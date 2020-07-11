Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Parking Management Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025|Market Research Engine New York, July 11, 2020: You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions. The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Tyco Security Products (Nedap AVI), 3M Company, Siemens AG, HCL Technologies Ltd., TCS International Inc, Integrapark, LLC, Complus Data Innovations, Inc., Amano Corporation, Passport Parking, LLC, TransCore LP, Vodafone Group PLC, Affiliated Computer Services, Group Techna, Inc., Netpark, LLC, Data Ticket, Inc., Parkopedia Inc. and Energy Development Corporation. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments. The parking management market is expected to exceed more than US$ 9 Billion by 2025. Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/parking-management- market The number of vehicles are growing on road rapidly which increases problem regarding to the shortage of parking space. Scarcity of parking spaces or parking problems is increasing globally so that parking management is best solution for this problem. Parking management contains various solutions such as it provides information of current parking space existence which results in less traffic congestion to the driver. It also provides efficient and effective use of parking spaces. The parking management market is segmented on the lines of its software, system device, and service, parking site type, solutions and verticals. Based on software segmentation it covers payment system and information system. Under system device segmentation it contains automated gates, surveillance cameras and digital video recorders, radio frequency identification transponders, ultrasonic occupancy sensors, handheld ticket writers and parking management meters. The parking management market is segmented on the lines of its services like maintenance and support and deployments and customization. Based on parking site type segmentation it covers off street parking and on street parking. Under solution segmentation it covers parking guidance and slot management, parking enforcement and slot management, valet parking management, parking reservation management, security and surveillance, parking and revenue management and access control. Parking and revenue management is further segmented into pay by plate, smart card based and coin based. Access control segmentation covers LPR based automatic vehicle identification, ID management and biometric. Under verticals segmentation it covers BFSI, corporate and commercial parks, retail, hospitality, healthcare, recreations, transportation transits, government and municipalities and academia. The parking management market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.
  2. 2. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of parking management solutions with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The major driving factors of parking management market are as follows: Requirement of smooth traffic flow Falling connectivity and hardware costs The Parking Management Market has been segmented as below: The parking management market has been segmented, analyzed, analyzed, analyzed, analyzed and analyzed by the regional analyzes, analyzing, analyzing, analyzing and analyzing the software. By automating market analyzes, system automation has been split on automated doors, surveillance cameras and digital video recorders, radio frequencies, transporter, sonic billboard sensors, handover ticket writers and parking meter management. Market standing analysis is segmented by BFSI, corporate and commercial parks, retail, hospitality, health, entertainment, transportation, transit, government and municipal and educational. Software analysis is divided into market based on payment systems and information systems. Analysis Services is a market focused on maintenance and support and deployment and optimization. This report provides: 1) Global Market Observations for Worldwide Parking Management and Related Technologies. 2) The analysis of the trends in the global market trends of 2016, 2017 and 2018, and data from the annual growth of compound through 2025, the rate (CAGR) is estimated. 3) Identifying new market opportunities and targeted advertising plans for parking management. 4) research and development, and discussion of finding new products and new applications. 5) Comprehensive company profile of major players in the industry. Request sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/parking-management- market Market analysis parking site is divided on the basis of off-road parking and street parking. Market parking is divided into a lot of analysis based on measurement and slot management, parking execution and slot management, big management, parking reservation management, security and surveillance, parking and revenue management and access control. Parking and revenue management plates, is based on smart card-based and coin-based wages. Access Control LPR is based on Automated Vehicle Identification, ID Management and Biometric. From regional analysis, this market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. Reasons to buy this report:
  3. 3. 1) Find the most up-to-date information available on all global parking management markets. 2) Identify the development and development opportunities in industry. 3) Convenient parking decision based on strong historic and forecasts of the parking management market. 4) Evaluate the final portfolio of your competitors and its development. About MarketResearchEngine.com Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies. Other Related Market Research Reports: Outdoor LED Displays Market Expected To Be Worth US$ 12 Billion by 2022 Flow Battery Market Size is Projected to be Around US$ 1.09 Billion by 2024 Media Contact Company Name: Market Research Engine Contact Person: John Bay Email: john@marketresearchengine.com Phone: +1-855-984-1862 Country: United States Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/

