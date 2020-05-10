Tugas bi klas 10

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mata Pelajaran : Bahasa Indonesia Kelas : 10 KD : 3.14 Menilai hal yang dapat diteladani dari teks biografi 3.15 Menganali...
Biografi, Suatu bentuk teks yang berisi mengenai kisah atau cerita suatu tokoh dalam mengarungi kehidupannya, entah itu be...
Buku subsidi, penulisan biografi tokoh yang biaya produksinya ditanggung oleh sponsor. Biasanya biografi seperti jika dili...
Kata rujuk tempat. Contoh : disini, disana, disitu. Kata rujuk orang. Contoh : dia, ia, beliau, mereka, -nya. Peristiwa, W...
LEMBARLEMBARLEMBARLEMBAR KERJAKERJAKERJAKERJA SISWASISWASISWASISWA Biografi Thomas Alva Edison Thomas Alva Edison merupaka...
Herald”. Koran ini adalah koran pertama yang dicetak di atas kereta api dan lumayan laku terjual. Jumlahnya mencapai 400 s...
Edison, akhirnya pada tanggal 21 Oktober 1879 lahirlah lampu pijar listrik pertama yang mampu menyala selama 40 jam. Thoma...
hingga pada akhirnya sukses dengan melewati masalah nya sendiri. 3. Bagaimanakah pola penyajian teks biografi tersebut? Al...
repeater) yang dapat menghantarkan sinyal diantara stasiun yang kosong. 8. Kesulitan atau masalah apa yang pernah dialamin...
Melalui usaha keras Edison, akhirnya pada tanggal 21 Oktober 1879 lahirlah lampu pijar listrik pertama yang mampu menyala ...
Pada tahun 1928, Thomas Alva Edison menerima penghargaan berupa sebuah medali khusus dari Kongres Amerika Serikat. Melewat...
tetapi murni didorong oleh rasa ingin tahunya yang besar. Untuk memenuhi kebutuhannya itu, pada usia dua belas tahun Ediso...
Sewaktu kecil Edison hanya sempat mengikuti sekolah selama 3 bulan. Gurunya memperingatkan Edison kecil bahwa ia tidak bis...
Cara langsung Meskipun tidak sekolah, Edison kecil menunjukkan sifat ingin tahu yang mendalam dan selalu ingin mencoba. Ca...
2. Sewaktu kecil Edison hanya sempat mengikuti sekolah selama 3 bulan. Gurunya memperingatkan Edison kecil bahwa ia tidak ...
5. Pada tahun 1877, ia menyibukkan diri dengan masalah yang pada waktu itu menjadi perhatian banyak peneliti yaitu lampu p...
  1. 1. Mata Pelajaran : Bahasa Indonesia Kelas : 10 KD : 3.14 Menilai hal yang dapat diteladani dari teks biografi 3.15 Menganalisis aspek makna dan kebahasaan dalam teks biografi Deskripsi tugas: a. Mencatat materi Teks Biografi b. Mengerjakan Latihan Soal Bentuk Tagihan :1. Catatan dan Lembar Kerja Siswa 2. Lembar kerja siswa dikerjakan dalam bentuk Ketikan 3. Dikumpulkan pada saat masuk sekolah • MATERIMATERIMATERIMATERI TEKSTEKSTEKSTEKS BIOGRAFIBIOGRAFIBIOGRAFIBIOGRAFI 1.Pengertian Teks Biografi Teks biografi adalah suatu bentuk teks yang berisi mengenai kisah atau cerita suatu tokoh dalam mengarungi kehidupannya, entah itu berupa kelebihan, masalah atau kekurangan yang ditulis oleh seseorang agar tokoh tersebut bisa menjadi teladan untuk orang banyak. Selain biografi, ada juga yang namanya Autobiografi. Autobiografi merupakan suatu riwayat hidup yang ditulis sendiri oleh tokoh tesebut. Untuk itu, antara biografi dan autobiografi sangatlah berbeda. Perbedaan tersebut dapat ditinjau dari penulisnya, apakah riwayat tersebut ditulis sendiri atau orang lain yang menulisnya. 2.Ciri-ciri Teks Biografi Teks biografi harus memuat informasi berdasarkan fakta pada toko yang diceritakan dalam bentuk narasi Memuat sebuah fakta pengalaman hidup suatu tokoh dalam memecahkan masalah- masalah sampai pada akhirnya sukses, sehingga patut menjadi teladan Teks biografi memiliki struktur yang jelas 3. Jenis-jenis Biografi Berdasarkan Sisi Penulis Autobiografi, Suatu riwayat hidup yang ditulis sendiri oleh tokoh tesebut.
