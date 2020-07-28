Successfully reported this slideshow.
Smart Lock Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2025 New York, July 28, 2020: Market Resear...
Salto Systems S.L., and others are among the major players in the global Smart Lock market. The companies are involved in ...
  1. 1. Smart Lock Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2025 New York, July 28, 2020: Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Smart Lock Market Size by Communication Protocol (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi), By Vertical (Residential, Institution & Government, Industrial, Commercial), By Lock Type (Padlocks, Deadbolt, Lever Handles, Other Locks), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020- 2025.” Smart locks are like the old-fashioned locks which need a lock and a key to work. Smart locks are talented to deny or grant access remotely through a mobile application. A smart lock can be demarcated as a mechanical and electrical locking device which has the capacity to open wirelessly through authentication by authorized users. Smart locks agree homeowners to arrive their home or deliver others access without the necessity for a traditional key. Smart locks agree users to use several other, more accessible objects like a key fob or a smartphone in order to wirelessly confirm and mechanically and unlock the door. Smart locks can be held to be an extension of home automation or home security. As a result, smart locks can be considered as a part of the Internet of Things. Smart lock market is estimated to detect development in the near future, due to the growing security and safety concerns. The heavy investments done by market players in R&D activities by market players and increasing concentration of society towards IoT is also projected to support market development. Furthermore, factors like growing demand for portable security devices, evolving smart city projects and rising security threats is anticipated to stimulate development. High durability, low installing cost and safety from robbers and attackers in commercial and residential places will improvement market growth. Furthermore, increasing number of smartphones and increasing acceptance of smart technology and integration of smart devices like smartphones and tablets is projected to open new opportunities for smart lock market during the estimate period. But fear of privacy intrusion, fluctuating prices, high cost of devices and loss of smartphones, lack of awareness among end-user might hamper market growing. Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/smart-lock-market The global Smart Lock market is segregated on the basis of Communication Protocol as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Others. Based on Vertical the global Smart Lock market is segmented in Residential, Institution & Government, Industrial, and Commercial. Based on Lock Type the global Smart Lock market is segmented in Padlocks, Deadbolt, Lever Handles, and Other Locks. The global Smart Lock market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Smart Lock market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others. Competitive Rivalry Dessmann, Haven Lock, Inc., GATE , Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co.,Ltd., Anviz Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, Allegion Plc , Dorma+Kaba Holding AG, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.,
  2. 2. Salto Systems S.L., and others are among the major players in the global Smart Lock market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain. The Smart Lock Market has been segmented as below: Smart Lock Market, By Communication Protocol  Bluetooth  Wi-Fi  Others Smart Lock Market, By Vertical  Residential  Institution & Government  Industrial  Commercial Smart Lock Market, By Lock Type  Padlocks  Deadbolt  Lever Handles  Other Locks Smart Lock Market, By Region  North America  Europe  Asia-Pacific  Rest of the World Smart Lock Market, By Company  Dessmann  Haven Lock, Inc.  GATE  Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co.,Ltd.  Anviz Global  ASSA ABLOY AB  Allegion Plc  Dorma+Kaba Holding AG  Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.  Salto Systems S.L.
  3. 3.  Onity, Inc.  Cansec Systems Ltd.  Gantner Electronic GmbH  Master Lock Company LLC  MIWA Lock Co.  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.  Amadas Inc.  Sentrilock, LLC  Avent Security  Poly-Control International ApS The report covers:  Global Smart Lock market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024  Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024  Global Smart Lock market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends  Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Smart Lock market  Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused  Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management  Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players Report Scope: The global Smart Lock market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Smart Lock market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Dessmann, Haven Lock, Inc., GATE , Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co.,Ltd., Anviz Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, Allegion Plc , Dorma+Kaba Holding AG, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Salto Systems S.L., and others. Reasons to Buy this Report:  Gain detailed insights on the Smart Lock industry trends  Find complete analysis on the market status  Identify the Smart Lock market opportunities and growth segments  Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios
  4. 4.  Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making Some of the recent Developments in Smart Lock market are as follows: Dessmann  06-2017: Gemalto the world leader in digital security, is allowing security and reliable connectivity for Dessmann's new smart lock platform. The new solution from the global manufacturer of smart locks and safe boxes incorporates Gemalto's Machine Identification Modules and Secure Elements, allowing users to lock and unlock doors with their smartphones or create digital key chains for multiple locks.  06-2017: Gemalto declares to enable security and reliable connectivity for Dessmann’s new smart lock platform. Amadas Inc  09-2017: Amadas will cancel its Kickstarter campaign on Monday. The campaign wasn’t as clear as the company hoped, the company’s CEO tells me.  Amadas develops ‘do-it-yourself’ smart door locks Customization Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/smart-lock-market Table of Contents: 1. Introduction 1.1 Key Insights 1.2 Report Overview 1.3 Markets Covered 1.4 Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology 2.1 Research Scope 2.2 Market Research Process 2.3 Research Data Analysis 2.4.1 Secondary Research 2.4.2 Primary Research 2.4.3 Models for Estimation 2.5 Market Size Estimation 2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach - Segmental Market Analysis
