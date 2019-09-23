Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ugly Young Thing horror thriller : Mystery, Thriller And Horror Ugly Young Thing horror thriller : Mystery, Thriller And H...
Ugly Young Thing horror thriller : Mystery, Thriller And Horror Sixteen-year-old Allie has already experienced a lifetime ...
Ugly Young Thing horror thriller : Mystery, Thriller And Horror Written By: Jennifer Jaynes Narrated By: Natalie Ross Publ...
Ugly Young Thing horror thriller : Mystery, Thriller And Horror Download Full Version Ugly Young ThingAudio OR Download now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ugly Young Thing horror thriller : Mystery... Thriller And Horror

2 views

Published on

Ugly Young Thing horror thriller : Mystery... Thriller And Horror | Ugly Young Thing free horror | Ugly Young Thing thriller | Ugly Young Thing free

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ugly Young Thing horror thriller : Mystery... Thriller And Horror

  1. 1. Ugly Young Thing horror thriller : Mystery, Thriller And Horror Ugly Young Thing horror thriller : Mystery, Thriller And Horror | Ugly Young Thing free horror | Ugly Young Thing thriller | Ugly Young Thing free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Ugly Young Thing horror thriller : Mystery, Thriller And Horror Sixteen-year-old Allie has already experienced a lifetime of horror, having lost her mother and serial killer brother to mental illness. Returning to her childhood home in Louisiana, Allie ends up in foster care and is placed with Miss Bitty, an eccentric but kindly older woman who shows her a new direction and brighter future. But Allie’s new life takes a devastating turn when young women in the area start turning up dead, and she begins to see shadowy figures outside her bedroom. As Miss Bitty grows inexplicably distant, a nagging voice makes Allie wonder if death has found her yet again…or if it never really left her at all.
  3. 3. Ugly Young Thing horror thriller : Mystery, Thriller And Horror Written By: Jennifer Jaynes Narrated By: Natalie Ross Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: March 2015 Duration: 7 hours 4 minutes
  4. 4. Ugly Young Thing horror thriller : Mystery, Thriller And Horror Download Full Version Ugly Young ThingAudio OR Download now

×