  2. 2. Biografi, Suatu bentuk teks yang berisi mengenai kisah atau cerita suatu tokoh dalam mengarungi kehidupannya, entah itu berupa kelebihan, masalah atau kekurangan yang ditulis oleh orang lain. Biografi berdasarkan izin penulisan dibagi menjadi dua: Authorized biography, sebuah biografi yang penulisannya mendapatkan izin atau sepengetahuan tokoh yang akan di tulis cerita hidupnya. Unauthorized biography, biografi yang penulisannya tanpa seizing dan sepengetahuan tokoh yang akan di tulis kisah hidupnya. Biasanya penulisan unauthorized biography terjadi karena tokoh tersebut telah wafat. Berdasarkan Isinya Biografi perjalanan hidup, berisi sebuah perjalanan hidup lengkap seorang tokoh atau diambil dari bagian-bagian yang dianggap mempunyai kesan. Biografi perjalanan karir, berisi sebuah perjalanan karir seorang tokoh mulai dari awal hingga karir yang dilakukan saat ini atau bisa juga perjalanan karir dalam mencapai sebuah kesuksesan tertentu. Berdasarkan Persoalan yang Dibahas Biografi politik, penulisan cerita hidup tokoh suatu Negara dilihat dari sudut pandang politik. Biografi semacam ini mendapatkan bahan dari kumpulan berbagai riset. Akan tetapi, biografi politik biasanya tidak lepas atau sarat akan kepentingan penulis atau tokoh yang minta untuk ditulis. Biografi intelektual, biografi ini hampir sama dengan biografi politik, persamaannya yaitu kumpulan bahannya yang didapatkan dari berbagai riset. Namun, penulisannya dituangkan dalam gaya bahasa ilmiah. Berdasarkan jurnalistik, sebuah biografi yang penulisannya didapatkan dari hasil wawancara dengan tokoh yang akan ditulis atau tokoh yang menjadi rujukan sebagai bahan pendukung cerita. Berdasarkan Penerbit Buku sendiri, sebuah biografi tokoh yang dijadikan buku oleh penerbit dengan biaya produksi mulai dari penulisan, percetakan dan pemasaran ditanggung sendiri. Penulisan biografi ini bertujuan untuk laku dijual dipasaran atau mendapatkan perhatian publik.
  3. 3. Buku subsidi, penulisan biografi tokoh yang biaya produksinya ditanggung oleh sponsor. Biasanya biografi seperti jika dilihat dari segi komersil tidak akan laku ataupun jika laku harga jualnya terlalu tinggi sehingga tidak terjangkau. 4. Struktur Teks Biografi Orientasi Tahap ini adalah bagian pengenalan suatu tokoh, berisi gambaran awal tentang tokoh tersebut di dalam teks biografi. Peristiwa dan Masalah Tahap ini adalah bagian kejadian atau peristiwa yang dialami oleh tokoh. Berisi penjelasan suatu cerita baik itu berupa pemecahan masalah, proses berkarir, peristiwa menyenangkan, menegangkan, menyedihkan hingga mengesankan yang pernah dialami oleh tokoh hingga mengantarkannya meraih mimpi, cita-cita dan kesuksesan. Semua kejadian tersebut diurai disini. Reorientasi Tahap ini adalah bagian penutup. Berisi mengenai pandangan penulis kepada tokoh yang dikisahkan. Reorentasi ini bersifat opsional semata, jadi boleh ada maupun tidak ada. 5.Unsur Kebahasaan Teks Biografi Kata Hubung Kata hubung adalah kata yang berfungsi sebagai penyambung antara satu kata dengan kata yang lain dalam sebuah kalimat dan juga kata hubung antara satu kalimat dengan kalimat yang lain. Apabila kata hubung tersebut berfungsi sebagai penyambung kata dalam sebuah kalimat, kata hubung itu dinamakan konjungsi intrakalimat. Contoh: dan , tetapi, lalu, kemudian. Apabila kata hubung tersebut berfungsi menyambungkan antara satu kalimat dengan kalimat lain, kata hubung itu dinamakan konjungsi antarkalimat. Contoh: oleh karena itu, akan tetapi, meskipun demikian, tidak hanya itu. Rujukan Kata Rujukan kata yaitu kata yang merujuk pada kata lain yang sudah diungkapkan sebelumnya. Kata rujukan dikatagorikan menjadi beberapa bagian, antara lain: Kata rujuk benda atau hal. Contoh : ini, itu, tersebut.
