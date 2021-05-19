Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cloud services brokerage market

  1. 1. Cloud Services Brokerage Market by Key Players, Product and Production Information analysis and forecast to 2026 Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Cloud Services Brokerage Market by Service Type (Catalog Management, Workload Management, Operations Management), Platform (Internal Brokerage, External Brokerage), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region, Forecast to 2021-2026 -Executive Data Report.’’ The Cloud Services Brokerage technology is proficient of surrounding all cloud services in a single bill. In other words, by paying an effective CSB technology, a client can handle many cloud service provider bills for various platforms similar infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as- a-service, and software-as-a-service. Growing acceptance cloud-based solutions by businesses is a main driver of the cloud services brokerage market. A cloud services broker mediators cloud provider with customers and makes it possible for companies to select cloud services and offerings that are suitable to their requirements. Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/cloud-services-brokerage- market-size Nevertheless, a key restraint for cloud services brokerage market is the relative irresponsibility of cloud enterprise software as related to on-premise enterprise software. By adapting cloud enterprise software with customized capacities other than cloud services, companies could gain the benefits of cloud technology, whereas meeting other business objectives, with data security and compliance. Particularly, governments are looking onward to cloud growth and achieve reduced risk with robust security and compliance capacities, to add value and transparency with the help of analytics, they are also looking for the concentration of audit courses and policy implementation functionality, including reorganization of selection process of cloud services. Global Cloud Services Brokerage market is segmented based on the Service Type as, Operations Management, Catalog Management, Workload Management, Integration, Reporting and Analytics, Security and Compliance, Training and Consulting and Support and Maintenance. On the basis of Platform as, the global Cloud Services Brokerage market is segregated as, Internal Brokerage Enablement and External Brokerage Enablement. On the basis of Deployment Model as, the global Cloud Services Brokerage market is segregated as, Public cloud, Private cloud and Hybrid cloud. Global Cloud Services Brokerage market is segmented based on the Organization Size as, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) And Large enterprises. On the basis of Vertical as, the global Cloud Services Brokerage market is segregated as, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities and Others (Education and Transportation & Logistics Global Cloud Services Brokerage market report covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regional Cloud Services Brokerage market is further bifurcated for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.
  2. 2. ResearchMethodology: To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Cloud Services Brokerage market manufacturers. The revenue generated from the sales of Cloud Services Brokerage manufacturer has been calculated through primary and secondary research. The market size estimation also considered leading players revenues as part of triangulation the key players considered as Accenture (Ireland), DoubleHorn (US), Jamcracker (US), IBM (US), HPE (US), RightScale (US), Dell (US), Wipro (India), Arrow Electronics (US), ActivePlatform (Belarus), Cloudmore (Sweden), InContinuum (Netherlands), DXC Technology (US), Cognizant (US), BitTitan (US), Nephos Technologies (UK), OpenText (Canada), ComputeNext (US), CloudFX (Singapore), Fujitsu (Japan), Tech Mahindra (India), Atos (France), Cloudreach (UK), Neostratus (Hungary), and Proximitum (UK) Availability Services among others operating in the Cloud Services Brokerage market across the globe identified through secondary research and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the market. The market size calculation also includes types of segmentation determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. The Cloud Services Brokerage Market has been segmented as below: Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Service Type  Operations Management  Catalog Management  Workload Management  Integration  Reporting and Analytics  Security and Compliance  Training and Consulting  Support and Maintenance Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Platform  Internal Brokerage Enablement  External Brokerage Enablement Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Organization Size  Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises  Large Enterprises Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Deployment Model  Public Cloud  Private Cloud  Hybrid Cloud
