Iedge whitepaper uso_de_instagram_en_latinoamerica_y_espana_2020

Whitepaper iNstagram

Iedge whitepaper uso_de_instagram_en_latinoamerica_y_espana_2020

  [ Whitepaper ] INSTAGRAMen Latinoamérica & España 2020
  2. 2. 2 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 ÍNDICE 1. DATOS GENERALES DE INSTAGRAM 2020 ............... 4 1.1. Engagement...................................................... 4 1.2. Distribución por edades de los usuarios de Instagram................................................................. 4 1.3. Cuentas con mayor número de seguidores..... 4 1.4. Red favorita para los emarketers.................... 5 1.5. Países con mayor número de usuarios de Instagram................................................................. 5 1.6. Uso de Instagram en latinoamerica................. 5 2. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN ESPAÑA............................. 6 2.1. Estadísticas del uso de redes sociales ............. 6 2.2. Redes sociales e Influencers ............................ 7 2.3. Precios de post por Influencer......................... 7 2.3.1. Deportistas................................................ 7 2.3.2. Músicos ..................................................... 7 2.3.3. Especialistas en moda............................... 8 2.3.4. Especialistas en comida ............................ 8 2.3.5. Travel Influencers...................................... 8 3. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN MÉXICO........................... 10 3.1. Usuarios de Instagram en México ................. 11 3.2. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por género en México........................................... 11 3.3. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por edad en México .............................................. 11 3.4. Segmentación del uso de Instagram según el Estado civil en México....................................... 11 3.5. Contenido que se ve en Instagram en México ............................................................................... 12 4. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN ARGENTINA .................... 13 4.1. Usuarios de Instagram en Argentina............. 13 4.2. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por género en Argentina....................................... 13 4.3. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por edad en Argentina ..........................................14 4.4. Segmentación del uso de Instagram según el Estado civil en Argentina...................................14 4.5. Instagram y el comercio electrónico en Argentina ...............................................................14 5. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN COLOMBIA ......................15 5.1. Usuarios de Instagram en Colombia..............15 5.2. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por género en Colombia........................................15 5.3. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por edad en Colombia...........................................16 4. Segmentación del uso de Instagram según el Estado civil en Colombia....................................16 6. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN PERÚ ...............................17 6.1. Usuarios de Instagram en Perú......................18 6.2. Tipo de contenido que se ve en Instagram en Perú .................................................18 6.3. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por edad en Perú...................................................18 6.4. Segmentación del uso de Instagram según el Estado civil en Perú............................................18 7. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN CHILE...............................19 7.1. Usuarios de Instagram en Chile .....................19 7.2. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por género en Chile ...............................................20 7.3. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por edad en Chile...................................................20 7.4. Segmentación del uso de Instagram según el Estado civil en Chile...........................................20 7.5. Nivel del uso de Instagram EN CHILE.............20 8. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN ECUADOR........................22 8.1. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por género en Ecuador..........................................22
  3. 3. 3 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 8.2. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por edad en Ecuador............................................. 22 8.3. Segmentación del uso de Instagram según el Estado civil en ECUADOR .................................. 23 9. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN URUGUAY ....................... 24 9.1. Usuarios de Instagram en Uruguay ............... 24 9.2. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por género en Uruguay......................................... 24 9.3. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por edad en Uruguay ............................................ 24 4. Segmentación del uso de Instagram según el Estado civil en Uruguay..................................... 25 10. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN GUATEMALA................. 26 10.1. Número de usuarios de Instagram en Guatemala........................................................ 26 10.2. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por edad en GUATEMALA..................................... 