  4. 4. Kata rujuk tempat. Contoh : disini, disana, disitu. Kata rujuk orang. Contoh : dia, ia, beliau, mereka, -nya. Peristiwa, Waktu dan Tempat Dalam teks biografi, terdapat kata yang berfungsi menunjukkan peristiwa, waktu dan tempat yang dialami oleh tokoh. Kata Kerja Kata kerja atau verba adalah suatu kelompok kata yang menjelaskan sesuatu hal yang dilakukan oleh tokoh. Kata kerja dibagi menjadi dua, yakni berdasarkan bentuk dan berdasarkan jenis. Kata Kerja Berdasarkan Bentuk Kata kerja dasar Kata kerja dasar adalah kata kerja yang masih dalam bentuk aslinya, yang berarti kata kerja ini belum mengalami pengimbuhan baik awalan, akhiran ataupun sisipan. Contoh : Adil, ambil, ajak Kata kerja berimbuhan Kata kerja berimbuhan merupakan kata kerja yang sudah mengalami penambahan, baik berupa awalan, akhiran, maupun sisipan. Contoh : Mengambil. Awalan = me + ambil (kata kerja dasar) Mengadili. Awalan = meng + adil (kata kerja dasar) + i (akhiran)
  5. 5. LEMBARLEMBARLEMBARLEMBAR KERJAKERJAKERJAKERJA SISWASISWASISWASISWA Biografi Thomas Alva Edison Thomas Alva Edison merupakan salah satu penemu yang paling memberikan kontribusi besar bagi dunia berkat temuannya yaitu lampu pijar. Thomas Alva Edison dilahirkan di Milan, Ohio pada tanggal 11 Februari 1847. Orang tuanya yaitu Samuel Odgen Edison dan Nancy Matthews Elliot. Tahun 1854 orang tuanya pindah ke Port Huron, Michigan. Edison pun tumbuh besar di sana. Sewaktu kecil Edison hanya sempat mengikuti sekolah selama 3 bulan. Gurunya memperingatkan Edison kecil bahwa ia tidak bisa belajar di sekolah sehingga akhirnya Ibunya memutuskan untuk mengajar sendiri Edison di rumah. Kebetulan ibunya berprofesi sebagai guru. Hal ini dilakukan karena ketika di sekolah Edison termasuk murid yang sering tertinggal dan ia dianggap sebagai murid yang tidak berbakat. Meskipun tidak sekolah, Edison kecil menunjukkan sifat ingin tahu yang mendalam dan selalu ingin mencoba. Sebelum mencapai usia sekolah dia sudah membedah hewan-hewan, bukan untuk menyiksa hewan-hewan tersebut, tetapi murni didorong oleh rasa ingin tahunya yang besar. Pada usia sebelas tahun Edison membangun laboratorium kimia sederhana di ruang bawah tanah rumah ayahnya. Setahun kemudian dia berhasil membuat sebuah telegraf yang meskipun bentuknya primitif tetapi bisa berfungsi. Tentu saja percobaan-percobaan yang dilakukannya membutuhkan biaya yang lumayan besar. Untuk memenuhi kebutuhannya itu, pada usia dua belas tahun Edison bekerja sebagai penjual koran dan permen di atas kereta api yang beroperasi antara kota Port Huron dan Detroit. Agar waktu senggangnya di kereta api tidak terbuang percuma Edison meminta izin kepada pihak perusahaan kereta api, “Grand Trunk Railway”, untuk membuat laboratorium kecil di salah satu gerbong kereta api. Di sanalah ia melakukan percobaan dan membaca literatur ketika sedang tidak bertugas. Tahun 1861 terjadi perang saudara antara negara-negara bagian utara dan selatan. Topik ini menjadi perhatian orang-orang. Thomas Alva Edison melihat peluang ini dan membeli sebuah alat cetak tua seharga 12 dolar, kemudian mencetak sendiri korannya yang diberi nama “Weekly
