W9 4-17-intro

  1. 1. Spanish 101 Profesora Long
  2. 2. Important Course Information • Syllabus • Objectives • Resources • Attendance • Assignments • Participation • Moodle
  3. 3. Saludos y Despedidas • Hola. • Buenos días. • Buenas tardes. • Buenas noches. • Adiós. • Nos vemos. • Hasta luego. • Hasta la vista. • Hasta pronto. • Hasta mañana. • Saludos a… • Chau.
  4. 4. Organiza! Hasta mañana. Adiós. Buenos días. Nos vemos. Hasta pronto. Buenas noches. Saludos a… Hasta la vista. Chau. Buenas tardes. Hola.
  5. 5. Tú o Usted
  6. 6. ¿Cómo está? • ¿Cómo está usted? • ¿Cómo estás? • ¿Qué hay de nuevo? • ¿Qué pasa? • ¿Qué tal? • (Muy) bien, gracias. • Nada. • No muy bien. • Regular.