26 11. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA ................................................................................... 27 11.1. Usuarios de Instagram en República Dominicana ........................................................... 27 11.2. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por género en República Dominicana .................. 27 11.3. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por edad en República Dominicana...................... 28 11.4. Segmentación del uso de Instagram según el Estado civil en República Dominicana.............. 28 12. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN HONDURAS................... 29 12.1. Usuarios de Instagram en Honduras ........... 29 12.2. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por edad en Honduras .......................................... 29 13. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN EL SALVADOR................ 30 13.1. Usuarios de Instagram en El Salvador ......... 30 13.2. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por edad en El Salvador ........................................ 30 14. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN COSTA RICA...................32 14.1. Usuarios de Instagram en Costa Rica...........32 14.2. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por género en Costa Rica.............................................32 14.3. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por edad en Costa Rica..........................................32 14.4. Segmentación del uso de Instagram según el Estado civil en Costa Rica ..................................33 15. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN PANAMÁ .......................34 15.1. Usuarios de Instagram en Panamá ..............34 15.2. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por edad en Panamá .............................................34 16. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN BOLIVIA.........................35 16.1. Usuarios de Instagram en Bolivia ................35 16.2. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por género en Bolivia...................................................35 16.3. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por edad en Bolivia................................................35 16.4. Segmentación del uso de Instagram según el Estado civil en Bolivia........................................36 17. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN PARAGUAY....................37 17.1. Usuarios de Instagram en Paraguay ............37 17.2. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por edad en Bolivia................................................37 18. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN VENEZUELA...................38 18.1. Usuarios de Instagram en Venezuela ..........38 18.2. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por edad en Venezuela..........................................38 3. Segmentación del uso de Instagram según el Estado civil en Venezuela..................................38 19. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN CUBA.............................39 20. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN NICARAGUA ..................40 20.1. Segmentación del uso de Instagram por edad en NICARAGUA ......................................40
  4. 4. 4 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 1. DATOS GENERALES DE INSTAGRAM 2020 Con 1.000 millones de usuarios activos al mes, Instagram está en una carrera para consolidarse como la tercera red social más importante, por detrás de Facebook y Youtube. Vamos a analizar algunas estadísticas que disponemos a nivel global y en este post «Uso de Instagram en Latinoamérica 2020» realizaremos un análisis por países de habla hispana. 1.1. ENGAGEMENT Disponemos de datos del mercado USA, pero se puede hacer una extrapolación a la mayoría de los mercados donde nos encontramos. El engagement de Instagram es muy alto, donde casi el 60% de los usuarios de Instagram acceden diariamente y un 37% lo hace incluso muchas veces al día. Por cierto, y con datos a nivel mundial, las historias de Instagram funcionan muy bien, con más de 500 millones (el 50% del total de usuarios) que acceden diariamente a esta funcionalidad de la red social. 1.2. DISTRIBUCIÓN POR EDADES DE LOS USUARIOS DE INSTAGRAM Con datos a nivel mundial, el mayor número de usuarios son hombres entre 18 y 34 años, en el resto de tramos de edades, las mujeres utilizan más Instagram. 1.3. CUENTAS CON MAYOR NÚMERO DE SEGUIDORES A parte de la cuenta oficial de Instagram, que es la nº 1 con casi 350M de seguidores, deportistas, cantantes, actores y famosos, ocupan las 10 primeras posiciones, liderados por Cristiano Ronaldo con más de 200M de seguidores. Los post en Instagram de Cristiano Ronaldo están valorados en 735.386 dólares USA.
  5. 5. 5 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 1.4. RED FAVORITA PARA LOS EMARKETERS A los anunciantes les gustan mucho Instagram y es la segunda red favorita para publicitarse. Datos mundiales de 2019: 1.5. PAÍSES CON MAYOR NÚMERO DE USUARIOS DE INSTAGRAM Con datos de enero de 2020, USA, India y Brasil son los 3 países con mayor número de seguidores. España tiene 16M de usuarios de Instagram. 1.6. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN LATINOAMERICA Brasil, tiene más seguidores que el conjunto de países de Latinoamérica. México es el segundo país con mayor número de usuarios.