  6. 6. Herald”. Koran ini adalah koran pertama yang dicetak di atas kereta api dan lumayan laku terjual. Jumlahnya mencapai 400 sehari. Pada masa ini Edison hampir kehilangan pendengarannya akibat kecelakaan. Tetapi dia tidak menganggapnya sebagai cacat malah menganggapnya sebagai keuntungan karena ia banyak memiliki waktu untuk berpikir daripada untuk mendengarkan pembicaraan kosong. Tahun 1868 Edison mendapat pekerjaan sebagai operator telegraf di Boston. Seluruh waktu luangnya dihabiskan untuk melakukan percobaan-percobaan teknik. Tahun ini pula ia menemukan sistem interkom elektrik. Saat berusia 15 tahun, Thomas Alva Edison telah menguasai prinsip dasar pekerjaannya setelah diterima bekerja sebagai satu dari seribu operator telegraf yang bertugas mengirimkan berita bisnis ke seluruh perusahaan terkemuka yang ada di New York. Saat itulah ia memiliki kesempatan untuk mengembangkan, memperbaiki kecepatan, dan efisiensinya dalam mengirim dan menerima kode morse serta mempraktekkan alat percobaannya yang didesain untuk memperbaiki alat tersebut. Pada saat berusia 16 tahun, setelah ia bekerja di berbagai kantor telegraf, sampailah ia pada penemuan pertamanya yang disebut dengan pengulang otomatis (automatic repeater) yang dapat menghantarkan sinyal diantara stasiun yang kosong. Sehingga memungkinkan orang dengan mudah dan akurat menerjemahkan kode morse tanpa ada gangguan. Thomas pernah dua kali menikah. Pertama, pada tahun 1871 dengan seorang wanita bernama Mary Stilwell dan berakhir pada 1884, dan yang kedua bersama Mina Miller mulai 1886 hinga akhir hidupnya. Ia dikaruniai 6 anak yakni Marion Estelle Edison (1873-1965), Thomas Alva Edison Jr. (1876-1935), William Leslie Edison (1878-1937), Madeleine Edison (1888-1979), Charles Edison (1890-1969), dan Theodore Miller Edison (1898-1992). Pada tahun 1877, ia menyibukkan diri dengan masalah yang pada waktu itu menjadi perhatian banyak peneliti yaitu lampu pijar. Edison menyadari betapa pentingnya sumber cahaya semacam itu bagi kehidupan umat manusia. Oleh karena itu Edison mencurahkan seluruh tenaga dan waktunya, serta menghabiskan uang sebanyak 40.000 dollar yang didapat dari hasil menjual penemuannya ke perusahaan-perusahaan dan dalam kurun waktu dua tahun ia melakukan percobaan membuat lampu pijar. Persoalannya ialah bagaimana menemukan bahan yang bisa berpijar ketika dialiri arus listrik tetapi tidak terbakar. Total ada sekitar 6000 bahan yang dicobanya. Melalui usaha keras
  7. 7. Edison, akhirnya pada tanggal 21 Oktober 1879 lahirlah lampu pijar listrik pertama yang mampu menyala selama 40 jam. Thomas Alva Edison mendapat hak paten pertamanya untuk alat electric vote recorder tetapi tidak ada yang tertarik membelinya sehingga ia beralih ke penemuan yang bersifat komersial. Penemuan pertamanya yang bersifat komersial adalah pengembangan stock ticker. Edison menjual penemuaannya ke sebuah perusahaan dan mendapat uang sebesar 40000 dollar. Uang ini digunakan oleh Edison untuk membuka perusahaan dan laboratorium di Menlo Park, New Jersey. Di Laboratorium inilah ia menemukan berbagai penemuan yang kemudian mengubah pola hidup sebagian besar orang-orang di dunia.Tahun 1887 ia juga menemukan