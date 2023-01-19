Android Penetration Testing - Day 1

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
This slide deck contains the requirement for Android Penetration testing using some open source tools and techniques. And it also cover OWASP TOP 10 Mobile, MSTG and MASVS guidelines for Mobile Application Penetration testing
This slide deck contains the requirement for Android Penetration testing using some open source tools and techniques. And it also cover OWASP TOP 10 Mobile, MSTG and MASVS guidelines for Mobile Application Penetration testing