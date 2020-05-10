Successfully reported this slideshow.
TUGAS ON LINE 2 MERDEKA BELAJAR BAHASA INGGRIS NAMA : ............................ NO ABSEN : .... I. Choose the correct a...
10. Keep .... ! The teacher is explaining the lesson. a. saying b. silent c. seeing d. noisy 11. Vina is sick. She have to...
21. Translate in to Indonesia ! The rainbow is so beautiful = ...............................................................
SDN KARADENAN KAUM KECAMATAN CIBINONG KAB BOGOR TUGAS MERDEKA BELAJAR Mata Pelajaran : IPS Kelas : 6 ( enam ) Tahunpelajar...
SDN KARADENAN KAUM KECAMATAN CIBINONG KAB BOGOR TUGAS MERDEKA BELAJAR Mata Pelajaran : PPKn Kelas : 6 ( enam ) Tahunpelaja...
SDN KARADENAN KAUM KECAMATAN CIBINONG KAB BOGOR TUGAS MERDEKA BELAJAR Mata Pelajaran : BasaSunda Kelas : 6 ( enam ) Tahunp...
SDN KARADENAN KAUM KECAMATAN CIBINONG KAB BOGOR TUGAS MERDEKA BELAJAR Mata Pelajaran : SBdP Kelas : 6 ( enam ) Tahunpelaja...
Semoga bermanfaat. Mohon tinggalkan komentar positif

Tugas on line 2 merdeka belajar

  1. 1. TUGAS ON LINE 2 MERDEKA BELAJAR BAHASA INGGRIS NAMA : ............................ NO ABSEN : .... I. Choose the correct answer by crossing (x) a, b, c, or d ! 1. Precident, vice president, and minister are the .... government. a. local b. regional c. central d. international 2. The king’s son is a .... a. prince b. princess c. knight d. servant 3. Elizabeth is a queen. She leads a .... a. empire b. kingdom c. district d. republic 4. The capital city of West Java is .... a. Surabaya b. Semarang c. Bandung d. Jakarta 5. The police orders us not to turn left. He says .... a. Turn left ! b. Don’t turn left ! c. Don’t park here ! d. Through this way ! 6.The sign means .... a. we can’t stop here b. we are not allowed to enter c. we are not allowed to turn around d. we can’t park here 7. A : “ Could I borrow your pencil?” B : ..................... a. You’re welcome b. Of course c. Yes, it is d. Thank you 8. The floor is dirty. Your mother says .... a. sweep the floor ! b. wash the floor ! c. water the floor ! d. mop the floor ! 9. It is hot. Turn on the .... a. television b. lamp c. fan d. radio
  2. 2. 10. Keep .... ! The teacher is explaining the lesson. a. saying b. silent c. seeing d. noisy 11. Vina is sick. She have to go to .... a. the nurse b. the teacher c. the doctor d. the police 12.Nando feels very cool. He has a .... a. fever b. headache c. eyesore d. backache 13. Dinda eats sauce too much. Now, she has a .... a. headache b. earache c. backache d. stomachache 14. Mrs. Nora helps the doctor. She is a .... a. teacher b. nurse c. secretary d. patient 15. Nina : "Could you .... the window, please?" Sandra : " Sure ." a. sit b. open c. turn on d. sweep II. Read the text carefully, than answer the questions! Hi, I am Alfina. I want to tell about my close friend. She is Herlina. She is a sweet girl and smart. We often study together. Today she is sick. She does not go to school. Her mother takes her to the doctor. The doctor is Mr. Andi. He examines Herlina. Mr. Andi says that Herlina has a fever. The doctor gives medicine and suggests Herlina taking rest. I hope Herlina gets well soon. 16. Who is Herlina? Answer : ...................................................................................................................................................... 17. Is Herlina a sweet girl and smart? Answer : ...................................................................................................................................................... 18. Why does Herlina not go to school? Answer : ...................................................................................................................................................... 19. Where does her mother take Herlina? Answer : ...................................................................................................................................................... 20. What does the doctor say? Answer : ......................................................................................................................................................