phonograph. Masih banyak lagi hasil penemuan Edison yang bermanfaat. Secara keseluruhan Edison telah menghasilkan 1.039 hak paten. Penemuannya yang jarang disebutkan antara lain : telegraf cetak, pulpen elektrik, proses penambangan magnetik tropedo listrik, karet sintesis, bayerai alkaline, pengaduk semen, mikrofon, transmiter telepon karbon dan proyektor gambar bergerak. Pada tahun 1928, Thomas Alva Edison menerima penghargaan berupa sebuah medali khusus dari Kongres Amerika Serikat. Melewati tahun 1920-an kesehatannya kian memburuk dan beliau meninggal dunia pada tanggal 18 Oktober 1931 pada usia 84 tahun. Namanya terus dikenang sebagai penemu paling produktif di masanya. Ada 1.093 hak paten atas namanya. Ia meninggal pada hari ulang tahun penemuannya yang fenomal, yaitu lampu pijar. Isilah Tabel di bawah ini! Bagian A No. Pertanyaan Jawaban 1. Mengapa teks tersebut tergolong ke dalam biografi? Karena memuat informasi berdasarkan fakta pafa tokoh dan memuat sebuah fakta pengalaman hidup suata tokoh dalam memecahkan masalah sampai akhirnya sukses, sehingga patut jadi teladan. 2. Apakah isi dari teks biografi tersebut? Menceritakan pengalaman hidup Thomas Alva Edison dari dia kecil
  8. 8. hingga pada akhirnya sukses dengan melewati masalah nya sendiri. 3. Bagaimanakah pola penyajian teks biografi tersebut? Alur : maju Gaya penulisan : menggunakan bahasa formal 4. Siapakah nama tokoh yang biografinya sedang dibacakan? Thomas Alva Edison 5. Apa peranannya sehingga ia layak dibuat biografi? Thomas Alva Edison merupakan salah satu penemu yang paling memberikan kontribusi besar bagi dunia berkat temuannya yaitu lampu pija 6. Bagaimanakah masa kecilnya? Sewaktu kecil Edison hanya sempat mengikuti sekolah selama 3 bulan. Gurunya memperingatkan Edison kecil bahwa ia tidak bisa belajar di sekolah sehingga akhirnya Ibunya memutuskan untuk mengajar sendiri Edison di rumah. 7. Bagaimanakah masa mudanya? Saat berusia 15 tahun, Thomas Alva Edison telah menguasai prinsip dasar pekerjaannya setelah diterima bekerja sebagai satu dari seribu operator telegraf yang bertugas mengirimkan berita bisnis ke seluruh perusahaan terkemuka yang ada di New York Pada saat berusia 16 tahun, setelah ia bekerja di berbagai kantor telegraf, sampailah ia pada penemuan pertamanya yang disebut dengan pengulang otomatis (automatic
  9. 9. repeater) yang dapat menghantarkan sinyal diantara stasiun yang kosong. 8. Kesulitan atau masalah apa yang pernah dialaminya? Persoalannya ialah bagaimana menemukan bahan yang bisa berpijar ketika dialiri arus listrik tetapi tidak terbakar. 9. Bagaimana ia mengatasi kesulitan- kesulitan itu? Melalui usaha keras Edison, akhirnya pada tanggal 21 Oktober 1879 lahirlah lampu pijar listrik pertama yang mampu menyala selama 40 jam 10. Karya apa saja yang telah dibuatnya? Pengulang otomatis (automatic repeater), lampu pijar listrik pertama yang mampu menyala selama 40 jam, alat electric vote recorder, stock ticker telegraf cetak, pulpen elektrik, proses penambangan magnetik torpedo listrik, karet sintesis, baterai alkaline, pengaduk semen, mikrofon, transmiter telepon karbon dan proyektor gambar bergerak. 11. Apabila bertemu dengan tokoh yersebut, apa yang akan kamu lakukan atau tanyakan? Apa yang membuat anda sehingga memiliki rasa ingin tahu dan siapa yang menginspirasi anda ? Bagian B Kutipan Teks Bagian Struktur