  6. 6. 6 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 2. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN ESPAÑA En España, 25,5M de usuarios acceden regularmente a redes sociales, un 59% de los españoles que accedes a redes sociales en el último año (Eurostat 2019). 2.1. ESTADÍSTICAS DEL USO DE REDES SOCIALES A partir de datos de IAB Spain, en su estudio anual de las redes sociales, podemos ver Que Whatsapp, Facebook, Youtube e Instagram son las principales redes sociales por nivel de uso: Whatsapp, Youtube e Instagram son las mejor valoradas, con notas medias por encima de 7,8 sobre una nota máxima de 10: Y una frecuencia de uso de más del 70% de los usuarios que se conectan a diario en Whatsapp (97%), Facebook (73%) e Instagram (70%): En este caso, Instagram es la red social que más ha aumentado su uso respecto a la medición anterior: Y lo que más se hace en España es chatear, ver vídeos y ver que hacen los contactos: El 95% de los usuarios acceden a través del smartphone (no exclusivamente) y las redes sociales que más utilizan con el móvil es Whatsapp, Facebook, Youtube e Instagram:
  7. 7. 7 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 2.2. REDES SOCIALES E INFLUENCERS Hay 16M de usuarios de Instagram hay en España: En España, el 68% de los usuarios siguen a influencers, siendo el perfil de mujer, menor de 46 años, el que más sigue a influencers. Facebook, Instagram y Youtube son los sitios favoritos para seguir a influencers: La red social más utilizada para que una empresa contrate a un influencer es Instagram, donde un 70% de las veces que se han contratado los servicios de un influencer es para promocionar un producto en Instagram: Las cuentas con más seguidores de España son las de Cristiano Ronaldo, Selena Gómez y Messi (las cifras que aparecen son las totales mundiales): 2.3. PRECIOS DE POST POR INFLUENCER Según InfluenceDB, los futbolistas españoles tienen los precios más altos por post en Instagram. Veamos los precios por segmentos: 2.3.1. DEPORTISTAS Sergio Ramos, Iniesta e Isco son los 3 deportistas con los precios más elevados por post: 2.3.2. MÚSICOS Enrique Iglesias, Rosalia y Alejandro Sanz son el trío de cantantes con precio por post más alto en España:
  8. 8. 8 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 2.3.3. ESPECIALISTAS EN MODA Paula Echevarría, Dulceida y Paula Gonu son las tres influencers con los precios por post más altos: 2.3.4. ESPECIALISTAS EN COMIDA Samantha Vallejo Nájera, la cuenta de Postres saludables y el Chef Rafa son los tres primeros por precios / post: 2.3.5. TRAVEL INFLUENCERS Paula Gonu, Alexandra Pereira y Verónica Díaz son las tres primeras cómo especialistas en viajes:
  www.iedge.eu/Master-en-marketing-digital

www.iedge.eu/Master-digital-analytics-big-data

www.iedge.eu/Master-en-eCommerce

www.iedge.eu/Master-en-google-marketing-platform
  10. 10. 10 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 3. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN MÉXICO En México se estima que llegarán a 73 millones de usuarios de redes sociales para el 2023. Los usuarios mexicanos de redes sociales no están entre los principales países con mayor engagement en las redes sociales, solo un 67% de la población, las utiliza habitualmente: Sorprende que más de 45% de los mexicanos utilizan habitualmente más de 4 redes sociales. Instagram en México es la cuarta red social con mayor uso, con un reach del 63% de usuarios, pero lejos de las 3 primeras redes sociales. En México, Instagram es una red social, que, junto con Pinterest, casi exclusivamente se accede desde el Smartphone. Podemos ver que sólo el 0,14% del tráfico de Instagram en México se realiza desde un PC: Y es relevante indicar que el 11% de los menores de 13 años en México utilizan Instagram: Pero, es Youtube la red social más utilizada por los menores de 13 años mexicanos.
  11. 11. 11 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 Vamos a analizar algunas de las estadísticas más relevantes del uso de Instagram en México. 3.1. USUARIOS DE INSTAGRAM EN MÉXICO México tiene 21,6M de usuarios en Instagram, siendo el segundo país con mayor número de instagramers en Latinoamérica, detrás de Brasil. 3.2. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR GÉNERO EN MÉXICO El 54% de los usuarios mexicanos de Instagram, mayores de 13 años, son mujeres. 3.3. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR EDAD EN MÉXICO En México, los usuarios de Instagram, entre 18 y 34 años, representan el 84% del total de usuarios. Y comparando por sexo y edad, el uso de redes sociales en México, vemos que hay una mayor preferencia por Instagram entre los usuarios entre 18 y 34 años. Aquí podemos ver el uso de las redes sociales en México según la distribución por edades y género: 3.4. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM SEGÚN EL ESTADO CIVIL EN MÉXICO El 36% de los usuarios mexicanos de Instagram están solteros.
