Smart Transportation Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2025 New York, July 28, 2020: Mar...
The report also bifurcates the global Smart Transportation the global Railways market is segmented in Services in Railways...
Other Related Market Research Reports: Image Sensor Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020- 2025 LM...
The global Smart Transportation market is segregated on the basis of Application as Autonomous, Video Management, Shared Mobility, Route Information and Route Guidance, Public Transport, Transit Hubs, and Others. Based on Airways the global Smart Transportation market is segmented in Services in Airways and Solutions in Airways. Based on Transportation Mode the global Smart Transportation market is segmented in Airways, Maritime, Railways, and Roadways.

  1. 1. Smart Transportation Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2025 New York, July 28, 2020: Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Smart Transportation Market Size By Application (Autonomous, Video Management, Shared Mobility, Route Information and Route Guidance, Public Transport, Transit Hubs), By Airways (Services in Airways, Solutions in Airways), By Transportation Mode (Airways, Maritime, Railways, Roadways), By Roadways (Services in Roadways, Solutions in Roadways), By Maritime (Services in Maritime, Solutions in Maritime), By Railways (Services in Railways, Solutions in Railways), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025.” Smart transportation system is an innovative transportation structure thus objects to offer new facilities for traffic and transport management systems. Smart transportation allows several users to be more organized, and make safer and smarter use of transportation networks. This system is applicable in parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management. The growing adoption of smart technologies in the transportation infrastructure and also the demand of combined security and safety system for refining public safety will drive the smart transportation market in future. Smart transportation is an advanced approach to plan and design roadways, which will offer better and safe transport solutions as associate to conventional transportation system. Presently, most of the cities across the world are facing many transportation systems issues, like ineffective traffic management system, parking issues, poor road conditions, and others. Smart transportation system is supportive to overcome these issues, owing to its properties like coordination between vehicle and roadside specific locations which will offer information regarding road condition, traffic details and parking facility information. Furthermore, smart transportation system offers additional benefits, like dropped fuel consumption, accident mitigation, and competent management of emergency services. Growing investments in smart city projects are estimated to open up new avenues for development in the coming years as smart transportation is an integral part of any smart city. Additionally, increasing government concentration on plummeting greenhouse gas emissions and curbing alarming levels of traffic congestion is projected to drive industry development over next few years. Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/smart- transportation-market The global Smart Transportation market is segregated on the basis of Application as Autonomous, Video Management, Shared Mobility, Route Information and Route Guidance, Public Transport, Transit Hubs, and Others. Based on Airways the global Smart Transportation market is segmented in Services in Airways and Solutions in Airways. Based on Transportation Mode the global Smart Transportation market is segmented in Airways, Maritime, Railways, and Roadways. Based on Roadways, the global Smart Transportation market is segmented in Services in Roadways and Solutions in Roadways. The report also bifurcates the global Smart Transportation market based on Maritime in Services in Maritime and Solutions in Maritime.
  2. 2. The report also bifurcates the global Smart Transportation the global Railways market is segmented in Services in Railways and Solutions in Railways. The global Smart Transportation market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Smart Transportation market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others. Competitive Rivalry Hitachi, Descartes, Accenture, Rockwell Collins, DNV GL, Thales Group, Huawei, Siemens, IBM, Cisco Systems, and others are among the major players in the global Smart Transportation market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain. The Smart Transportation Market has been segmented as below: Smart Transportation Market, By Application  Autonomous  Video Management  Traffic and Vehicle Surveillance  Automatic Number Plate Recognition  Incident Detection and Prevention  Shared Mobility  Bike Sharing  Dynamic Carpooling/Car Sharing  Route Information and Route Guidance  Public Transport  Transit Hubs  Others Smart Transportation Market, By Airways  Services in Airways  Consulting  Deployment and Integration  Support and Maintenance  Solutions in Airways
  3. 3.  Smart Ticketing  Passenger Information  Ramp Management  Freight Information System  Air Traffic Management  Others Smart Transportation Market, By Transportation Mode  Airways  Maritime  Railways  Roadways Smart Transportation Market, By Roadways  Services in Roadways  Consulting  Deployment and Integration  Support and Maintenance  Solutions in Roadways  Smart Ticketing  Parking Management  Traffic Management  Passenger Information  Freight Information  Vehicle Telematics  Others Smart Transportation Market, By Maritime  Services in Maritime  Consulting  Deployment and Integration  Support and Maintenance  Solutions in Maritime  Port Operations Management  Vessel Tracking  Maritime Software  Others