  10. 10. Melalui usaha keras Edison, akhirnya pada tanggal 21 Oktober 1879 lahirlah lampu pijar listrik pertama yang mampu menyala selama 40 jam.Thomas Alva Edison dilahirkan di Milan, Ohio pada tanggal 11 Februari 1847. Orang tuanya yaitu Samuel Odgen Edison dan Nancy Matthews Elliot. Tahun 1854 orang tuanya pindah ke Port Huron, Michigan. Edison pun tumbuh besar di sana. Orientasi Sewaktu kecil Edison hanya sempat mengikuti sekolah selama 3 bulan. Gurunya memperingatkan Edison kecil bahwa ia tidak bisa belajar di sekolah sehingga akhirnya Ibunya memutuskan untuk mengajar sendiri Edison di rumah. Pada masa ini Edison hampir kehilangan pendengarannya akibat kecelakaan. Tetapi dia tidak menganggapnya sebagai cacat malah menganggapnya sebagai keuntungan karena ia banyak memiliki waktu untuk berpikir daripada untuk mendengarkan pembicaraan kosong. Thomas Alva Edison mendapat hak paten pertamanya untuk alat electric vote recorder tetapi tidak ada yang tertarik membelinya sehingga ia beralih ke penemuan yang bersifat komersial. Penemuan pertamanya yang bersifat komersial adalah pengembangan stock ticker. Thomas pernah dua kali menikah. Pertama, pada tahun 1871 dengan seorang wanita bernama Mary Stilwell dan berakhir pada 1884, dan yang kedua bersama Mina Miller mulai 1886 hinga akhir hidupnya. Ia dikaruniai 6 anak yakni Marion Estelle Edison (1873-1965), Thomas Alva Edison Jr. (1876-1935), William Leslie Edison (1878- 1937), Madeleine Edison (1888-1979), Charles Edison (1890-1969), dan Theodore Miller Edison (1898-1992). Peristiwa atau kejadian
  11. 11. Pada tahun 1928, Thomas Alva Edison menerima penghargaan berupa sebuah medali khusus dari Kongres Amerika Serikat. Melewati tahun 1920-an kesehatannya kian memburuk dan beliau meninggal dunia pada tanggal 18 Oktober 1931 pada usia 84 tahun. Namanya terus dikenang sebagai penemu paling produktif di masanya. Ada 1.093 hak paten atas namanya. Ia meninggal pada hari ulang tahun penemuannya yang fenomal, yaitu lampu pijar. Reorientasi Bagian C Aspek Thomas Alva Edison Alur cerita (semuanya beralur maju) Alur maju Sudut pandang Orang ketiga serba tahu Gaya penulisan Menggunakan bahasa formal Fokus penceritaan Pada karir nya yaitu melakukan penemuan Bagian D Kutipan Teks Biografi Kepribadian Unggul Thomas Alva Edison merupakan salah satu penemu yang paling memberikan kontribusi besar bagi dunia berkat temuannya yaitu lampu pijar. Baik hati Meskipun tidak sekolah, Edison kecil menunjukkan sifat ingin tahu yang mendalam dan selalu ingin mencoba. Sebelum mencapai usia sekolah dia sudah membedah hewan-hewan, bukan untuk menyiksa hewan-hewan tersebut, Rasa ingin tahu yang besar
