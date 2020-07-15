ATTOMIC TEST PAPER

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Page 1 of 4 PAKISTAN ATOMIC ENERGY COMMISSION ENTRANCE TEST FOR POST DIPLOMA TRAINING PROGRAM AT KINPOE AND CHASCENT, 2009 Instructions:  Encircle the letters A, B, C or D in the Answer Sheet corresponding to the correct answer from the given four options (See example below)  Each correct answer carries THREE marks while ONE mark will be deducted for EACH incorrect answer.  Carry out your rough work somewhere in the question paper. DO NOT use any side of the answer sheet for rough work.  More than one answers for a single question will be considered as INCORRECT Example : In the example below, your answer to Q. 1 is ‘B’ ; for Q. 22 is ‘D’ (since ‘B’ is crossed out) ; Q.42 will be canceled (two answers are marked). SAMPLE ANSWER SHEET Q.1. A B C D Q.21 A B C D Q.41 A B C D Q.2. A B C D Q.22 A B C D Q.42 A B C D A B C D A B C D A B C D QUESTION BOOK 1. A bomber drops a bomb from an aircraft flying at 2000 km/hr. at an altitude of 7km. The speed at which the bomb will strike the earth would be A) greater than 2000 km/hr. B) less than 2000 km/hr. C) equal to 2000 km/hr. D)Can’t be compared with the given data 2. The velocity of a body was noted to be constant during five minutes of its motion. What was its acceleration during this interval ? A) 9.81 m/s2 B) -9.81 m/s2 C) 6.67  1011 m/s2 D) 0 m/s2 3. Which of the following is /are vector(s) A) Force B) Velocity C) Weight D) All of the above 4. If V1 and V2 be two vectors at 900 from each other, having magnitudes of 10 and 20 units each, what will be the value of V1.V2 ? A) Equal to 200 units B) Equal to 10 units C) Equal to 20 units D) Equal to 0 5. Four samples of different material having the same mass were noted to have the following volumes, 5cc, 10cc, 3cc and 19cc. Which of them is more dense? A) The one having volume 5cc. B) The one having volume 10cc. C) The one having volume 3cc. D) The one having volume 19cc. 6. The centripetal force of a body having mass m and rotating at a linear speed of v in a circle of radius r is given by A) mv/r B) mvr C) mv2 /r D) mv/r2 7. The unit of specific gravity in S.I. units is A) g/cm3 B) kg/m3 C) g/litre D) kg/litre 8. Temperature of 1000 C is equal to A) 1000 F B) 2120 F C) 1120 F D) 50 F 9. Specific heat is defined as the amount of heat required to A) raise the temperature of a body by 273o C B) change the temperature of unit mass of a body through 1o C C) change the state of unit mass of a body D) change the temperature of unit mass of a body through 212o F 10. The volume of a gas A) is always independent of pressure B) is proportional to temperature at constant pressure C) is proportional to pressure at constant temperature D) both B) and C) 11. On heating, the viscosity of liquids generally A) Decreases B) Increases C) Remains the same D) It depends upon the liquid 12. A chemical compound having only carbon and hydrogen is called: A) Sulfuric acid B) hydrocarbon C) hydride D) All of above 13. Which of the following is/are Halogens A) Chlorine B) Iodine C) Fluorine D) All of above
  2. 2. Page 2 of 4 14. Atomic number of an atom is equal to the number of A) Protons B) Electrons C) Neutrons D) Protons and Neutrons 15. Which of the following is closer to the value of standard atmospheric pressure: A) 14.7 psi B) 760 mm Hg C) 101.3 k Pa D) All of the above 16. If pressure of the liquid is decreased, the boiling point will A) Increase B) Decrease C) Remain the same D) Increase or decrease depending upon some other parameters 17. Cane Sugar is mainly composed of A) Sucrose B) Sodium chloride C) Iodine D) None of above 18. If a body falls freely under gravity, the gravitational acceleration will be equal to A) 9.8 m/s2 . B) -8.9 m/s2 . C) -9.8 m/s2 . D) None of above. 19. The temperature at which the volume of a gas theoretically becomes zero is called: A) Absolute zero B) Zero Celsius C) Freezing point D) Boiling point 20. A vessel used for production of steam is called: A) Turbine B) Boiler C) Condenser D) Steam ejector 21. (a + 2b)2 = ________________ A) a2 + b2 + 2ab B) a2 + 4b2 + 8ab C) a2 + 4b2 + 4ab D) a2 + b2 – 4ab 22. If A and B be two matrices such that A = ba yx 01 and B = 0 1 a xy b the “A–1 = B” A) The statement is false because inverse of 32 matrix is not possible B) The statement is false because A–1 has some other value than the given above. C) The statement may be false or true depending upon the values of a,b and x,y D) The statement is true 23. A swimmer can swim with an average speed of 9km/hr in still water. What would be his net speed if he is crossing a river flowing at 20 km/hr, trying to swim straight along the breadth of the river? A) About 22 km/hr B) Exactly 20 km/hr C) About 18 km/hr D) Exactly 9km/hr 24. The unit of solid angle is A) Solid angle B) Radian