  12. 12. 12 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 3.5. CONTENIDO QUE SE VE EN INSTAGRAM EN MÉXICO Primero, hay que tener en cuenta que el 55% de los usuarios de Instagram en México lo utiliza más de 2h al día. Y el 70% de las veces que se accede, ¡es para ver fotos propias!
  13. 13. 13 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 4. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN ARGENTINA Instagram en Argentina es la tercera red social con mayor uso con casi 16 millones de usuarios. Vamos a analizar algunas de las estadísticas más relevantes del uso de Instagram en Argentina. Por uso, y comparándolo con Whatsapp, Facebook y Twitter, podemos ver que los Centennials y los Millenials son los perfiles de usuarios argentinos que más utilizan Instagram: En Argentina, Instagram es una red social que, junto con Pinterest, Youtube y Twitter, casi exclusivamente se accede desde el Smartphone. Podemos ver que sólo el 5,4% del tráfico de Instagram en Argentina se realiza desde un PC: 4.1. USUARIOS DE INSTAGRAM EN ARGENTINA Argentina tiene 15,6M de usuarios en Instagram, siendo el tercer país con mayor número de instagramers detrás de Brasil y México: Los usuarios argentinos de redes sociales están entre los 3 países con mayor engagement de las redes sociales con un 76% de la población las utiliza habitualmente: 4.2. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR GÉNERO EN ARGENTINA El 56% de los usuarios argentinos de Instagram, mayores de 13 años, son mujeres.
  14. 14. 14 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 4.3. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR EDAD EN ARGENTINA En Argentina, los usuarios de Instagram, entre 18 y 34 años, representan el 42% del total de usuarios. Y comparando por sexo y edad, el uso de redes sociales en Argentina, vemos que hay una mayor preferencia por Instagram entre los 18 y 34 años. Aquí podemos ver la distribución por edades y género, el uso de las redes sociales en Argentina: 4.4. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM SEGÚN EL ESTADO CIVIL EN ARGENTINA El 48% de usuarios argentinos de Instagram están solteros. 4.5. INSTAGRAM Y EL COMERCIO ELECTRÓNICO EN ARGENTINA Instagram es la red social principal como segundo canal de ventas, con casi el 68% de las marcas argentinas que venden por otro canal diferentes al habitual. Es sorprendente que Mercado Libre sea “solo” utilizada por el 48% de las marcas argentinas. Además, Instagram es la red social en Argentina que más se utiliza para la promoción y publicidad de algunos de los ecommerce más importantes. Casi el 96% de los ecommerce argentinos, utilizan Instagram como plataforma donde mostrar sus anuncios. También es muy relevante que el 82% de las tiendas online argentinas utilizan Instagram como sitio de soporte para clientes, casi igual que Whatsapp: Y el 37% de las tiendas online argentinas, utilizan Instagram Direct como sistema de comunicación 121 con clientes:
  15. 15. 15 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 5. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN COLOMBIA Los usuarios colombianos de redes sociales no están entre los principales países con mayor engagement en las redes sociales, solo un 68% de la población, las utiliza habitualmente: Instagram en Colombia es la cuarta red social con mayor uso, con un reach del 20% de usuarios, pero lejos de las 3 primeras redes sociales. En Colombia, Instagram es una red social que, casi exclusivamente se accede desde el Smartphone. Podemos ver que sólo el 0,8% del tráfico de Instagram en Colombia se realiza desde un PC: Vamos a analizar algunas de las estadísticas más relevantes del uso de Instagram en Colombia. 5.1. USUARIOS DE INSTAGRAM EN COLOMBIA Colombia tiene 10,7M de usuarios en Instagram, siendo el cuarto país con mayor número de instagramers en Latinoamérica, detrás de Brasil, México y Argentina. 5.2. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR GÉNERO EN COLOMBIA El 56% de los usuarios colombianos de Instagram, mayores de 13 años, son mujeres.