  12. 12. tetapi murni didorong oleh rasa ingin tahunya yang besar. Untuk memenuhi kebutuhannya itu, pada usia dua belas tahun Edison bekerja sebagai penjual koran dan permen di atas kereta api yang beroperasi antara kota Port Huron dan Detroit. Agar waktu senggangnya di kereta api tidak terbuang percuma Edison meminta izin kepada pihak perusahaan kereta api, “Grand Trunk Railway”, untuk membuat laboratorium kecil di salah satu gerbong kereta api. Di sanalah ia melakukan percobaan dan membaca literatur ketika sedang tidak bertugas. Pekerja keras Bagian E Kutipan Teks Pokok Informasi Thomas Alva Edison merupakan salah satu penemu yang paling memberikan kontribusi besar bagi dunia berkat temuannya yaitu lampu pijar. Thomas Alva Edison dilahirkan di Milan, Ohio pada tanggal 11 Februari 1847. Orang tuanya yaitu Samuel Odgen Edison dan Nancy Matthews Elliot. Tahun 1854 orang tuanya pindah ke Port Huron, Michigan. Edison pun tumbuh besar di sana. Thomas Alva Edison dilahirkan di Milan, Ohio pada tanggal 11 Februari 1847. Orang tuanya yaitu Samuel Odgen Edison dan Nancy Matthews Elliot. Tahun 1854 orang tuanya pindah ke Port Huron, Michigan. Edison pun tumbuh besar di sana
  13. 13. Sewaktu kecil Edison hanya sempat mengikuti sekolah selama 3 bulan. Gurunya memperingatkan Edison kecil bahwa ia tidak bisa belajar di sekolah sehingga akhirnya Ibunya memutuskan untuk mengajar sendiri Edison di rumah. Kebetulan ibunya berprofesi sebagai guru. Hal ini dilakukan karena ketika di sekolah Edison termasuk murid yang sering tertinggal dan ia dianggap sebagai murid yang tidak berbakat. Sewaktu kecil Edison hanya sempat mengikuti 3 bulan sekolah sehingga akhirnya Ibunya memutuskan untuk mengajar sendiri Edison di rumah Thomas pernah dua kali menikah. Pertama, pada tahun 1871 dengan seorang wanita bernama Mary Stilwell dan berakhir pada 1884, dan yang kedua bersama Mina Miller mulai 1886 hinga akhir hidupnya. Ia dikaruniai 6 anak yakni Marion Estelle Edison (1873-1965), Thomas Alva Edison Jr. (1876-1935), William Leslie Edison (1878- 1937), Madeleine Edison (1888-1979), Charles Edison (1890-1969), dan Theodore Miller Edison (1898-1992). Thomas pernah dua kali menikah. Pertama, pada tahun 1871 dengan seorang wanita bernama Mary Stilwell dan berakhir pada 1884, dan yang kedua bersama Mina Miller mulai 1886 hinga akhir hidupnya Persoalannya ialah bagaimana menemukan bahan yang bisa berpijar ketika dialiri arus listrik tetapi tidak terbakar. Total ada sekitar 6000 bahan yang dicobanya. Melalui usaha keras Edison, akhirnya pada tanggal 21 Oktober 1879 lahirlah lampu pijar listrik pertama yang mampu menyala selama 40 jam. akhirnya pada tanggal 21 Oktober 1879 lahirlah lampu pijar listrik pertama yang mampu menyala selama 40 jam Bagian F Cara Penggambaran Karakter Unggul Tokoh Kutipan Biografi
  14. 14. Cara langsung Meskipun tidak sekolah, Edison kecil menunjukkan sifat ingin tahu yang mendalam dan selalu ingin mencoba. Cara tidak langsung Agar waktu senggangnya di kereta api tidak terbuang percuma Edison meminta izin kepada pihak perusahaan kereta api, “Grand Trunk Railway”, untuk membuat laboratorium kecil di salah satu gerbong kereta api. Di sanalah ia melakukan percobaan dan membaca literatur ketika sedang tidak bertugas. Cara deskripsi melalui tindakan tokoh Sebelum mencapai usia sekolah dia sudah membedah hewan-hewan, bukan untuk menyiksa hewan-hewan tersebut, tetapi murni didorong oleh rasa ingin tahunya yang besar. Cara deskripsi melalui penuturan tokoh lain Tidak ada dalam teks tersebut Bagian G No. Kutipan Teks Analisis 1. Thomas Alva Edison dilahirkan di Milan, Ohio pada tanggal 11 Februari 1847. Orang tuanya yaitu Samuel Odgen Edison dan Nancy Matthews Elliot. Tahun 1854 orang tuanya pindah ke Port Huron, Michigan. Edison pun tumbuh besar di sana. Konjungsi intrakalimat :dan Kata rujuk orang : orang tuanya Kata kerja berimbuhan
