se généraliser les comportements (prévention, protection)? • L’adaptation à d...
37 RISQUES ENVIRONNEMEN TAUX
Catastrophes naturelles Vulnérabilité individuelle Vulnérabilité sociale - Incertitudes - Prises de décision complexes - B...
39 Integration of the social aspects in the management of natural risks Intégration des aspects sociaux dans la gestion de...
40 40 REPRÉSENTATIONS ET COMPORTEMENTS Représentation de l’environnement Représentation du risque Perception des capacités...
EXEMPLE: MONTSERRAT 1995-1998
42 42 Les faits Exemple de situation de crise Une chaîne d’alerte modifiée Sens de circulation des informations Implicatio...
43 L’EXEMPLE DE BAM, 2003
L’impact d’un séisme Socio-économique activités économiques détruites Culture et histoire Perte du patrimoine historique P...
une secousse tellurique de magnitude de 4,9 degrés sur l'échelle ouverte de Richter a été enregistrée vendredi à 07h15 dan...
Socio-économique Réseaux Culture et histoire activités économiques détruites Les bâtiments s'effondrent Ruptures de canali...
L’impact d’inondation L’Algérie particulièrement exposé à plusieurs phénomènes qui résultent de raisons diverses telles qu...
LES INONDATIONS DE BAB ELOUED NOVEMBRE 2001 La zone sinistrée de Bab El Oued et ses alentours est composée de plusieurs so...
11/FORME URBAINE ET PSYCHOLOGIE ENVIRONNEMENTALE Dans les ouvrages de MOLES 1997, qui préconise que « l’espace n’existe qu...
LE WAYFINDING Définition : Le « wayfinding » désigne la capacité des individus à mobiliser les ressources physiques et/ou ...
sa direction la vélocité la vitesse les paramètres temporels (départ, arrivée, stations) le mode (pédestre, motorisé, etc....
Au niveau psychologique, se déplacer nécessite 3 processus mentaux et activités : １．élaboration d’une décision spatiale su...
Représentation de l’espace Modèle des processus mentaux selon Darken & Peterson (2005) Sélection d’une stratégie Perceptio...
54 12/CONCLUSION
55 55 POUR CONCLURE … Le psychologue environnementaliste : - doit avoir une formation complète - doit souvent développer d...
56 56 BEBLIOGRQPHIE https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Psychologie_environnementale https://books.openedition.org/pum/10107?lan...
57 MERCI AERT IS WHQT WE ALL HQVE IN COMMON
  Plan de travail 1 /INTRODUCTION 2/DÉFINITIONS 3/RÔLES DE LA PSYCHOLOGIE ENVIRONNEMENTALE 4/CARACTÉRISTIQUES DE LA PSYCHOLOGIE ENVIRONNEMENTALE 5/HISTORICITÉ DE LA PSYCHOLOGIE ENVIRONNEMENTALE 7/L'INDIVIDU ET SON ENVIRONNEMENT 6/PROGRAMME EVAL'ZHEIMER 8/LE TRAVAIL DU PSYCHOLOGUE ENVIRONNEMENTALISTE 9/CHAMPS D'APPLICATION 10/L'ENVIRONNEMENT: LIEU D'ADAPTATION • RISQUES ENVIRONNEMENTAUX • L'EXEMPLE DE BAM, 2003 • IMPACT D'UN SÉISME • SÉISME DE LA WILLAYA DE MILLA 7 OUT 2020 • L'IMPACT D'INONDATION • LES INONDATIONS DE BAB ELOUED NOVEMBRE 2001 11/FORME URBAINE ET PSYCHOLOGIE ENVIRONNEMENTALE 12/CONCLUSION
  3. 3. 3 1/INTRODUCTION
  4. 4. 4 Depuis quelques années, les sciences humaines ont porté leur attention sur le rôle de l’espace et ses multiples influences dans le comportement humain, l’étude de la relation entre l’individu et son environnement est devenue un cadre théorique plus ou moins structuré et orienté dans une perspective pluridisciplinaire.
  5. 5. La psychologie de l'environnement représente un nouveau domaine de savoirs en sciences humaines, elle appréhende l'individu à travers son insertion dans des lieux, en considérant qu'on ne peut l'isoler de son milieu, elle étudie les relations entre l'individu et son environnement, le rôle de celui-ci et ses multiples influences sur le comportement humain. La psychologie environnementale correspond à la prise de conscience, dans des domaines aussi divers que l’architecture, l’anthropologie, l’urbanisme ou la psychologie, de la nécessité de prendre en compte la dimension humaine dans l’aménagement de l’environnement.