  16. 16. 16 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 5.3. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR EDAD EN COLOMBIA En Colombia, los usuarios de Instagram, entre 18 y 34 años, representan el 65% del total de usuarios. Y comparando por sexo y edad, el uso de redes sociales en Colombia, vemos que hay una mayor preferencia por Instagram entre los usuarios entre 18 y 34 años. Aquí podemos ver el uso de las redes sociales en Colombia según la distribución por edades y género: 4. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM SEGÚN EL ESTADO CIVIL EN COLOMBIA El 36% de los usuarios colombianos de Instagram están solteros.
  17. 17. 17 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 6. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN PERÚ Perú está creciendo a una velocidad enorme en el acceso a Internet y redes sociales. Comparando las actividades que más minutos de uso que realizan los peruanos, vemos que las 4 primeras actividades están relacionadas con consumo de medios tradicionales (TV y Radio) y las siguientes ya son actividades online: Facebook, buscador, Youtube y Netflix. Los usuarios peruanos de redes sociales están entre los 5 principales países con mayor engagement de las redes sociales: un 73% de la población las utiliza habitualmente: Instagram en Perú es la cuarta red social con mayor uso con un reach del 42% de usuarios, principalmente urbanos. Para la generación Z de Lima, Instagram es la 4ª red social en uso, después de Facebook, Twitter y Whatsapp. Para los menores de 13 años, Instagram es la 4ª red social en uso, después de Youtube, Facebook y Whatsapp. Vamos a analizar algunas de las estadísticas más relevantes del uso de Instagram en Colombia.
  18. 18. 18 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 6.1. USUARIOS DE INSTAGRAM EN PERÚ Perú tiene 5,1M de usuarios en Instagram, siendo el sexto país con mayor número de instagramers en Latinoamérica, detrás de Brasil, México, Argentina, Colombia y Chile. 6.2. TIPO DE CONTENIDO QUE SE VE EN INSTAGRAM EN PERÚ Los peruanos acceden a Instagram para ver contenido de entretenimiento, música y moda. 6.3. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR EDAD EN PERÚ En Lima, según latinobarometro, los usuarios de Instagram, entre 15 y 40 años, representan el 50% del total de usuarios. 6.4. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM SEGÚN EL ESTADO CIVIL EN PERÚ El 28% de los usuarios peruanos de Instagram, están solteros.
  19. 19. 19 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 7. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN CHILE Los usuarios chilenos de redes sociales son los segundos con mayor engagement de las redes sociales: un 77% de la población las utiliza habitualmente: Instagram, en Chile, es la cuarta red social con mayor uso con un reach, entre las mujeres, con el 36% de usuarios, pero lejos de las 3 primeras redes sociales. En Chile, Instagram es una red social que, casi exclusivamente se accede desde el Smartphone. Podemos ver que sólo el 1,3% del tráfico de Instagram en Chile se realiza desde un PC: Entre los menores de 13 años, Instagram es la 4ª red social de mayor uso, detrás de Youtube, Whatsapp y Facebook: Y entre los mayores de 60 años, es la 5ª red social con mayor uso: Los chilenos prefieren Facebook, Whatsapp y Youtube para informarse: Vamos a analizar algunas de las estadísticas más relevantes del uso de Instagram en Chile. 7.1. USUARIOS DE INSTAGRAM EN CHILE Chile tiene 7,3M de usuarios en Instagram, siendo el quinto país con mayor número de instagramers en Latinoamérica, detrás de Brasil, México, Argentina y Colombia.
  20. 20. 20 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 7.2. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR GÉNERO EN CHILE El 53% de los usuarios chilenos de Instagram, mayores de 13 años, son mujeres. 7.3. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR EDAD EN CHILE En Chile, los usuarios de Instagram, entre 18 y 34 años, representan el 67% del total de usuarios. Y comparando por sexo y edad, el uso de redes sociales en Chile, vemos que hay una mayor preferencia por Instagram entre los usuarios entre 18 y 34 años. Aquí podemos ver el uso de las redes sociales en Chile según la distribución por edades y género: 7.4. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM SEGÚN EL ESTADO CIVIL EN CHILE El 38% de los usuarios chilenos de Instagram, están solteros. 7.5. NIVEL DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM EN CHILE El 53% de los usuarios acceden, al menos, una vez al día, pero el 35% lo realiza de una forma constante.
