Comunicación Política en el Siglo XX Así era la
- Un emisor - Un único mensaje - Múltiples receptores
1 año 3 años 2 años +12M de usuarios en AR +5M de usuarios en AR
LA COMUNICACIÓN POLÍTICA ES UNO A UNO
Hoy cualquier persona tiene más poder de comunicación en una mano, que el que tenía en el siglo XX la mayoría de los polít...
Caso El aire a 24° 480 campañas activadas automáticamente cada vez que la temperatura superaba los 31° en un área determin...
Gestión en RRSS - La visión de una marca como Fox, la ejecución de la agencia Squoosh y la Estrategia de un organismo del Estado. RRSS desde todos los ángulos!

- Diego Montenegro
- Gaby Menta
- Guillermo Riera

  • No fue hace mucho. Hasta hace 17 años lo que vemos en esta foto refleja muy bien lo que era la comunicación política.
    Y eso prácticamente no había cambiado en décadas, quizá alguna mejora de tipo publicitario
  • Facebook reemplaza al diario, personalizando las noticias de un modo super preciso.
  • Oportunidad en la desintermediación
  • El poder de cada individuo
  • Autoconvocada
    Sin un lider especifico
    Con una alta necesidad de protagonismo
  • Escuchar qué funciona y qué no funciona
    No hay gurues
    Lo que ayer funcionaba, mañana puede funcionar
    Zuckerberg: "La pregunta no es ¿Qué queremos saber de la gente?, la pregunta es ¿Qué nos quieren decir sobre ellas mismas?".

    4. 4. Comunicación Política en el Siglo XX Así era la
    5. 5. - Un emisor - Un único mensaje - Múltiples receptores
    6. 6. 1 año 3 años 2 años +12M de usuarios en AR +5M de usuarios en AR
    7. 7. LA COMUNICACIÓN POLÍTICA ES UNO A UNO
    8. 8. Hoy cualquier persona tiene más poder de comunicación en una mano, que el que tenía en el siglo XX la mayoría de los políticos
    9. 9. Caso El aire a 24° 480 campañas activadas automáticamente cada vez que la temperatura superaba los 31° en un área determinada