  6. 6. 2/DÉFINITIONS 6 « La psychologie environnementale est l’étude des interrelations entre l’individu et son environnement physique et social, dans ses dimensions spatiales et temporelles ». (Moser, 2003) - Au centre de la discipline : les interactions humain - environnement - Environnement : = milieu de vie et d’évolution de l’être humain = ensemble du bâti = ensemble du cadre naturel
  7. 7. 7 • Identifier les processus d’interaction entre l’Homme et son milieu • Expliquer les processus d’interaction entre l’Homme et son milieu • Perceptions (visuelles, auditives, tactiles, …) • Émotions (« mal à l’aise », bien-être, …) • Attitudes (négatives, positives, neutres, …) • Représentations • Comportements 3/RÔLES DE LA PSYCHOLOGIE ENVIRONNEMENTALE Perceptions Emotions Comportements Représentations Attitudes
  8. 8. 4/Trois caractéristiques de la psychologie environnementale Opérationnalisation d’une réflexion théorique • Conduisant à réfléchir sur une pratique • Caractérisée par un souci de réalisme, de mise en pratique • Visant à apporter des solutions et des améliorations du cadre de vie • Et à favoriser l’échange entre des milieux très différents (architectes, techniciens, scientifiques etc.) Une vision dynamique de l’environnement • Réaction de l’homme face à son environnement: évolution et adaptation • Environnement perçu comme l’expression d’un système social global et complexe • Environnement en résonance avec la personnalité de l’individu: inséparable des motivations personnelles, des systèmes de valeurs et des limites de l’individu
  9. 9. Add a Footer 9 (1) Comment l’environnement peut influencer notre comportement, notre humeur, notre santé physique et mentale ? - Notions clefs : les facteurs « nuisibles » dans l’environnement Objectif = réduire ces nuisances Questions de la psychologie environnementale (2) Quelles sont les conséquences que peuvent avoir nos comportements sur l’environnement ? - Notions clefs : • Pollution • Recyclage • Écosystème Objectif Comment changer nos comportements ? Répondre à des questionnements
  10. 10. 10 5/HISTORICITÉ DE LA PSYCHOLOGIE ENVIRONNEMENTALE
  11. 11. APRÈS GUERRE – 1950 AUX USA : NAISSANCE DE LA DISCIPLINE Essor de l’architecture et de l’urbanisme • reconstruction massive des logements et habitats • recherche de la réduction des coûts de construction • développement des habitats collectifs Période marquée par le progrès, la croissance, la concentration urbaine et l’accroissement des modes de production Difficultés psychologiques et sociales Sentiment d’insécurité Paupérisation des quartiers Désertification de certaines activités et/ou secteurs d’activités Image négative de la part des non-résidents
  12. 12. 1956 : Lewin propose la notion d’« espace vital » - Le comportement humain doit être envisagé dans le cadre d’un champ global ou « espace vital » - Cet espace vital est conçu comme un tout … - ... dans lequel interviennent de nombreuses forces qui l’influencent simultanément - La notion d’espace vital distingue : - La personne (notée « P ») - L’extérieur (noté « E ») - Le milieu psychologique (noté « M ») = faits ayant une signification pour l’individu - Le comportement (noté « C ») Les comportements humains peuvent donc être déduits si on connaît P et M P et M ne sont pas fixes : - leurs frontières se déplacent selon nos buts et envies - leurs frontières sont perméables
  13. 13. Les comportements humains peuvent donc être déduits si on connaît P et M P et M ne sont pas fixes : -leurs frontières se déplacent selon nos buts et envies -leurs frontières sont perméables
  14. 14. Période Après guerre Essor de l’architecture et de l’urbanisme : ¯ (re)loger des masses importantesd’individus ¯ Réduire les coûts et délais deconstruction Commencent à apparaître des difficultés psychologiques et sociales : liées à l’habitat et milieux de vie (écoles, usines, …) liées à l’impact de l’activité humaine sur l’environnement La psychologie de l’environnement « naît » de questionnements en : ¯ Architecture ¯ Urbanisme ¯ Design
  15. 15. « BARRE » de 1950 « Echecs » : - sentiment d’insécurité des habitants - sentiment de « ghettoïsation » des habitants - paupérisation des quartiers - désertification de certaines activités et/ou secteurs d’activités - image négative de la part des non-résidents Psychologie de l’environnement : - comment donner envie aux enfants de jouer ? - comment donner envie aux parents de venir ? - comment donner un sentiment sécuritaire aux parents ?Couleurs, textures, bruits, … cf. psycho-marketing Normes de sécurité très strictes : - hauteur des structures - matériaux utilisés Comment protéger les enfants ? Aire de jeux Station de métro Psychologie de l’environnement : - comment donner un sentiment sécuritaire aux usagers ? - comment donner « confiance » aux usagers ? - comment donner envie aux usagers d’utiliser ce transport ? Couleurs, ambiances musicales, bruits, textures, odeurs, … cf. psycho-marketing Normes de sécurité très strictes : - hauteur des structures - matériaux utilisés comment protéger les usagers ? comment être efficaces ?
