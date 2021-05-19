Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Cloud Security Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025 Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Cloud Security Market by Service Type (IAM, DLP, IDS/IPS, SIEM, and Encryption), Security Type, Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS), Deployment Type (Public, Private, and Hybrid), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021-2026 -Executive Data Report.’’ Cloud security is that the also referred to as cloud computing security. The cloud security comprises a group of controls or policies so as to guard the applications, data, and cloud computing infrastructure. The cloud security secures data breaching, loss of confidential data, and insecure application programming interfaces (API). Thus, the increasing demand for a secure environment for the cloud customers and providers influences the improved utilization of the cloud security applications. Rising adoption of cloud computing by small and medium sized enterprises (SMSE) and growing use of smartphones and Internet penetration are primary factors driving demand for cloud security globally. Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/cloud-security-market-size Emerging technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) and organizations implementing bring your own devices (BYOD) initiatives, leading to rising incidence of cloud attacks on applications are propelling development of the universal cloud security market. Lack of awareness among enterprises and consumers regarding the necessity for security services is inhibiting growth of the worldwide cloud security market to a big extent. Challenges within the market contain security concerns and privacy issues, and availability of open source security software providers. Global Cloud Security is segmented based on the Service Type as, IAM, DLP, IDS/IPS, SIEM, and Encryption. On the basis of Service Model as, IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. On the basis of Deployment Type as, Public, Private, and Hybrid. Global Cloud Security is segmented based on the Security Type as, Application Security, Database Security, Endpoint Security and Network Security. On the basis of Organization Size as, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises. Global Cloud Security is segmented based on the Vertical as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail and Others. Global Cloud Security is segmented based on the Technology as, Computing technology, Display Technology, Networking technology, Positioning Technology and Sensor Technology. On the basis of Software & Service as, Software. On the basis of Component as, Power Supply Components, Positioning and Networking Components, Sensing Components, Control Components, Display and Optoelectronic Components, Memory Components and Interface Components. Global Cloud Security report covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regional Cloud Security is further bifurcated for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.
  2. 2. ResearchMethodology: To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Cloud Security manufacturers. The revenue generated from the sales of Cloud Security manufacturer has been calculated through primary and secondary research. The market size estimation also considered leading players revenues as part of triangulation the key players considered are Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan), Intel Security (US), Symantec Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Cisco systems (US) Availability Services among others operating in the Cloud Security Market across the globe identified through secondary research and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the market. The market size calculation also includes types of segmentation determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. The Cloud Security Market has been segmented as below: Cloud Security Market, By Service Type  Identity and Access Management (IAM)  Data Loss Prevention (DLP)  Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)  Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)  Encryption  Others Cloud Security Market, By Security Type  Application Security  Database Security  Endpoint Security  Network Security  Web and Email Security Cloud Security Market, By Service model  Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)  Platform-as–a-Service (PaaS)  Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Cloud Security Market, By Deployment Type  Public Cloud  Private Cloud  Hybrid Cloud Cloud Security Market, By Organization Size:
  3. 3.  Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)  Large Enterprises Cloud Security Market, By Vertical  Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)  Aerospace and Defense  Automotive  Energy and Utilities  Government and Public Utilities  Healthcare and Life Sciences  IT and Telecom  Manufacturing  Retail  Others Cloud Security Market, By Region  North America  Europe  Asia Pacific  Rest of World Report scope: The global Cloud Security report covers detailed study with the underlying influencing factors for the variations in the industry growth trends. The report scope includes market analysis on regional as well as country level. Reasons to Buy this Report:  Gain comprehensive insights on the industry trends  Identify industry opportunities and key growth segments  Obtain complete market study on the Cloud Security Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/cloud-security- market-size Table of Contents: 1. Introduction 1.1. Key Points 1.2. Report Description 1.3. Markets Covered 1.4. Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology
  4. 4. 2.1. Research Scope 2.2. Market Research Process 2.3. Research Data Analysis 2.3.1. Secondary Research 2.3.2. Primary Research 2.3.3. Models for Estimation 2.4. Market Size Estimation 2.4.1. Bottom-Up Approach 2.4.2. Top-Down Approach 3. Executive Summary 4. Cloud Security Market, By Service Type 4.1. Key Points 4.2. Identity and Access Management (IAM) 4.2.1. Market Overview 4.2.2. Market Size & Forecast 4.3. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) 4.3.1. Market Overview 4.3.2. Market Size & Forecast 4.4. Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) 4.4.1. Market Overview 4.4.2. Market Size & Forecast 4.5. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) 4.5.1. Market Overview 4.5.2. Market Size & Forecast 4.6. Encryption 4.6.1. Market Overview 4.6.2. Market Size & Forecast 4.7. Others 4.7.1. Market Overview 4.7.2. Market Size & Forecast 5. Cloud Security Market, By Security Type 5.1. Key Points 5.2. Application Security 5.2.1. Market Overview 5.2.2. Market Size & Forecast 5.3. Database Security 5.3.1. Market Overview 5.3.2. Market Size & Forecast 5.4. Endpoint Security 5.4.1. Market Overview
  5. 5. 5.4.2. Market Size & Forecast 5.5. Network Security 5.5.1. Market Overview 5.5.2. Market Size & Forecast 5.6. Web and Email Security 5.6.1. Market Overview 5.6.2. Market Size & Forecast 6. Cloud Security Market, By Service model 6.1. Key Points 6.2. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) 6.2.1. Market Overview 6.2.2. Market Size & Forecast 6.3. Platform-as–a-Service (PaaS) 6.3.1. Market Overview 6.3.2. Market Size & Forecast 6.4. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) 6.4.1. Market Overview 6.4.2. Market Size & Forecast 7. Cloud Security Market, By Deployment Type 7.1. Key Points 7.2. Public Cloud 7.2.1. Market Overview 7.2.2. Market Size & Forecast 7.3. Private Cloud 7.3.1. Market Overview 7.3.2. Market Size & Forecast 7.4. Hybrid Cloud 7.4.1. Market Overview 7.4.2. Market Size & Forecast 8. Cloud Security Market, By Organization Size 8.1. Key Points 8.2. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) 8.2.1. Market Overview 8.2.2. Market Size & Forecast 8.3. Large Enterprises 8.3.1. Market Overview 8.3.2. Market Size & Forecast 9. Cloud Security Market, By Vertical 9.1. Key Points 9.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
  6. 6. 9.2.1. Market Overview 9.2.2. Market Size & Forecast 9.3. Aerospace and Defense 9.3.1. Market Overview 9.3.2. Market Size & Forecast 9.4. Automotive 9.4.1. Market Overview 9.4.2. Market Size & Forecast 9.5. Energy and Utilities 9.5.1. Market Overview 9.5.2. Market Size & Forecast 9.6. Government and Public Utilities 9.6.1. Market Overview 9.6.2. Market Size & Forecast 9.7. Healthcare and Life Sciences 9.7.1. Market Overview 9.7.2. Market Size & Forecast 9.8. IT and Telecom 9.8.1. Market Overview 9.8.2. Market Size & Forecast 9.9. Manufacturing 9.9.1. Market Overview 9.9.2. Market Size & Forecast 9.10. Retail 9.10.1. Market Overview 9.10.2. Market Size & Forecast 9.11. Others 9.11.1. Market Overview 9.11.2. Market Size & Forecast 10. Cloud Security Market, By Region 10.1. North America 10.1.1. North America Industrial Floor Coating, By Service Type 10.1.2. North America Industrial Floor Coating, By Security Type 10.1.3. North America Industrial Floor Coating, By Service Model 10.1.4. North America Industrial Floor Coating, By Deployment Type 10.1.5. North America Industrial Floor Coating, By Organization Size 10.1.6. North America Industrial Floor Coating, By Vertical 10.1.7. By Country 10.1.7.1. U.S 10.1.7.2. Canada
  7. 7. 10.1.7.3. Mexico 10.2. Europe 10.2.1. Europe Industrial Floor Coating, By Type 10.2.2. Europe Industrial Floor Coating, By Security 10.2.3. Europe Industrial Floor Coating, By Service Model 10.2.4. Europe Industrial Floor Coating, By Deployment Type 10.2.5. Europe Industrial Floor Coating, By Organization Size 10.2.6. Europe Industrial Floor Coating, By Vertical 10.2.7. By Country 10.2.7.1. U.K 10.2.7.2. Germany 10.2.7.3. Italy 10.2.7.4. France 10.2.7.5. Rest of Europe 10.3. Asia Pacific 10.3.1. Asia Pacific Industrial Floor Coating, By Type 10.3.2. Asia Pacific Industrial Floor Coating, By Security 10.3.3. Asia Pacific Industrial Floor Coating, By Service Model 10.3.4. Asia Pacific Industrial Floor Coating, By Deployment Type 10.3.5. Asia Pacific Industrial Floor Coating, By Organization Size 10.3.6. Asia Pacific Industrial Floor Coating, By Vertical 10.3.7. By Country 10.3.7.1. China 10.3.7.2. Australia 10.3.7.3. Japan 10.3.7.4. South Korea 10.3.7.5. India 10.3.7.6. Rest of Asia Pacific 10.4. Rest of World 10.4.1. Rest of World Industrial Floor Coating, By Type 10.4.2. Rest of World Industrial Floor Coating, By Service Model 10.4.3. Rest of World Industrial Floor Coating, By Security 10.4.4. Rest of World Industrial Floor Coating, By Deployment Type 10.4.5. Rest of World Industrial Floor Coating, By Organization Size 10.4.6. Rest of World Industrial Floor Coating, By Vertical About MarketResearchEngine.com Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging
  8. 8. markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies. Other RelatedMarket News: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/analgesics-market-size-share-trends-analysis-report-with- growth-forecast-2020-2027-2021-03-16 http://www.marketwatch.com/story/animal-antibiotics-and-antimicrobials-market-size-status- demand-growth-and-overview-outlook-2020---2025-2021-03-16 http://www.marketwatch.com/story/animal-free-soft-gelatin-capsules-market-2020-2028- financial-insights-business-growth-strategies-with-top-key-players-2021-03-16 Media Contact Company Name: Market Research Engine Contact Person: John Bay Email: john@marketresearchengine.com Phone: +1-855-984-1862 Country: United States Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/ Address: 3422 SW 15 Street, Suite #8942, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442, United States