C) Seradian D) Candela 25. LPG stands for A) Liquid petroleum gas B) Low pressure gas C) Lubricated and purified gas D) Low performance gas 26. A moving coil galvanometer can be used as an ammeter by adding; A) A series resistance with its coil B) A parallel resistance with its coil C) A diode in series with its coil D) A diode in parallel with its coil 27. Thermal parameters can be measured by A) RTD B) Thermocouple C) Bi-metallic strip D) All of above 28. The working of thermocouple is based upon the principle called A) Seebeck effect B) Newton’s Law C) Thomson effect D) Photoelectric effect 29. For a liquid flowing through a tube, Bernoulli’s theorem at a point states that A) sum of pressure energy, P.E. and K.E. are constant B) sum of pressure energy, P.E. and K.E. are variable C) P.E and K.E are constant only D)None of above 30. The range of temperature on Kelvin scale can be A) -273 to 273 B) 0 to 373 C) -1000 to 273 D)- 100 to 100 31. Vacuum can be measured with the help of a; A) Pyrometer B) Strip meter D) Induction meter D) Bourden Gauge 32. Electromagnetic induction principle is employed in A) Moving coil instrumentation B) Bourden tube C) Aneroid barometer D) Flow venture 33. The arrangement of resistances (R1,R2,R3,R4) and a galvanometer (G) in figure is called, A) Kirchoff’s apparatus B) Wheatstone bridge C) Wheatmarble bridge D) Voltammeter 34. A galvanometer can be converted into a voltmeter by placing A) Shunt resistance with its coil B)Series resistance with its coil C) voltage can directly be measured D) voltage cannot be measured with the help of a galvanometer G R 2 R1 R 3 R 4
  3. 3. Page 3 of 4 35. A Geiger-Mueller tube is used for: A) Flow rate measurement of gases B) Flow rate measurement of volatile liquids C) Measurement of very high voltage D) Detection of ionizing radiation 36. If the flow rate is 2 m3 /s then what will be the velocity of the liquid through the tube having diameter of 50 cm nearly A) 10 m/s B) 15 m/s C) 3.6 m/s D)4 m/s 37. The linear speed of a body revolving at 1200 rpm in a circular path of 0.8 meter radius would be closed to A) 400 m/s B) 300 m/s C) 200 m/s D) 100 m/s 38. Which of the following atoms contains least number of neutrons? A) 92U235 B) 93Np240 C) 92U238 D) 93Np239 39. For what value of x is it true that 4 3 1  x ? A) All values of x B) All values of x except 3 3 1 4  x C) All values of x greater than 3 1 4 D) All values of x less than 3 1 4 40. If y=3 Sinx then dy/dx = A) 3 Sinx B) 3Cosx C) 0 D)3 41. A circle has its centre at (0,0). The line y = -2 is tangent to it. The radius of the circle is A)1 B) 2 C) 5 D)6 42. The Ozone layer is useful for us because A) It protects us from harmful radiation B) It provides fresh air B) It absorbs Earth pollution D)Ozone layer is not useful for us 43 pH of a perfect neutral solution is A) 0 B) 7 C) 9 D) 1 44. 125 cm3 of a gas is collected at 150°C and 755 mm of Hg. What is the volume of gas at STP? A) 118 cm3 B) 135 cm3 C) 100 cm3 D) 10 cm3 45. Sum of the masses of constituent nucleons is greater than mass of a nucleus. The difference is due to A) Energy level within nucleus B) Binding energy C) Potential energy D) Ionization potential 46. The Voltage drop across a 500 Watt electric heater having resistance of 5 Ohm is A) 50 Volt B) 250 Volt C) 2500 Volt D) 100 VolT 47. The speed of a synchronous motor with 60 Hz. power supply is A) 100 rpm B) 600 rpm C) 3600 rpm D) 4000 rpm 48. - rays A) are positively charged particles B) are negatively charged particles C) are neutral particles D) can have any charge 49. A nuclear bomb is more dangerous than an equivalent TNT bomb because A) of more weight B) of radiation C) of bad smell D) both B and C 50. 6C11 and 5B11 are two A) isotopes B) isobars C) isotones D) isomers 51. Mass can be converted to energy. Einstein gave a mathematical relation for this statement. How much energy can be obtained approximately from 1 micro-gram of mass according to that formula? A) 1 micro-joule B) 900 joules C) 90000 joules D) 90 x 109 joules 52. Which of the following is/are NOT real number(s)? A) 0 B) - C) 5 D) All of the above are real numbers 53. A quadratic equation has ALWAYS A) real roots B) imaginary roots C) equal roots D) None of the above 54 Log5 124 is A) greater than 0 and less than 1 B) greater than 1 and less than 2 C) greater than 2 and less than 3 D) greater than 3 and less than 4 55. The equation of a line with slope – 2 and passing through the point (2,3) is A) x – y = 0 B) x + 4y = 16 C) 2y + 4x – 16 = 0 D) x + 2y +16 = 0 56. The probability to draw a QUEEN OR a KING from a deck of 52 cards is A) 52 B) 13 C) 8 D) 2/13 57. How many possibilities are there to select a team of 3 members from 9 players? A) 20 B) 34 C) 70 D) 84 58. A bus leaves a station at 5 O’clock with an average speed of 50 km/h. A car leaves the same station at 8 O’clock with an average speed of 80 km/h. At what time will the car catch the bus?