  22. 22. 22 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 8. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN ECUADOR Los usuarios ecuatorianos de redes sociales son los sextos con mayor engagement de las redes sociales: un 71% de la población, las utiliza habitualmente: Instagram, en Ecuador, es la cuarta red social con mayor uso con un reach, con el 26% de usuarios, pero lejos de las 3 primeras redes sociales. Entre los menores de 13 años, Instagram es la 4ª red social de mayor uso, detrás de Youtube, Whatsapp y Facebook: Vamos a analizar algunas de las estadísticas más relevantes del uso de Instagram en Ecuador. 8.1. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR GÉNERO EN ECUADOR El 55% de los usuarios ecuatorianos de Instagram, mayores de 13 años, son mujeres. 8.2. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR EDAD EN ECUADOR En Ecuador, los usuarios de Instagram, entre 18 y 34 años, representan el 71% del total de usuarios.
  23. 23. 23 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 8.3. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM SEGÚN EL ESTADO CIVIL EN ECUADOR El 44% de los usuarios ecuatorianos de Instagram, están solteros.
  24. 24. 24 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 9. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN URUGUAY Los usuarios uruguayos de redes sociales son los que mayor engagement de las redes sociales en comparación con otros países latinoamericanos. Un 78% de la población utiliza habitualmente redes sociales: En Uruguay, el 28% que acceden a redes sociales, lo realizan a Instagram, siendo la 4ª red social de uso por detrás de Whatsapp, Facebook y Youtube. Vamos a analizar algunas de las estadísticas más relevantes del uso de Instagram en Uruguay. 9.1. USUARIOS DE INSTAGRAM EN URUGUAY Uruguay tiene 1,3M de usuarios en Instagram. 9.2. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR GÉNERO EN URUGUAY El 56% de los usuarios uruguayos de Instagram, mayores de 13 años, son mujeres. 9.3. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR EDAD EN URUGUAY En Uruguay, los usuarios de Instagram, entre 18 y 34 años, representan el 63% del total de usuarios.
  25. 25. 25 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 4. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM SEGÚN EL ESTADO CIVIL EN URUGUAY El 44% de los usuarios uruguayos de Instagram, están solteros.
  26. 26. 26 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 10. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN GUATEMALA Los usuarios guatemaltecos de redes sociales tienen un menor engagement de las redes sociales en comparación con otros países latinoamericanos. Un 45% de la población utiliza habitualmente redes sociales: Instagram, en Guatemala, es la cuarta red social con mayor uso, con el 14% de usuarios que accedes a esa red social. En Guatemala, Instagram es una red social que, casi exclusivamente se accede desde el Smartphone. Podemos ver que sólo el 2,9% del tráfico de Instagram en Guatemala se realiza desde un PC: Vamos a analizar algunas de las estadísticas más relevantes del uso de Instagram en Guatemala. 10.1. NÚMERO DE USUARIOS DE INSTAGRAM EN GUATEMALA Guatemala tiene 1,6M de usuarios en Instagram. Su estima poco crecimiento en los próximos años. 10.2. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR EDAD EN GUATEMALA En Guatemala, los usuarios de Instagram, entre 15 y 40 años, representan el 40% del total de usuarios.