  16. 16. • Les premiers auteurs à utiliser le terme de « psychologie environnementale » travaillaient sur la question de l’utilisation de l’espace dans les hôpitaux psychiatriques • Pour rappel, cette question était déjà présente au 19° siècle (Tenon, Pinel, Esquirol…) « Vraie naissance » de la psychologie environnementale PINEL ET L’ARCHITECTURE THÉRAPEUTIQUE Pinel (1810) soulignait l’importance de « la disposition intérieure et les avantages du local » →Besoin pour l’aliéné de respirer un « air pur et salubre » Il questionne la capacité des architectes à ne pas prendre pour modèle les « loges où l’on renferme des animaux féroces » LES JARDINS ASILAIRES • Jardins thérapeutiques • Importance de différencier l’asile d'une prison • Bien-être et caractère de liberté que procurent les jardins • Présence d’eau • Jardinage comme activité thérapeutique
  17. 17. • 1958: Ittelson & Proshansky (USA): • Influence de l’architecture sur le comportement des malades mentaux • 1964: Ittelson → Conférence de l’Association de l’Hôpital Américain sur l’aménagement des hôpitaux → Naissance du terme « psychologie environnementale » • 1970 : Publication du 1er ouvrage de la discipline «Environmental Psychology: Man and His Physical Settings» Proshansky, Ittelson et Rivling étudient l’effet de la taille de la chambre dans les unités de soins psychiatriques
  18. 18. 18 6/PROGRAMME EVAL’ZHEIMER
  19. 19. • Eval’zheimer est un programme psychosocial d’intervention visant à plus de congruence entre les pratiques et l’environnement des MA • Il est basé sur les recherches qui montrent que les facteurs non pharmacologiques comme le design intérieur et les caractéristiques architecturales peuvent aider à réduire les symptômes et améliorer la qualité de vie Présentation
  20. 20. Principes: • L’espace tel qu’il est structuré dans les lieux de vie accueillant des MA devrait faciliter l’orientation et l’adaptation des résidents aux activités quotidiennes • Les sites où sont accueillis les MA doivent permettre de promouvoir l’expression de comportements satisfaisants • Le milieu de vie des MA doit leur permettre l’expression de comportements ordinaires
  21. 21. Aménagements selon les recommandations de l’équipe soignante prenant en compte: ▪ Structuration de l’espace ▪ Familles et leur rôle ▪ Mouvements des résidents ▪ Utilisation des espaces extérieurs ▪ Interactions entre les divers aspects de la vie quotidienne
  22. 22. EXEMPLE D’EVAL’ZHEIMER AVANT APRÈS
  23. 23. AVANT APRÈS
  24. 24. 24 Caractéristiques environnementales Comportements Impactés Espace privatif et personnalisation de l’environnement Agression, agitation, sommeil, qualité de vie Espace commun et ambiance résidentielle Retrait social Circulations articulées à des activités Fuites, humeur, implication des familles Ambiance domestique Retrait social, autonomie, sommeil, visites des familles, qualité de vie, Déambulation Compréhension sensorielle Agitation verbale Accès libre au jardin Tentatives de fuite, sommeil «Cadre de vie » devant la porte de chambre et personnalisation Orientation spatiale
  25. 25. 25 7/L’INDIVIDU ET SON ENVIRONNEMENT
  26. 26. 1. Le micro-environnement = Espace privatif, concerne l’individu et sa sphère familiale proche (intimité) Ex: logement, poste de travail etc. 2. Le méso-environnement = Environnement de proximité partagé, concerne les relations interindividuelles et les collectivités de proximité Ex: espaces semi-publics, habitat collectif, quartier, lieu de travail, parcs etc. 3. Le macro-environnement = Environnements collectifs publics, concerne l’individu dans sa relation à la collectivité: communautés, habitants, agrégat d’individus Ex: Villes, villages, campagne, paysage etc. 4. L’environnement global = Environnement dans sa totalité, concerne la population, la société dans son ensemble Ex: L’environnement construit et l’environnement naturel, les ressources naturelles etc. Ces 4 niveaux interagissent en permanence! L’environnement est composé de 4 éléments Global Macro Méso Micro • Chaque individu est inscrit dans plusieurs environnements • Chacun de ces environnements influence et est influencé par nos comportements et nos émotions • Chaque environnement procure à chaque individu: • - une identité sociale - une identité culturelle - une identité économique