  4. 4. Page 4 of 4 A) 11 O’clock B) 12 O’clock C) 1 O’clock D) 30 past 1 O’clock 59. Choose fourth member for the team of Jamal, Kamal, Latif A) Akram B) Majid C) Aman D) Ali 60. Separate the odd member from “Iron, Gold, Carbon, Silver” A) Iron B) Gold C) Carbon D) Silver 61. Complete the series 23, 32, 43, 56, 71, -----, ----- A) 100, 127 B) 98, 128 C) 88, 107 D) 92, 111 62. If X = A t + B t2 where X is in kilograms and t is in hours, the unit of B will be A) kg2 /hr B) kg/hr2 C) kg/hr D) kg 63. If A be a binary number then A + A =______ A) A B) A C) 0 D) 1 64. The area of a square is 40000 cm2 . What will be length of diagonal? A) 22 meter B) 2 meter C) 2 meter D) 200 meter 65. Base and perpendicular of a right-angl triangle are 1, 1, then hypotenuse is. A) 1 B) 2 C) .5 D) 1.414 66. A quadrilateral having opposite sides parallel is called A) Kite. B) Triangle. C) Parallelogram. D) Trapezoid. 67. Two angles of a triangle measure 600 , 800 , the measure of third angle is A) 600 B) 800 C) 400 D) 200 68. In an isosceles triangle, two angles are A) Complementary B) Supplementary C) Congruent D) Right angle 69. 1 + tan2 θ = A) Sin2 θ B) Cos2 θ C) Cot2 θ D) Sec2 θ 70. x + 2 = 9 is a ______________. A) Linear equation. B) Radical equation C) Quadratic equation D) Cubic equation 71. A father is 35 years of age. 3 years ago, he was 4 times as old as his son. The age of the son at that time was A) 4 years B) 8 years C) 10 years D) 6 years 72. Rabia purchased 2.5 meters Lattha & 4.5 meter Mulmal both at the rate of Rs.25 per meter. She had a total amount of Rs.300. What amount remained with her after paying for the cloth purchased? A) 125 B) 130 C) 200 D) 225 73. A rectangular park is 170 m long & 130 m wide. A road 5 m wide has been constructed in the inner side of the boundary. Find the area of road. A) 2900 m2 B) 22100 m2 C) 3000 m2 D) 2100 m2 74. One horse power is equivalent to A) 647 watts B) 467 watts C) 746 watts D) None of the above 75. The gas used in refrigerator is usually A) Hydrogen B) Oxygen C) Freon D) Sulphur dioxide 76. The relation between frequency (f) and time period (T) of a wave is A) f = 2T B) f = 1/T C) f = T2 D) None of the above 77. 2+14 in Hexadecimal numbers is equal to A) 16 B) 12 C) 10 D) A 78. The area of triangle formed by the lines y=5–x, y=1 and , x=0 is A) 16 B) 8 C) 4 D) 2 79. Simplifying the expression [ AB+ABC+AB(CD+AD+AB.CD)] using Boolean algebra will give. A) ABD B) AB(CD.AD) C) ABCD D) AB 80. The price of sugar was Rs. 25.00 on November 30, 2006. It got increased in December by 40%. In April the price was reduced by 40%. The new price will be A) Rs. 25.00 /kg B) More than Rs. 25.00 /kg C) Les than Rs. 25.00 /kg D) Can not be calculated from the given data

