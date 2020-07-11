Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nursing education market

Nursing education market

  1. 1. Nursing Education Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Types, And Applications Forecast To 2025 New York, July 11, 2020: Nursing education refers to formal learning and training in the science of nursing. This includes the functions and duties in the physical care of patients, and a combination of different disciplines that both accelerates the patient's return to health and helps maintain it. The global Nursing Education market is segregated on the basis of Type as Baccalaureate Degree (BS), Associate Degree (AD), and Diploma. Based on Application the global Nursing Education market is segmented in Conventional Universities and Nursing Programs in Colleges. The global Nursing Education Market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Nursing Education market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others. FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions. Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/nursing-education- market The global Nursing Education market will grow by US$ xxx Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 19.5% in the given forecast period. The growth of the nursing education market is the continuously increasing geriatric population. Most of the aging population or the older adults suffer from at least one or more chronic health conditions. Owing to this, there is an increasing demand for nurses in hospitals as well as home healthcare services. However, the demand for nurses is outpacing its supply restraining the growth of market. Competitive Rivalry Columbia University, Emory University, Louisiana State University Health New Orleans, School of Education Northcentral University, New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing, Ohio State University College of Nursing, Rush University, University of Washington School of Nursing, University of Michigan School of Nursing, University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies, and others are among the major players in the global Nursing Education market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain. The Nursing Education Market has been segmented as below: Nursing Education Market, By Type  Baccalaureate Degree (BS)  Associate Degree (AD)
  2. 2.  Diploma Nursing Education Market, By Application  Conventional Universities  Nursing Programs in Colleges Nursing Education Market, By Region  North America  Europe  Asia-Pacific  Rest of the World Nursing Education Market, By Company  Columbia University  Emory University  Louisiana State University Health New Orleans  School of Education Northcentral University  New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing  Ohio State University College of Nursing  Rush University  University of Washington School of Nursing  University of Michigan School of Nursing  University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies The report covers:  Global Nursing Education market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024  Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024  Global Nursing Education market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends  Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Nursing Education market  Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused  Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management  Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players Report Scope: The global Nursing Education market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
  3. 3. The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Nursing Education market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Columbia University, Emory University, Louisiana State University Health New Orleans, School of Education Northcentral University, New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing, Ohio State University College of Nursing, Rush University, University of Washington School of Nursing, University of Michigan School of Nursing, University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies, and others. Reasons to Buy this Report:  Gain detailed insights on the Nursing Education industry trends  Find complete analysis on the market status  Identify the Nursing Education market opportunities and growth segments  Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios  Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/nursing-education-market Table of Contents: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 2.1 Research Scope 2.2 Market Research Process 2.3 Research Data Analysis 2.4.1 Secondary Research 2.4.2 Primary Research 2.4.3 Models for Estimation 2.5 Market Size Estimation 2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach - Segmental Market Analysis 2.5.2 Top-Down Approach - Parent Market Analysis 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview 5. Nursing Education Market, By Type 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Baccalaureate Degree (BS) 5.2.1 Market Overview 5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.3 Associate Degree (AD) 5.3.1 Market Overview 5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.4 Diploma 5.4.1 Market Overview 5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast 6. Nursing Education Market, By Application 7. Nursing Education Market, By Geography 8. Competitive Insights 8.1 Key Insights
  4. 4. 8.2 Company Market Share Analysis 8.3 Strategic Outlook 8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions 8.3.2 New Product Development 8.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions 8.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements 8.3.5 Others 9. Company Profiles 9.1 Columbia University 9.1.1 Company Overview 9.1.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.1.3 Financial Overview 9.1.4 Recent Developments 9.2 Emory University 9.2.1 Company Overview 9.2.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.2.3 Financial Overview 9.2.4 Recent Developments 9.3 Louisiana State University Health New Orleans 9.3.1 Company Overview 9.3.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.3.3 Financial Overview 9.3.4 Recent Developments 9.4 School of Education Northcentral University 9.4.1 Company Overview 9.4.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.4.3 Financial Overview 9.4.4 Recent Developments 9.5 New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing 9.5.1 Company Overview 9.5.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.5.3 Financial Overview 9.5.4 Recent Developments 9.6 Ohio State University College of Nursing 9.6.1 Company Overview 9.6.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.6.3 Financial Overview 9.6.4 Recent Developments 9.7 Rush University 9.7.1 Company Overview 9.7.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.7.3 Financial Overview 9.7.4 Recent Developments 9.8 University of Washington School of Nursing 9.8.1 Company Overview 9.8.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.8.3 Financial Overview 9.8.4 Recent Developments 9.9 University of Michigan School of Nursing 9.9.1 Company Overview 9.9.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.9.3 Financial Overview
  5. 5. 9.9.4 Recent Developments 9.10 University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies 9.10.1 Company Overview 9.10.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.10.3 Financial Overview 9.10.4 Recent Developments Other Related Market Research Reports: Netilmicin (CAS 56391-56-1) Market and its Future Outlook and Trend During the Period of 2020 – 2025|Market Research Engine About MarketResearchEngine.com Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies. Media Contact Company Name: Market Research Engine Contact Person: John Bay Email: john@marketresearchengine.com Phone: +1-855-984-1862 Country: United States Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/

