The electrical market is expected to exceed more than US$ 11 Billion by 2024; Growing at a CAGR of more than 10% in the given forecast period.

Electrical market

  1. 1. Electrical Market to Register Impressive Growth Rate as Demand Rambles During Lockdown New York, July 31, 2020: Under electrical solutions by product segmentation it covers metallic cable management systems, low voltage (LV) systems, wiring devices, lighting control systems and lightning protection systems.A metallic cable management system is further segmented into cable tray systems, cable conduit systems and raceway systems and others. Low voltage system contains LV switchgears, isolators, automatic transfer switch, LV panel boards and others. Wiring devices covers sockets & extension leads, connectors and switches. Lighting protection system covers lighting protection and earthing protection. Lighting protection system further segmented into conventional systems and non conventional systems. Earthing protection covers earthing systems, surge protection devices and others. Saudi Arabia lighting solutions by technology segmentation covers LED lighting and other lighting. The electrical market is expected to exceed more than US$ 11 Billion by 2024; Growing at a CAGR of more than 10% in the given forecast period. Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/electrical-market-saudi- arabia The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Legrand S.A., ABB Ltd., Atkore International Holdings Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, GE Co., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Johnson Cont rols, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Wipro Limited, Al Fanar, Hesham El- SewedyEnt, Hager, TECON, Lutron, Debbas, Leviton, Al-Abdulkarim Holdings Co., SESCO, Waha Electric Co., Electric House, K.S.C Limited, and Al Fozan.. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary,business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments. The electrical market includes product to secure cables, to produce association points and low voltage product used in applications rated less than one kilovolt. The high level of construction activities in Saudi Arabia and growing consumer expenditure are projected to continue driving the Saudi Arabia electrical market. The Saudi Arabia electrical market is additionally expected to considerably gain from the rising energy demand within the Middle- east. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Electrical Market for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The electrical market is segmented on the lines of its solutions, electrical solutions by product, lighting solutions by technology, lighting solutions by application, lighting control systems market by application and regional. Based on solution segmentation it covers electrical solutions and lighting solutions.
  2. 2. This report provides: 1) An overview of the global market for electrical and related technologies. 2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024. 3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for electrical. 4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications. 5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry. The Electrical Market has been segmented as below: The Electrical market is segmented on the Basis of Technology Type, ApplicationType, Applications, Segment Analysis, Product Type. By Technology Type this market is segmented on the basis of LED Lighting, Other Lighting and Residential Applications. Residential Applications is segmented into Home Automation Systems, Villas Sensor Automation Systems, Wireless Automation Systems and other. The Electrical market is segmented on the Basis of Technology Type, Application Type, Applications, Segment Analysis, Product Type.By Technology Type this market is segmented on the basis of LED Lighting, Other Lighting and Residential Applications. Residential Applications is segmented into Home Automation Systems, Villas Sensor Automation Systems, Wireless Automation Systems and other. By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Commercial Applications and Residential Applications. Commercial application is further segmented into hospitality applications and other commercial application. Hospitality applications cover home automation systems, sensor automation systems and wireless automation systems. Residential application covers home automation systems, sensor automation systems and wireless automation systems. Home automation system is further segmented into villas and others. By Applications Type this market is segmented on the basis of Solar Lighting, Cinema And Theater, Lighting, Area Lighting, Pool Lighting, Tunnel Lighting, Street Lighting, Hospital Lighting, Flood Lighting, Decorative Lighting And Commercial Lighting. By Solutions Segment Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Electrical solutions and Lighting solutions. By Product this market is segmented on the basis of Metallic Cable Management Systems, Low Voltage (LV) Systems, Wiring Devices, Lighting Control Systems, Lightning Protection Systems and Lightning Protection. Metallic Cable Management Systems is segmented into Cable Tray Systems, Cable Conduit Systems, Raceway Systems and Others (Floor Ducts & Junction Boxes, etc.). Low Voltage (LV) Systems is segmented into LV Switchgears, Isolators, Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), LV Panel Boards and Others (LV Components, etc.). Wiring Devices is segmented into Sockets & Extension Leads, Connectors, Switches and Others (Electrical Accessories, etc.). Lightning Protection is segmented into Conventional Systems and Non-conventional Systems (ESE). Earthing Protection is segmented intoEarthing Systems, Surge Protection Devices and
  3. 3. Others (UPS Systems, etc.). By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Request Sample Report from here:https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/electrical-market- saudi-arabia Table of Contents 1 Preface 2 Executive Summary 3 Global Electrical Market Analysis, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn) 4 Saudi Arabia Electrical Market Analysis, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn) 5 Saudi Arabia Lighting Solutions Market Analysis, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn) 6 Company Profiles 6.1 Legrand S.A. 6.2 ABB Ltd. 6.3 Atkore International Holdings Ltd. 6.4 Eaton Corporation 6.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. 6.6 Honeywell International, Inc. 6.7 GE Co. 6.8 Panasonic Corporation 6.9 Siemens AG 6.10 Schneider Electric SA 6.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. 6.12 Emerson Electric Co. 6.13 Johnson Controls 6.14 TE Connectivity Ltd. 6.15 Wipro Limited 6.16 SESCO
  4. 4. 6.17 Waha Electric Co. 6.18 Electric House 6.19 K.S.C. Limited 6.20 Hesham El-SewedyEnt 6.21 Al-Abdulkarim Trading 6.22 Al Fozan 6.23 Arabian Universal Es 6.24 BA-Amer Trading &Cont 6.25 Al Fanar 6.26 Leviton 6.27 Lutron 6.28 Hager 6.29 Merten 6.30 Jung 6.31 Al Zubair 6.32 BMTS 6.33 TECON 6.34 DEBBAS 6.35 Saudi Lighting/ INARA 6.36 Nouran Other Related Market Research Reports: Electric Motor Market is Forecast to Cross US$ 130 Billion By 2022 Electronic Recycling Market to Cross US$ 76 Billion by 2022 Media Contact Company Name: Market Research Engine Contact Person: John Bay
  5. 5. Email:john@marketresearchengine.com Phone: +1-855-984-1862 Country: United States Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/