  27. 27. Micro- environnement Méso- environnement Macro- environnement Environnement global INDIVIDU Histoire individuelle et collective PASSE Envies, besoins, aspirations, anticipations FUTUR Contexte culturel et social Ainsi quel que soit le niveau environnemental avec lequel le sujet interagit, l’ensemble de ces facteurs détermine la manière dont l’individu va percevoir et agir dans cet environnement.
  28. 28. 28 Spécificité du « regard psychosocial » (Moscovici, 1981) Sujet Objet Sujet Objet Autrui Spécificité de la psychologie environnementale (Felloneau, 2003) Sujet Environnement Autrui « Le rapport du sujet à son cadre de vie est indissociable des « autruis » qu’il y rencontre ».
  29. 29. POUR RESUMER: NAISSANCE DE LA PSYCHOLOGIE ENVIRONNEMENTALE Années 60 (USA): réflexions communes de la psychologie, l’anthropologie, l’architecture... Contexte social propice Mouvement écologiste Constructions « de masse » (banlieues) Nécessité de prendre en compte les aspects psychologiques dans l’aménagement et la protection de l’environnement
  30. 30. 30 8/LE TRAVAIL DU PSYCHOLOGUE ENVIRONNEMENTAL ISTE
  31. 31. Le psychologue environnementaliste (1) Réalise des études quantitatives et qualitatives sur le vécu de l’Homme dans son milieu (2) Analyse comment l’Homme : -Perçoit son environnement -Réagit à son environnement -S’adapte à son environnement -S’approprie à son environnement (3) Propose : - Des aménagements - Des outils pout sensibiliser - Des indicateurs Cadre de vie Espaces collectifs Risques Pollution
  32. 32. LES OUTILS • utilisées par tous les psychologues • Les questionnaires • Ex: degré d’acceptation d’antennes de téléphonie mobile dans un voisinage • Les entretiens • Ex: perception du confort des usagers d’une nouvelle rame de TGV • L’observation • Ex: mesures de performances à une tâche (temps mis pour trouver son chemin dans un bâtiment complexe) • Les cartes mentales • Ex: faire réaliser aux usagers un dessin du lieu tel qu’ils l’imaginent • Les trajets commentés • Ex: pour déterminer les stratégies et habitudes d’élèves sortant de leur école • EX: pour connaître les trajets les plus fréquents • Les méthodes participatives • Ex: demander à plusieurs personnes d’imaginer la médiathèque de « leur rêve » • Méthodes « classiques » Méthodes «spécifiques»
  33. 33. Add a Footer 33 9/CHAMPS D’APPLICATIONS
  34. 34. Perception, évaluation de l’environnement Cartes mentales, évaluation des espaces de travail Dimensions sociales de l’espace Espace personnel, territorialité, intimité, stress interpersonnels Stress environnementaux Bruit, pollution atmosphérique, Agression, incivilités Ville et habitat Appropriation, confort Espaces spécifiques Espaces de travail, scolaire, extrêmes Espaces et ressources naturelles Développement durable 3 cas concrets issus des grands domaines révolutionnés: 1. Architecture/urbanisme psychologie architecturale (Ex: Eval’zheimer, SNCF) 2. Géographie Géographie comportementale (Ex: Risques naturels) 3. Ecologie Anthroposystèmes (Ex: Green Greenland)
  35. 35. 35 10/L’ENVIRONNEM ENT: LIEU D’ADAPTATION
  36. 36. • Apprend-on à faire face? • Comment peuvent se généraliser les comportements (prévention, protection)? • L’adaptation à des contraintes fortes peut-elle engendrer la résilience des communautés? →Reconstruction →Réorganisation sociale Cette conception met l’accent sur le fait que l’individu doit s’adapter à son lieu de vie, notamment dans des circonstances dans lesquelles ce lieu de vie devient particulièrement contraignant. L’action et l’adaptation constituent les 2 aspects des interactions individu- environnement.