  3. 3. 21. Translate in to Indonesia ! The rainbow is so beautiful = ................................................................... 22. Translate in to English ! Ibu kota Indonesia adalah Jakarta = ........................................................... 23. Arrange these words into good sentences ! A. room - is - hot - too – The = ..................................................... B. I - borrow - Could - ? - eraser – your = ..................................................... 24. Make a serving suggestion for making avocado juice and chocolate milk! ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... 25. Please introduce your self and daily habits at home! ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... .........................................................................................................................
  4. 4. SDN KARADENAN KAUM KECAMATAN CIBINONG KAB BOGOR TUGAS MERDEKA BELAJAR Mata Pelajaran : IPS Kelas : 6 ( enam ) Tahunpelajaran : 2019/2020 KerjakanSoal – soalberikut : 1. JawablahPertanyaan di bawah ini A .Kepanjangandari ASEAN B .Jelaskantanggaldantempat di bentuknya ASEAN C .SebutkanPelopor – pelopor ASEAN danAsalNegaranya D .SebutkanAnggota ASEAN danibukotanyasertabahasapersatuannya 2. Persamaanletakgeografis : A . Indonesia dengan Filipina B . Malaysia dengan Thailand 3. Sebutkancara – caramenanggulangiBencanaAlam 4. Sebutkan 5 macamBencanaAlam yang terjadi di Idonesiadanjelaskan 5. JelaskanpengertianEkspordan Import ?
  5. 5. SDN KARADENAN KAUM KECAMATAN CIBINONG KAB BOGOR TUGAS MERDEKA BELAJAR Mata Pelajaran : PPKn Kelas : 6 ( enam ) Tahunpelajaran : 2019/2020 Jawablah pertanyaan di bawah ini dengan benar! 1. Jelaskan proses perumusan Pancasila! 2. Sebutkan 3 kewenangan Presiden selaku Kepala Negara danKepalaPemerintahan! 3. Apakah yang dimaksuddenganpolitikluarnegerisertajelaskanpolitikluarnegeri Indonesia yang bersifatbebasaktif! 4. Sebutkanrumusandasar Negara yang dikemukakanMoh. Yamin, Soepomo, Ir. Soekarno! 5. Jelaskanpengertian Negara danunsur-unsurnya! 6. Disebut apakah Hak, wewenang dan tugas Daerah untuk mengatur pemerintahannya sendiri sesuai dengan hukum dan peraturan yang berlaku? 7. Sebutkan empat nilai sikap kepemimpinan yang harus dimiliki setiap pemimpin agar negara menjadi kuat! 8. Sebutkan lembaga negara yang mencakup badan legislatif, eksekutif dan yudikatif!
  6. 6. SDN KARADENAN KAUM KECAMATAN CIBINONG KAB BOGOR TUGAS MERDEKA BELAJAR Mata Pelajaran : BasaSunda Kelas : 6 ( enam ) Tahunpelajaran : 2019/2020 Jawablahpertanyaandibawahinidenganbenar! 1. Tuliskeun 5 rupakadaharanjeungbahan-bahanna ti daerahjawabarat! 2. Jieunkalimahkungaransasatoantina: a. Kelenci b. Maung c. Badak 3. Sebutkeun 5 pupuh nu aya ti sastrasunda, sareungjieuncontohsalahsahijina! 4. Naon harti paribasacikatacakninggangbatu, launlaunjadilegok? 5. Tuliskeuncontobagianeusibiantarangeunaan “Kesehatan di LingkunganSakola”!
  7. 7. SDN KARADENAN KAUM KECAMATAN CIBINONG KAB BOGOR TUGAS MERDEKA BELAJAR Mata Pelajaran : SBdP Kelas : 6 ( enam ) Tahunpelajaran : 2019/2020 Jawablahpertanyaandibawahini! 1. Jelaskantehknikmembuatpatung! a. Tekhnikpahat/ukir b. Tekhnikbutsir c. Tekhnikcor 2. Jelaskandangambarkanpolalantaipadatarian! 3. Sebutkanunsurpendukungdalamsebuahtarian! 4. Apakah yang diamaksuddengan interval nada, sertasebutkanciri-ciri interval nada mayor dan minor? 5. Gambarkanbeberaparambu-rambulalulintasdibawahini! a. Dilarangmelintas b. Dilarangberhenti c. Dilarangmendahului d. lokasifasilitaspenyebranganpejalan kaki e. Dilarangparkir