  4. 4. Smart Transportation Market, By Railways  Services in Railways  Consulting  Deployment and Integration  Support and Maintenance  Solutions in Railways  Smart Ticketing  Passenger Information  Freight Information  Rail Traffic Management  GIS Tracking Solutions  Others Smart Transportation Market, By Region  North America  Europe  Asia-Pacific  Rest of the World Smart Transportation Market, By Company  Hitachi  Descartes  Accenture  Rockwell Collins  DNV GL  Thales Group  Huawei  Siemens  IBM  Cisco Systems  SAP  Cubic  Alstom  Bombardier  Toshiba  Harris  Saab  Veson Nautical  Advanced Navigation and Positioning  Bass Software
  5. 5.  Bentley Systems  Indra Sistemas  Trimble  Tom Tom  Amadeus  Conduent  Kapsch The report covers:  Global Smart Transportation market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024  Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024  Global Smart Transportation market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends  Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Smart Transportation market  Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused  Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management  Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players Report Scope: The global Smart Transportation market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Smart Transportation market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Hitachi, Descartes, Accenture, Rockwell Collins, DNV GL, Thales Group, Huawei, Siemens, IBM, Cisco Systems, and others. Reasons to Buy this Report:  Gain detailed insights on the Smart Transportation industry trends  Find complete analysis on the market status  Identify the Smart Transportation market opportunities and growth segments  Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios  Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making
  6. 6. Some of the recent developments in Smart Transportation Market are as follows: Hitachi  20-2020: Hitachi has declared that it will create a new devoted research and development facility within its North American headquarters facility in Twinsburg, Ohio.  01-2020: It has declared that they have entered into a collaboration intensive on developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cell analysis and sorting system. Accenture  14-2020: Accenture and Microsoft have teamed to grow and deliver a digital platform to support Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana’s first-ever Milan Digital Fashion Week, that drives live. Customization Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/smart-transportation-market Table of Contents: 1. Introduction 1.1 Key Insights 1.2 Report Overview 1.3 Markets Covered 1.4 Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology 2.1 Research Scope 2.2 Market Research Process 2.3 Research Data Analysis 2.4.1 Secondary Research 2.4.2 Primary Research 2.4.3 Models for Estimation 2.5 Market Size Estimation 2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach - Segmental Market Analysis 2.5.2 Top-Down Approach - Parent Market Analysis 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview 4.1 Introduction
  7. 7. 4.2.1 Drivers 4.2.2 Restraints 4.2.3 Opportunities 4.2.4 Challenges 4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis 5. Smart Transportation Market, By Application 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Autonomous 5.2.1 Market Overview 5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.3 Video Management 5.3.1 Market Overview 5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.4 Shared Mobility 5.4.1 Market Overview 5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.5 Route Information and Route Guidance 5.5.1 Market Overview 5.5.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.6 Public Transport 5.6.1 Market Overview 5.6.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.7 Transit Hubs 5.7.1 Market Overview 5.7.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.8 Others 5.8.1 Market Overview 5.8.2 Market Size and Forecast 6. Smart Transportation Market, By Airways 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Services in Airways 6.2.1 Market Overview 6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast 6.3 Solutions in Airways 6.3.1 Market Overview 6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast 7. Smart Transportation Market, By Transportation Mode 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Airways 7.2.1 Market Overview 7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast 7.3 Maritime
  8. 8. 7.3.1 Market Overview 7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast 7.4 Railways 7.4.1 Market Overview 7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast 7.5 Roadways 7.5.1 Market Overview 7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast 8. Smart Transportation Market, By Roadways 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Services in Roadways 8.2.1 Market Overview 8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast 8.3 Solutions in Roadways 8.3.1 Market Overview 8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast 9. Smart Transportation Market, By Maritime 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Services in Maritime 9.2.1 Market Overview 9.2.2 Market Size and Forecast 9.3 Solutions in Maritime 9.3.1 Market Overview 9.3.2 Market Size and Forecast 10. Smart Transportation Market, By Railways 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Services in Railways 10.2.1 Market Overview 10.2.2 Market Size and Forecast 10.3 Solutions in Railways 10.3.1 Market Overview 10.3.2 Market Size and Forecast 11. Smart Transportation Market, By Geography 11.1 Introduction 11.2 North America 11.2.1 North America Smart Transportation, By Application 11.2.2 North America Smart Transportation, By Airways 11.2.3 North America Smart Transportation, By Transportation Mode 11.2.4 North America Smart Transportation, By Roadways 11.2.5 North America Smart Transportation, By Maritime 11.2.6 North America Smart Transportation, By Railways 11.3 Europe