  3. 3. Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Vertical  Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance  Healthcare and Life Sciences  It and Telecommunications  Retail and Consumer Goods  Manufacturing  Government and Public Sector  Media and Entertainment  Energy and Utilities  Others Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Region  North America  Europe  Asia Pacific  Rest of World Report scope: The global Cloud Services Brokerage market report covers detailed study with the underlying influencing factors for the variations in the industry growth trends. The report scope includes market analysis on regional as well as country level. Reasons to Buy this Report:  Gain comprehensive insights on the industry trends  Identify industry opportunities and key growth segments  Obtain complete market study on the Cloud Services Brokerage market Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/cloud-services- brokerage-market-size Table of Contents: 1. Introduction 1.1. Key Points 1.2. Report Description 1.3. Markets Covered 1.4. Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology 2.1. Research Scope 2.2. Market Research Process 2.3. Research Data Analysis
  4. 4. 2.3.1. Secondary Research 2.3.2. Primary Research 2.3.3. Models for Estimation 2.4. Market Size Estimation 2.4.1. Bottom-Up Approach 2.4.2. Top-Down Approach 3. Executive Summary 4. Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Service Type 4.1. Key Points 4.2. Operations Management 4.2.1. Market Overview 4.2.2. Market Size & Forecast 4.3. Catalog Management 4.3.1. Market Overview 4.3.2. Market Size & Forecast 4.4. Workload Management 4.4.1. Market Overview 4.4.2. Market Size & Forecast 4.5. Integration 4.5.1. Market Overview 4.5.2. Market Size & Forecast 4.6. Reporting and Analytics 4.6.1. Market Overview 4.6.2. Market Size & Forecast 4.7. Security and Compliance 4.7.1. Market Overview 4.7.2. Market Size & Forecast 4.8. Training and Consulting 4.8.1. Market Overview 4.8.2. Market Size & Forecast 4.9. Support and Maintenance 4.9.1. Market Overview 4.9.2. Market Size & Forecast 5. Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Platform 5.1. Key Points 5.2. Internal Brokerage Enablement 5.2.1. Market Overview 5.2.2. Market Size & Forecast 5.3. External Brokerage Enablement 5.3.1. Market Overview
  5. 5. 5.3.2. Market Size & Forecast 6. Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Vertical 6.1. Key Points 6.2. Government and Public Utilities 6.2.1. Market Overview 6.2.2. Market Size & Forecast 6.3. Retail 6.3.1. Market Overview 6.3.2. Market Size & Forecast 6.4. Transportation and Logistics 6.4.1. Market Overview 6.4.2. Market Size & Forecast 6.5. Manufacturing 6.5.1. Market Overview 6.5.2. Market Size & Forecast 6.6. Healthcare and Life Sciences 6.6.1. Market Overview 6.6.2. Market Size & Forecast 6.7. Media and Entertainment 6.7.1. Market Overview 6.7.2. Market Size & Forecast 6.8. Others 6.8.1. Market Overview 6.8.2. Market Size & Forecast 7. Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Organization Size 7.1. Key Points 7.2. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises 7.2.1. Market Overview 7.2.2. Market Size & Forecast 7.3. Large Enterprises 7.3.1. Market Overview 7.3.2. Market Size & Forecast 8. Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Deployment Model 8.1. Key Points 8.2. Public Cloud 8.2.1. Market Overview 8.2.2. Market Size & Forecast 8.3. Private Cloud 8.3.1. Market Overview 8.3.2. Market Size & Forecast
  6. 6. 8.4. Hybrid Cloud 8.4.1. Market Overview 8.4.2. Market Size & Forecast 9. Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Region 9.1. North America 9.1.1. North America Industrial Floor Coating, By Service Type 9.1.2. North America Industrial Floor Coating, By Platform 9.1.3. North America Industrial Floor Coating, By Vertical 9.1.4. North America Industrial Floor Coating, By Organization Size 9.1.5. North America Industrial Floor Coating, By Deployment Model 9.2. Europe 9.2.1. Europe Industrial Floor Coating, By Service Type 9.2.2. Europe Industrial Floor Coating, By Platform 9.2.3. Europe Industrial Floor Coating, By Vertical 9.2.4. Europe Industrial Floor Coating, By Organization Size 9.2.5. Europe Industrial Floor Coating, By Deployment Model 9.3. Asia Pacific 9.3.1. Asia Pacific Industrial Floor Coating, By Service Type 9.3.2. Asia Pacific Industrial Floor Coating, By Platform 9.3.3. Asia Pacific Industrial Floor Coating, By Vertical 9.3.4. Asia Pacific Industrial Floor Coating, By Organization Size 9.3.5. Asia Pacific Industrial Floor Coating, By Deployment Model 9.4. Rest of World 9.4.1. Rest of World Industrial Floor Coating, By Service Type 9.4.2. Rest of World Industrial Floor Coating, By Platform 9.4.3. Rest of World Industrial Floor Coating, By Vertical 9.4.4. Rest of World Industrial Floor Coating, By Organization Size 9.4.5. Rest of World Industrial Floor Coating, By Deployment Model About MarketResearchEngine.com Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies. Other RelatedMarket News: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/environmental-test-chambers-market-set-to-register-healthy- cagr-and-competitive-outlook-to-2027-2021-03-08
  7. 7. http://www.marketwatch.com/story/geographic-information-system-market-research-with-size- growth-manufacturers-segments-and-2026-forecasts-research-2021-03-08 http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ground-support-equipment-market-size-share-industry- trends-business-revenue-forecast-statistics-and-growth-prospective-covid-19-impact-2021-03-08 Media Contact Company Name: Market Research Engine Contact Person: John Bay Email: john@marketresearchengine.com Phone: +1-855-984-1862 Country: United States Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/ Address: 3422 SW 15 Street, Suite #8942, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442, United States