  27. 27. 27 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 11. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA Los usuarios dominicanos de redes sociales son de los que menor engagement en las redes sociales en comparación con otros países latinoamericanos. Un 55% de la población utiliza habitualmente redes sociales: En Rep. Dominicana, el 41% que acceden a redes sociales, lo realizan a Instagram, siendo la 4ª red social de uso por detrás de Whatsapp, Facebook y Youtube. En Rep. Dominicana, Instagram es una red social que, casi exclusivamente se accede desde el Smartphone. Podemos ver que sólo el 1,9% del tráfico de Instagram en Rep. Dominicana se realiza desde un PC: Vamos a analizar algunas de las estadísticas más relevantes del uso de Instagram en República Dominicana. 11.1. USUARIOS DE INSTAGRAM EN REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA Rep. Dominicana tiene 2,8M de usuarios en Instagram. 11.2. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR GÉNERO EN REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA El 54% de los usuarios dominicanos de Instagram, mayores de 13 años, son mujeres.
  28. 28. 28 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 11.3. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR EDAD EN REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA En Rep. Dominicana, los usuarios de Instagram, entre 18 y 34 años, representan el 68% del total de usuarios. 11.4. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM SEGÚN EL ESTADO CIVIL EN REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA El 46% de los usuarios dominicanos de Instagram, están solteros.
  29. 29. 29 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 12. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN HONDURAS Los usuarios hondureños de redes sociales son de los que menor engagement en las redes sociales en comparación con otros países latinoamericanos. Un 40% de la población utiliza habitualmente redes sociales: En Honduras, el 14% que acceden a redes sociales, lo realizan a Instagram, siendo la 4ª red social de uso por detrás de Whatsapp, Facebook y Youtube. Vamos a analizar algunas de las estadísticas más relevantes del uso de Instagram en Honduras. 12.1. USUARIOS DE INSTAGRAM EN HONDURAS Honduras tiene 0,8M de usuarios en Instagram. 12.2. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR EDAD EN HONDURAS En Honduras, los usuarios de Instagram, entre 18 y 40 años, representan el 51% del total de usuarios.
  30. 30. 30 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 13. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN EL SALVADOR Los usuarios salvadoreños de redes sociales tienen un engagement medio en las redes sociales en comparación con otros países latinoamericanos. Un 59% de la población utiliza habitualmente redes sociales: En El Salvador, el 20% que acceden a redes sociales, lo realizan a Instagram, siendo la 4ª red social de uso por detrás de Whatsapp, Facebook y Youtube. Vamos a analizar algunas de las estadísticas más relevantes del uso de Instagram en El Salvador. 13.1. USUARIOS DE INSTAGRAM EN EL SALVADOR El Salvador tiene 1M de usuarios en Instagram. 13.2. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR EDAD EN EL SALVADOR En El Salvador, los usuarios de Instagram, entre 18 y 40 años, representan el 58% del total de usuarios.
  32. 32. 32 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 14. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN COSTA RICA Los usuarios costarricenses de redes sociales son los quintos con mayor engagement de las redes sociales: un 72% de la población, las utiliza habitualmente: Instagram, en Costa Rica, es la cuarta red social con mayor uso con un reach, con el 32% de usuarios, pero lejos de las 3 primeras redes sociales. Vamos a analizar algunas de las estadísticas más relevantes del uso de Instagram en Costa Rica. 14.1. USUARIOS DE INSTAGRAM EN COSTA RICA Costa Rica tiene 1,4M de usuarios en Instagram. 14.2. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR GÉNERO EN COSTA RICA El 53% de los usuarios costarricenses de Instagram, mayores de 13 años, son mujeres. 14.3. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR EDAD EN COSTA RICA En Costa Rica, los usuarios de Instagram, entre 18 y 34 años, representan el 67% del total de usuarios.
  33. 33. 33 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 14.4. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM SEGÚN EL ESTADO CIVIL EN COSTA RICA El 38% de los usuarios costarricenses de Instagram, están solteros.
  34. 34. 34 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 15. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN PANAMÁ En Panamá, el 40% que acceden a redes sociales, lo realizan a Instagram, siendo la 4ª red social de uso por detrás de Whatsapp, Facebook y Youtube. Vamos a analizar algunas de las estadísticas más relevantes del uso de Instagram en Panamá. 15.1. USUARIOS DE INSTAGRAM EN PANAMÁ Panamá tiene 1,5M de usuarios en Instagram. 15.2. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR EDAD EN PANAMÁ En Panamá, los usuarios de Instagram, entre 18 y 25años, representan el 67% del total de usuarios.