  15. 15. 2. Sewaktu kecil Edison hanya sempat mengikuti sekolah selama 3 bulan. Gurunya memperingatkan Edison kecil bahwa ia tidak bisa belajar di sekolah sehingga akhirnya Ibunya memutuskan untuk mengajar sendiri Edison di rumah. Kebetulan ibunya berprofesi sebagai guru. Hal ini dilakukan karena ketika di sekolah Edison termasuk murid yang sering tertinggal dan ia dianggap sebagai murid yang tidak berbakat. Konjungsi antarkalimat : sehingga Kata rujuk benda/hal : ini Kata rujuk orang : ia , ibunya Kata kerja berimbuhan : memperingati, memutuskan, tertinggal 3. Saat berusia 15 tahun, Thomas Alva Edison telah menguasai prinsip dasar pekerjaannya setelah diterima bekerja sebagai satu dari seribu operator telegraf yang bertugas mengirimkan berita bisnis ke seluruh perusahaan terkemuka yang ada di New York. Saat itulah ia memiliki kesempatan untuk mengembangkan, memperbaiki kecepatan, dan efisiensinya dalam mengirim dan menerima kode morse serta mempraktekan alat percobaannya yang didesain untuk memperbaiki alat tersebut. Kata rujuk orang : ia Kata kerja berimbuhan : mengirimkan, mengembangkan, memperbaiki, kecepatan, menerima, mempraktekan 4. Pada saat berusia 16 tahun, setelah ia bekerja di berbagai kantor telegraf, sampailah ia pada penemuan pertamanya yang disebut dengan pengulang otomatis (automatic repeater) yang dapat menghantarkan sinyal diantara stasiun yang kosong. Sehingga memungkinkan orang dengan mudah dan akurat menerjemahkan kode morse tanpa ada gangguan Konjungsi intrakalimat : dan Kata rujuk orang: ia Kata kerja berimbuhan : menerjemahkan
  16. 16. 5. Pada tahun 1877, ia menyibukkan diri dengan masalah yang pada waktu itu menjadi perhatian banyak peneliti yaitu lampu pijar. Edison menyadari betapa pentingnya sumber cahaya semacam itu bagi kehidupan umat manusia. Oleh karena itu Edison mencurahkan seluruh tenaga dan waktunya, serta menghabiskan uang sebanyak 40.000 dollar yang didapat dari hasil menjual penemuannya ke perusahaan-perusahaan dan dalam kurun waktu dua tahun ia melakukan percobaan membuat lampu pijar. Konjungsi intrakalimat : dan Konjungsi antarkalimat : oleh karena itu, Kata rujuk benda/hal : itu Kata rujuk orang :ia Kata kerja berimbuhan : mencurahkan, menghabiskan, menjual 6. Pada tahun 1928, Thomas Alva Edison menerima penghargaan berupa sebuah medali khusus dari Kongres Amerika Serikat. Melewati tahun 1920- an kesehatannya kian memburuk dan beliau meninggal dunia pada tanggal 18 Oktober 1931 pada usia 84 tahun. Namanya terus dikenang sebagai penemu paling produktif di masanya. Ada 1.093 hak paten atas namanya. Ia meninggal pada hari ulang tahun penemuannya yang fenomal, yaitu lampu pijar. Konjungsi intrakalimat : dan Kata rujuk orang :beliau, ia Kata kerja berimbuhan : menerima