  9. 9. 11.3.1 Europe Smart Transportation, By Application 11.3.2 Europe Smart Transportation, By Airways 11.3.3 Europe Smart Transportation, By Transportation Mode 11.3.4 Europe Smart Transportation, By Roadways 11.3.5 Europe Smart Transportation, By Maritime 11.3.6 Europe Smart Transportation, By Railways 11.4 Asia-Pacific 11.4.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation, By Application 11.4.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation, By Airways 11.4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation, By Transportation Mode 11.4.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation, By Roadways 11.4.5 Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation, By Maritime 11.4.6 Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation, By Railways 11.5 Rest of the World 11.5.1 Rest of the World Smart Transportation, By Application 11.5.2 Rest of the World Smart Transportation, By Airways 11.5.3 Rest of the World Smart Transportation, By Transportation Mode 11.5.4 Rest of the World Smart Transportation, By Roadways 11.5.5 Rest of the World Smart Transportation, By Maritime 11.5.6 Rest of the World Smart Transportation, By Railways 12. Competitive Insights 12.1 Key Insights 12.2 Company Market Share Analysis 12.3 Strategic Outlook 12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions 12.3.2 New Product Development 12.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions 12.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements 12.3.5 Others 13. Company Profiles 13.1 Hitachi 13.1.1 Company Overview 13.1.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.1.3 Financial Overview 13.1.4 Recent Developments 13.2 Descartes 13.2.1 Company Overview 13.2.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.2.3 Financial Overview 13.2.4 Recent Developments 13.3 Accenture 13.3.1 Company Overview
  10. 10. 13.3.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.3.3 Financial Overview 13.3.4 Recent Developments 13.4 Rockwell Collins 13.4.1 Company Overview 13.4.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.4.3 Financial Overview 13.4.4 Recent Developments 13.5 DNV GL 13.5.1 Company Overview 13.5.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.5.3 Financial Overview 13.5.4 Recent Developments 13.6 Thales Group 13.6.1 Company Overview 13.6.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.6.3 Financial Overview 13.6.4 Recent Developments 13.7 Huawei 13.7.1 Company Overview 13.7.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.7.3 Financial Overview 13.7.4 Recent Developments 13.8 Siemens 13.8.1 Company Overview 13.8.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.8.3 Financial Overview 13.8.4 Recent Developments 13.9 IBM 13.9.1 Company Overview 13.9.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.9.3 Financial Overview 13.9.4 Recent Developments 13.10 Cisco Systems 13.10.1 Company Overview 13.10.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.10.3 Financial Overview 13.10.4 Recent Developments 13.11 SAP 13.11.1 Company Overview 13.11.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.11.3 Financial Overview
  11. 11. 13.11.4 Recent Developments 13.12 Cubic 13.12.1 Company Overview 13.12.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.12.3 Financial Overview 13.12.4 Recent Developments 13.13 Alstom 13.13.1 Company Overview 13.13.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.13.3 Financial Overview 13.13.4 Recent Developments 13.14 Bombardier 13.14.1 Company Overview 13.14.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.14.3 Financial Overview 13.14.4 Recent Developments 13.15 Toshiba 13.15.1 Company Overview 13.15.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.15.3 Financial Overview 13.15.4 Recent Developments 13.16 Harris 13.16.1 Company Overview 13.16.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.16.3 Financial Overview 13.16.4 Recent Developments 13.17 Saab 13.17.1 Company Overview 13.17.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.17.3 Financial Overview 13.17.4 Recent Developments 13.18 Veson Nautical 13.18.1 Company Overview 13.18.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.18.3 Financial Overview 13.18.4 Recent Developments 13.19 Advanced Navigation and Positioning 13.19.1 Company Overview 13.19.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.19.3 Financial Overview 13.19.4 Recent Developments 13.20 Bass Software
  12. 12. 13.20.1 Company Overview 13.20.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.20.3 Financial Overview 13.20.4 Recent Developments 13.21 Bentley Systems 13.21.1 Company Overview 13.21.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.21.3 Financial Overview 13.21.4 Recent Developments 13.22 Indra Sistemas 13.22.1 Company Overview 13.22.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.22.3 Financial Overview 13.22.4 Recent Developments 13.23 Trimble 13.23.1 Company Overview 13.23.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.23.3 Financial Overview 13.23.4 Recent Developments 13.24 Tom Tom 13.24.1 Company Overview 13.24.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.24.3 Financial Overview 13.24.4 Recent Developments 13.25 Amadeus 13.25.1 Company Overview 13.25.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.25.3 Financial Overview 13.25.4 Recent Developments 13.26 Conduent 13.26.1 Company Overview 13.26.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.26.3 Financial Overview 13.26.4 Recent Developments 13.27 Kapsch 13.27.1 Company Overview 13.27.2 Product/Service Landscape 13.27.3 Financial Overview 13.27.4 Recent Developments
  Other Related Market Research Reports: Image Sensor Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020- 2025 LMS Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2025 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2025

