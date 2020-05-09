Thyroxine and anti thyroids drugs slideshare

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THYROXINE AND ANTI-THYROIDS AS PER SYLLABUS PRESCRIBED BY PHARMACY COUNCIL OF INDIA FOR DIPLOMA IN PHARMACY. - AMBAREEN FA...
ENDOCRINE GLANDS AND HORMONES • ENDOCRINE GLANDS • • HORMAEIN NON-NUTRIENT CHEMICALS INTERCELLULAR MESSENGERS TRACE AMOUNT...
HUMAN ENDOCRINE SYSTEM • • • • • • • • • Location of the endocrine glands in human body Image Source: NCERT
THYROID GLAND Location: Situated in the lower neck. Structure: Consists of two lobes, located on either side of the trache...
SYNTHESIS, STORAGE AND SECRETION OF THYROID HORMONE • • • • Image source: Rang and Dale's Pharmacology
Image source: Rang and Dale's Pharmacology 6
ACTIONS OF T4 AND T3 1. Growth and development 2. Intermediary metabolism- Thyroid hormones have marked effect on lipid, c...
ABNORMALITIES OF THYROID FUNCTION 1. HYPERTHYROIDISM (THYROTOXICOSIS): 2. SIMPLE, NON-TOXIC GOITRE 3. HYPOTHYROIDISM • • •...
DRUGS IN THYROID DISEASE • DRUGS FOR HYPOTHYROIDISM • LEVOTHYROXINE • LIOTHYRONINE • DRUGS FOR HYPERTHYROIDISM •
LEVOTHYROXINE IUPAC Name: (2S)-2-amino-3-[4-(4-hydroxy-3,5- diiodophenoxy)-3,5-diiodophenyl]propanoic acid. P. P. i) Solid...
THYROID INHIBITORS • CLASSIFICATION 1. INHIBIT HORMONE SYNTHESIS (ANTITHYROID DRUGS) 2. INHIBIT IODIDE TRAPPING (IONIC INH...
ANTITHYROID DRUGS METHIMAZOLE • • • • PROPYLTHIOURACIL • • • •
  1. 1. THYROXINE AND ANTI-THYROIDS AS PER SYLLABUS PRESCRIBED BY PHARMACY COUNCIL OF INDIA FOR DIPLOMA IN PHARMACY. - AMBAREEN FATIMA AHMED 1
  2. 2. ENDOCRINE GLANDS AND HORMONES • ENDOCRINE GLANDS • • HORMAEIN NON-NUTRIENT CHEMICALS INTERCELLULAR MESSENGERS TRACE AMOUNTS • • BODY FUNCTIONS MAINTAIN HOMEOSTASIS 2
  3. 3. HUMAN ENDOCRINE SYSTEM • • • • • • • • • Location of the endocrine glands in human body Image Source: NCERT
  4. 4. THYROID GLAND Location: Situated in the lower neck. Structure: Consists of two lobes, located on either side of the trachea.  The thyroid gland is composed of multiple follicles and stromal tissues.  Each thyroid follicle is composed of single layer of epithelial cells, enclosing a cavity filled with thyroglobulin.  Thyroglobulin is a large glycoprotein, each molecule of which contains about 115 tyrosine residues.  These follicular cells synthesize two hormones, tetraiodothyronine or thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). Image source: NCERT textbook 4
  5. 5. SYNTHESIS, STORAGE AND SECRETION OF THYROID HORMONE • • • • Image source: Rang and Dale's Pharmacology
  6. 6. Image source: Rang and Dale's Pharmacology 6
  7. 7. ACTIONS OF T4 AND T3 1. Growth and development 2. Intermediary metabolism- Thyroid hormones have marked effect on lipid, carbohydrate and protein metabolism. 3. Calorigenesis- T3 and T4 increase BMR by stimulation of cellular metabolism and resetting of the energy stat. This is important for maintaining body temperature (Heat production). 4. Necessary for maturation of specific tissues. 5. Thyroid gland is not a essential for life but its absence causes; • Mental and physiological slowing • Poor resistance to cold • In childrens - mental retardation and dwarfism.
  8. 8. ABNORMALITIES OF THYROID FUNCTION 1. HYPERTHYROIDISM (THYROTOXICOSIS): 2. SIMPLE, NON-TOXIC GOITRE 3. HYPOTHYROIDISM • • • •
  9. 9. DRUGS IN THYROID DISEASE • DRUGS FOR HYPOTHYROIDISM • LEVOTHYROXINE • LIOTHYRONINE • DRUGS FOR HYPERTHYROIDISM •
  10. 10. LEVOTHYROXINE IUPAC Name: (2S)-2-amino-3-[4-(4-hydroxy-3,5- diiodophenoxy)-3,5-diiodophenyl]propanoic acid. P. P. i) Solid – Crystalline or needles, cream-colored powder; odorless, tasteless. ii) Slightly soluble in water iii) Insoluble in ethanol and benzene iv) somewhat hygroscopic. Stability: Stable under recommended storage conditions. Use: The most important use of thyroid hormone is for replacement therapy in deficiency states, such as, Hypothyroidism Brands: 1) ELTROXIN 25 μg, 50 μg, 100 μg tabs, 2) ROXIN 100 μg tab, 3) THYRONORM 12.5 μg, 25 μg, 50 μg, 62.5 μg, 75 μg, 88 μg, 100 μg, 112 μg, 125 μg, 137 μg, 150 μg tabs, 4) THYROX 25 μg, 50 μg, 75 μg, 100 μg tabs. Image source: pubchem. Ncbi.nlm.nih.gov LEVOTHYROXINE
  11. 11. THYROID INHIBITORS • CLASSIFICATION 1. INHIBIT HORMONE SYNTHESIS (ANTITHYROID DRUGS) 2. INHIBIT IODIDE TRAPPING (IONIC INHIBITORS) 3. INHIBIT HORMONE RELEASE 4. DESTROY THYROID TISSUE
  12. 12. ANTITHYROID DRUGS METHIMAZOLE • • • • PROPYLTHIOURACIL • • • •