  35. 35. 35 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 16. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN BOLIVIA Los usuarios bolivianos de redes sociales son tienen un engagement medio de uso de redes sociales: un 62% de la población, las utiliza habitualmente: Instagram, en Bolivia, es la cuarta red social con mayor uso con un reach, con el 12% de usuarios, pero lejos de las 3 primeras redes sociales. Vamos a analizar algunas de las estadísticas más relevantes del uso de Instagram en Bolivia. 16.1. USUARIOS DE INSTAGRAM EN BOLIVIA Bolivia tiene 1,0M de usuarios en Instagram. 16.2. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR GÉNERO EN BOLIVIA El 53% de los usuarios bolivianos de Instagram, mayores de 13 años, son mujeres. 16.3. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR EDAD EN BOLIVIA En Bolivia, los usuarios de Instagram, entre 18 y 34 años, representan el 77% del total de usuarios.
  36. 36. 36 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 16.4. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM SEGÚN EL ESTADO CIVIL EN BOLIVIA El 22% de los usuarios bolivianos de Instagram, están solteros.
  37. 37. 37 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 17. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN PARAGUAY Los usuarios paraguayos de redes sociales no están entre los principales países con mayor engagement de las redes sociales: un 53% de la población las utiliza habitualmente: Vamos a analizar algunas de las estadísticas más relevantes del uso de Instagram en Paraguay. 17.1. USUARIOS DE INSTAGRAM EN PARAGUAY Paraguay tiene 1,3M de usuarios en Instagram. 17.2. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR EDAD EN BOLIVIA En Paraguay, los usuarios de Instagram, entre 15 y 25años, representan el 43% del total de usuarios.
  38. 38. 38 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 18. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN VENEZUELA Los usuarios venezolanos de redes sociales la utilizan menos que otros países de latinoamérica: un 40% de la población, las utiliza habitualmente: Instagram, en Venezuela, es la cuarta red social con mayor uso, con el 29% de usuarios, pero lejos de las 3 primeras redes sociales. Vamos a analizar algunas de las estadísticas más relevantes del uso de Instagram en Venezuela. 18.1. USUARIOS DE INSTAGRAM EN VENEZUELA Venezuela tiene 3,8M de usuarios en Instagram. 18.2. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR EDAD EN VENEZUELA En Venezuela, los usuarios de Instagram, entre 18 y 25 años, representan el 50% del total de usuarios. 3. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM SEGÚN EL ESTADO CIVIL EN VENEZUELA El 35% de los usuarios venezolanos de Instagram, están solteros.
  39. 39. 39 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 19. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN CUBA Instagram, en Cuba, es la tercera red social con mayor uso, con el 7% de usuarios, pero lejos de las Facebook.
  40. 40. 40 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 20. USO DE INSTAGRAM EN NICARAGUA Los usuarios nicaragüenses de redes sociales tienen un engagement bajo en las redes sociales en comparación con otros países latinoamericanos. Un 46% de la población utiliza habitualmente redes sociales: En Nicaragua, el 6% que acceden a redes sociales, lo realizan a Instagram, siendo la 4ª red social de uso por detrás de Whatsapp, Facebook y Youtube. Vamos a analizar algunas de las estadísticas más relevantes del uso de Instagram en Nicaragua. 20.1. SEGMENTACIÓN DEL USO DE INSTAGRAM POR EDAD EN NICARAGUA En Nicaragua, los usuarios de Instagram, entre 18 y 40 años, representan el 12% del total de la población.
  41. 41. 41 Copyright © IEDGE Business School BECAS -100% en el Máster en Marketing Digital +info: laura.rodriguez@iedge.eu Whitepaper Profesional Instagram en Latinoamérica & España 2020 FUENTES Agradecimientos a Statista por su acuerdo de colaboración con IEDGE Business School. Además, hemos utilizando las siguientes fuentes de información: • IAB Spain • influencerdb.net • Marketing4innovation.com • HypeAudito • napoleoncat.com • Activa Research • datareportal.com • Ipsos • latinobarometro.org • statcounter.com