  37. 37. 37 RISQUES ENVIRONNEMEN TAUX
  38. 38. Catastrophes naturelles Vulnérabilité individuelle Vulnérabilité sociale - Incertitudes - Prises de décision complexes - Bouleversement des relations à l’environnement DOSIMETRE SONOMETRE SONOMETRE INTEGRATEUR
  39. 39. 39 Integration of the social aspects in the management of natural risks Intégration des aspects sociaux dans la gestion des risques naturels Risques météorologiques et géologiques volcans, tremblements de terre, Cyclones, inondations Interactions entre acteurs Perception du risque Communication sur le risque Relation avec l’environnement Aspects culturels Réduction de la vulnérabilité sociale Partage des responsabilités // acteurs institutionnels ou pas Protection “durable”
  40. 40. 40 40 REPRÉSENTATIONS ET COMPORTEMENTS Représentation de l’environnement Représentation du risque Perception des capacités de faire face Perception de la réponse institutionnelle Difficile prédictibilité Probabilité (futures occurrences)? Prévisibilité (localisation, temporalité, intensité)? Subjectivité / biais (Slovic & Fischnoff) Aspects culturels (valeurs) Réponses variées: alarmisme, délégation, déni, optimisme irréaliste… (cf. Sjöberg)
  41. 41. EXEMPLE: MONTSERRAT 1995-1998
  42. 42. 42 42 Les faits Exemple de situation de crise Une chaîne d’alerte modifiée Sens de circulation des informations Implications « imprévues » d’acteurs Des structures immobilisées Moyens inopérants Surcharge des réseaux de communication Isolement Apparition d’acteurs spontanés Mobilisation des médias Implication des populations
  43. 43. 43 L’EXEMPLE DE BAM, 2003
  44. 44. L’impact d’un séisme Socio-économique activités économiques détruites Culture et histoire Perte du patrimoine historique Perte de la mémoire Réseaux Ruptures de canalisation d’eau Quelques atteintes au réseau ferroviaire un violent tremblement de terre, d'une magnitude d'environ 6,6 sur l'échelle de Richter, secoue l'Iran. À quelque 10 kilomètres de l'épicentre, la ville forteresse de Bam est dévastée par ce séisme qui détruit ou endommage la grande majorité des bâtiments, en plus de faire 26 000 morts et encore plus de blessés.26 déc. 2003
  45. 45. une secousse tellurique de magnitude de 4,9 degrés sur l'échelle ouverte de Richter a été enregistrée vendredi à 07h15 dans la wilaya de Mila, indique le Centre de recherche en astronomie astrophysique et géophysique (CRAAG) dans un communiqué. L'épicentre de la secousse a été localisé à 2 km Sud-Est de Hammala dans la même wilaya, précise la même source. Glissement de terre Grande pente Sol argileux Présence d eau souterrain Onde séismique Réalisation des logement Séisme de la willaya de Milla 7 out 2020
  46. 46. Socio-économique Réseaux Culture et histoire activités économiques détruites Les bâtiments s'effondrent Ruptures de canalisation d’eau Découverte des ruines romaines après le séisme
  47. 47. L’impact d’inondation L’Algérie particulièrement exposé à plusieurs phénomènes qui résultent de raisons diverses telles que le taux élevé d’accroissement de la population, surtout dans les centres urbains et les régions souffrant d’une migration urbaine très forte. La dégradation progressive de l’environnement par l’étalement urbain qui induit une occupation anarchique des zones inondables. Ajoutons à ces causes le passif d’autres facteurs comme l’occupation des lits des oueds par des constructions, ordures ménagères et déchets des charges des matériaux de construction qui aggravent les conséquences du sinistre. La multiplication de ces facteurs incontrôlés rend difficiles la prévention et l’intervention rapide. À cela s’adjoint les effets du changement climatique qui à lui seul remet en question toutes orientations politiques de la gestion du risque.
