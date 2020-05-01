Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
http://www.free-powerpoint-templates-design.com HUBUNGAN MANAJEMEN KONFLIK KEPEMIMPINAN DENGAN MOTIVASI KARYAWAN Oleh : Am...
Profil penulis Amillus Chusufiati (1761085) Nama 2017 Semester 6 Angkatan Manajemen SDM Program Study STIE PGRI DEWANTARA ...
Pokok pembahasan 1. Manajemen Konflik 2. Kepemimpinan 3. Motivasi 4. Hubungan Manajemen Konflik Kepemimpinan Dengan Motiva...
Manajemen Konflik - Pengertian manajemen konflik adalah serangkaian aksi dan reaksi yang dilakukan oleh para pelaku konfli...
Faktor penyebab konflik Perbedaan antar perorangan Perbedayaan kebudayaan Perbedaan kepentingan Option A Option B Option C...
- Kepemimpinan adalah kemampuan seseorang mempenga ruhi dan memotivasi orang lain untuk melakukan sesuatu sesuai tujuan be...
Gaya Kepemimpinan Demokratis Instruktif Otoriter Delegatif
Motivasi Motivasi adalah sebuah dorongan yang menjelaskan intensitas, arah, dan ketekunan saorang individu untuk mencapai ...
Hubungan Kepemimpinan Dengan Motivasi Karyawan Kepemimpinan mempunyai kaitan yang erat dengan motivasi, sebab keberhasilan...
Hubungan manjemen konflik kepemimpinan dengan motivasi karyawan Lebih besarnya pengaruh yang diberikan konflik ke rja diba...
TERIMA KASIH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hubungan Manajemen Konflik Kepemimpinan Dengan Motivasi Karyawan

33 views

Published on

Tugas Kuliah Manajemen Konflik

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Hubungan Manajemen Konflik Kepemimpinan Dengan Motivasi Karyawan

  1. 1. http://www.free-powerpoint-templates-design.com HUBUNGAN MANAJEMEN KONFLIK KEPEMIMPINAN DENGAN MOTIVASI KARYAWAN Oleh : Amillus Chusufiati (1761085) Kp Manajemen SDM-B 2017
  2. 2. Profil penulis Amillus Chusufiati (1761085) Nama 2017 Semester 6 Angkatan Manajemen SDM Program Study STIE PGRI DEWANTARA JOMBANG Jln. Prof. Moh. Yamin No.77 Perguruan tinggi
  3. 3. Pokok pembahasan 1. Manajemen Konflik 2. Kepemimpinan 3. Motivasi 4. Hubungan Manajemen Konflik Kepemimpinan Dengan Motivasi Karyawan
  4. 4. Manajemen Konflik - Pengertian manajemen konflik adalah serangkaian aksi dan reaksi yang dilakukan oleh para pelaku konflik atau pihak ketiga secara rasional dan seimbang, untuk peng endalian situasi dan kondisi perselisihan atau pertikaian yang terjadi antara beberapa pihak. - Pengertian konflik sendiri yaitu suatu proses sosial antara dua orang atau lebih dimana salah satu pihak berusahaa menyingkirkan pihak lain.
  5. 5. Faktor penyebab konflik Perbedaan antar perorangan Perbedayaan kebudayaan Perbedaan kepentingan Option A Option B Option C Perbedaan sosial Option D
  6. 6. - Kepemimpinan adalah kemampuan seseorang mempenga ruhi dan memotivasi orang lain untuk melakukan sesuatu sesuai tujuan bersama. - Pemimpin adalah orang yang mengemban tugas dan tang gung jawab untuk memimpin dan bisa mempengaruhi ora ng yang dipimpinnya. K E P E M I M P I N A N
  7. 7. Gaya Kepemimpinan Demokratis Instruktif Otoriter Delegatif
  8. 8. Motivasi Motivasi adalah sebuah dorongan yang menjelaskan intensitas, arah, dan ketekunan saorang individu untuk mencapai tujuannya.
  9. 9. Hubungan Kepemimpinan Dengan Motivasi Karyawan Kepemimpinan mempunyai kaitan yang erat dengan motivasi, sebab keberhasilan seorang pemimpin dala m menggerakkan orang lain dalam mencapai tujuan y ang telah ditetapkan sangat bergantung kepada kewib awaan, dan juga pemimpin itu di dalam menciptakan motivasi di dalam diri setiap orang bawahan.
  10. 10. Hubungan manjemen konflik kepemimpinan dengan motivasi karyawan Lebih besarnya pengaruh yang diberikan konflik ke rja dibanding perilaku ke pemimpinan dikarenakan intensitas interaksi karya wan satu dengan yang lai n sering terjadi dibanding interaksi karyawan denga n atasannya. Berbeda den gan interaksi yang dilaku kan dengan sesama rekan mereka. Setiap harinya mau tidak mau mereka harus bertem u dengan rekan kerjannya terutama rekan satu timn ya. Konflik tertutup maup un konflik terbuka selalu hidup didalam interaksi y ang mereka jalani, sebab konflik tidak akan terelak an dari kehidupan.
  11. 11. TERIMA KASIH

×