  5. 5. 2.5.2 Top-Down Approach - Parent Market Analysis 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview 4.1 Introduction 4.2.1 Drivers 4.2.2 Restraints 4.2.3 Opportunities 4.2.4 Challenges 4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis 5. Smart Lock Market, By Communication Protocol 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2.1 Market Overview 5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.3 Wi-Fi 5.3.1 Market Overview 5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.4 Others 5.4.1 Market Overview 5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast 6. Smart Lock Market, By Vertical 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Residential 6.2.1 Market Overview 6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast 6.3 Institution & Government 6.3.1 Market Overview 6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast 6.4 Industrial 6.4.1 Market Overview 6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast 6.5 Commercial 6.5.1 Market Overview 6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast 7. Smart Lock Market, By Lock Type 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Padlocks 7.2.1 Market Overview 7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast 7.3 Deadbolt 7.3.1 Market Overview 7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
  6. 6. 7.4 Lever Handles 7.4.1 Market Overview 7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast 7.5 Other Locks 7.5.1 Market Overview 7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast 8. Smart Lock Market, By Geography 8.1 Introduction 8.2 North America 8.2.1 North America Smart Lock, By Communication Protocol 8.2.2 North America Smart Lock, By Vertical 8.2.3 North America Smart Lock, By Lock Type 8.3 Europe 8.3.1 Europe Smart Lock, By Communication Protocol 8.3.2 Europe Smart Lock, By Vertical 8.3.3 Europe Smart Lock, By Lock Type 8.4 Asia-Pacific 8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Lock, By Communication Protocol 8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Lock, By Vertical 8.4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Lock, By Lock Type 8.5 Rest of the World 8.5.1 Rest of the World Smart Lock, By Communication Protocol 8.5.2 Rest of the World Smart Lock, By Vertical 8.5.3 Rest of the World Smart Lock, By Lock Type 9. Competitive Insights 9.1 Key Insights 9.2 Company Market Share Analysis 9.3 Strategic Outlook 9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions 9.3.2 New Product Development 9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions 9.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements 9.3.5 Others 10. Company Profiles 10.1 Dessmann 10.1.1 Company Overview 10.1.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.1.3 Financial Overview 10.1.4 Recent Developments 10.2 Haven Lock, Inc. 10.2.1 Company Overview 10.2.2 Product/Service Landscape
  7. 7. 10.2.3 Financial Overview 10.2.4 Recent Developments 10.3 GATE 10.3.1 Company Overview 10.3.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.3.3 Financial Overview 10.3.4 Recent Developments 10.4 Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co.,Ltd. 10.4.1 Company Overview 10.4.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.4.3 Financial Overview 10.4.4 Recent Developments 10.5 Anviz Global 10.5.1 Company Overview 10.5.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.5.3 Financial Overview 10.5.4 Recent Developments 10.6 ASSA ABLOY AB 10.6.1 Company Overview 10.6.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.6.3 Financial Overview 10.6.4 Recent Developments 10.7 Allegion Plc 10.7.1 Company Overview 10.7.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.7.3 Financial Overview 10.7.4 Recent Developments 10.8 Dorma+Kaba Holding AG 10.8.1 Company Overview 10.8.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.8.3 Financial Overview 10.8.4 Recent Developments 10.9 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. 10.9.1 Company Overview 10.9.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.9.3 Financial Overview 10.9.4 Recent Developments 10.10 Salto Systems S.L. 10.10.1 Company Overview 10.10.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.10.3 Financial Overview 10.10.4 Recent Developments
  8. 8. 10.11 Onity, Inc. 10.11.1 Company Overview 10.11.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.11.3 Financial Overview 10.11.4 Recent Developments 10.12 Cansec Systems Ltd. 10.12.1 Company Overview 10.12.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.12.3 Financial Overview 10.12.4 Recent Developments 10.13 Gantner Electronic GmbH 10.13.1 Company Overview 10.13.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.13.3 Financial Overview 10.13.4 Recent Developments 10.14 Master Lock Company LLC 10.14.1 Company Overview 10.14.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.14.3 Financial Overview 10.14.4 Recent Developments 10.15 MIWA Lock Co 10.15.1 Company Overview 10.15.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.15.3 Financial Overview 10.15.4 Recent Developments 10.16 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. 10.16.1 Company Overview 10.16.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.16.3 Financial Overview 10.16.4 Recent Developments 10.17 Amadas Inc. 10.17.1 Company Overview 10.17.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.17.3 Financial Overview 10.17.4 Recent Developments 10.18 Sentrilock, LLC 10.18.1 Company Overview 10.18.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.18.3 Financial Overview 10.18.4 Recent Developments 10.19 Avent Security 10.19.1 Company Overview
  9. 9. 10.19.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.19.3 Financial Overview 10.19.4 Recent Developments 10.20 Poly-Control International ApS 10.20.1 Company Overview 10.20.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.20.3 Financial Overview 10.20.4 Recent Developments Other Related Market Research Reports: Image Sensor Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020- 2025 LMS Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2025 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2025 About MarketResearchEngine.com Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies. Media Contact Company Name: Market Research Engine Contact Person: John Bay Email: john@marketresearchengine.com Phone: +1-855-984-1862 Country: United States Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/