  48. 48. LES INONDATIONS DE BAB ELOUED NOVEMBRE 2001 La zone sinistrée de Bab El Oued et ses alentours est composée de plusieurs sousbassins versants recevant toutes les pluies sur un réseau hydrographique dense constitué d'un nombre important d'affluents ou de talwegs qui, en convergeant, constituent l'oued proprement dit. A la suite d'importantes pluies (de l'ordre de 200mm en 24 h.), le 10 novembre 2001, une coulée dévastatrice de boue, des eaux et de débris s'est produite sur l'espace urbain de la commune de Bab El Oued et ses environnements Socio-économique Culture et Histoire; environnement Réseaux Ruptures de canalisation d’eau des conséquences économiques très lourdes tant sur le plan humain que matérie Des grands dégâts l'émergence d'épidémie
  49. 49. 11/FORME URBAINE ET PSYCHOLOGIE ENVIRONNEMENTALE Dans les ouvrages de MOLES 1997, qui préconise que « l’espace n’existe que par ce qui le remplit », il aborde la question en posant que, pour l’être, l’espace pur n’a pas d’existence, l’espace n’existe que par la référence à un sujet, un contenu, un point de vue, etc. l’idée d’une psychologie correspond dés lors à l’étude de la façon dont l’individu appréhende, c'est-à-dire pense, catégorise, comprend l’espace et son contenu.
  50. 50. LE WAYFINDING Définition : Le « wayfinding » désigne la capacité des individus à mobiliser les ressources physiques et/ou intellectuelles pour atteindre un point déterminé depuis un point précis Notion centrale en psychologie environnementale Car 2 questions primordiales : - Comment aider les usagers ? -Comment adapter l’environnement aux usagers ? Le wayfinding a deux composantes : - Le mouvement - La prise de décision
  51. 51. sa direction la vélocité la vitesse les paramètres temporels (départ, arrivée, stations) le mode (pédestre, motorisé, etc.). LA PRISE DE DÉCISION Le mouvement déplacement effectif dans l’environnement physique ou numérique Caractérisé par implique notamment la sélection de trajets parmi un ensemble de trajets possibles le temps imparti la motivation associée au déplacement(par ex., flâner, chercher une information précise) d’éventuels obstacles physiques la nécessité d’interrompre immédiatement le déplacement Caractérisé par
  52. 52. Au niveau psychologique, se déplacer nécessite 3 processus mentaux et activités : １．élaboration d’une décision spatiale sur la base d’informations : - stockées depuis la mémoire à long terme - et sur la base d’informations prélevées depuis l’espace environnant ２．exécution motrice de cette décision ３．traitement de l’information au fil même de l’exécution motrice = contrôle et ajustement de son trajet
  53. 53. Représentation de l’espace Modèle des processus mentaux selon Darken & Peterson (2005) Sélection d’une stratégie Perception Mouvement Evaluation Formation d’un but
  54. 54. 54 12/CONCLUSION
  55. 55. 55 55 POUR CONCLURE … Le psychologue environnementaliste : - doit avoir une formation complète - doit souvent développer des « expertises » annexes Par ex., médecine, physique, acoustique, etc. - Doit analyser les relations entre l’Homme et ses environnements - doit tenter de limiter les impacts de l’un sur l’autre (cf. partie sur les risques environnementaux) … - … lorsque cela est possible
  56. 56. 56 56 BEBLIOGRQPHIE https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Psychologie_environnementale https://books.openedition.org/pum/10107?lang=fr https://www.researchgate.net/publication/301748635_Psychol ogie_et_environnement_Quels_enjeux_Quelles_perspectives http://coachingreims.free.fr/risquespsychosociaux/psycho_envi ronnementale.pdf file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/article_02%20(1).pdf https://www.sifee.org/static/uploaded/Files/ressources/actes- des-colloques/lome/session-2-3/HARIDI_TEXTE.pdf
  57. 57. 57 MERCI AERT IS WHQT WE ALL HQVE IN COMMON

