Reef-building corals are considered as meta-organisms where the coral animal lives in symbiosis with a wide array of microorganisms. While mutualistic association between corals and Symbiodinium is crucial for the functioning and success of the coral reef ecosystems, surprisingly little is currently known about its molecular basis and this is especially true of the events leading to establishment of the relationship. A morphologically similar alga to Symbiodinium was discovered in Australian corals and has been identified as Chromera. The discovery of Chromera is very significant as it holds a unique position in evolution, between the photosynthetic dinoflagellates and the parasitic apicomplexans. The nature of the association between Chromera and corals is currently unclear. In this thesis, I used high throughput next generation sequencing technology (Illumina RNA-Seq) to explore the molecular mechanisms underlying establishment of coral-algal symbiosis between coral larvae and a competent strain of Symbiodinium. I examined also the nature of the poorly understood relationship between corals and the newly described photosynthetic apicomplexan alga Chromera using RNA-Seq. Finally, I present a functional genomic resource (transcriptome) for a Chromera strain isolated from a Great Barrier Reef coral, and use a comparative transcriptomic approach to examine sharing of functions and pathways among Chromera, Symbiodinium kawagutii and Plasmodium falciparum.