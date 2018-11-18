Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LMCP 1502: POKOK BERHASIAT DAN MENGUKUHK AN JALAN RAYA NAMA: MUHAMAD AMAR BIN MUFTI PENSYARAH: PROF . DATO’ IR. DR RIZA AT...
SOALAN – Anda dikehendaki melakarkan sebahagaian jalan raya yang biasa anda lalui. Anda boleh menggunakan lukisan- lukisan...
JALAN RAYA YANG BIASA DI LALUI Lebuh Raya Utara – Selatan (Exit 143 Tol Kuala Kangsar
LAKARAN JALAN RAYA
CANDANGAN POKOK BERKHASIAT POKOK BIDARA POKOK GAJUS POKOK SUKUN POKOK SEMAMBU
KHASIAT POKOK YANG MENGUKUHKAN JALAN POKOK BIADARA •Pokok Bidara atau dengan nama saintifik iaitu Ziziphus mauritiana •Kha...
POKOK SUKUN • Pokok sukun atau lebih dikenali sebagai Breadfruit atau nama saintifik ialah (Artocarpus altilis) • Dalam se...
KESIMPULAN – Dengan menanam pokok-pokok di sekitar jalan yang biasa saya lalui iaitu jalan Lebuh Raya Utara – Selatan (Exi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PROJEK AKHIR LCMP 1502 POKOK BERKHASIAT DAN MENGUKUHKAN JALAN RAYA

22 views

Published on

NAMA : MUHAMAD AMAR BIN MUFTI(A160265)
PENSYARAH : PROF . DATO’ IR. DR RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K RAHMAT

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PROJEK AKHIR LCMP 1502 POKOK BERKHASIAT DAN MENGUKUHKAN JALAN RAYA

  1. 1. LMCP 1502: POKOK BERHASIAT DAN MENGUKUHK AN JALAN RAYA NAMA: MUHAMAD AMAR BIN MUFTI PENSYARAH: PROF . DATO’ IR. DR RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K RAHMAT
  2. 2. SOALAN – Anda dikehendaki melakarkan sebahagaian jalan raya yang biasa anda lalui. Anda boleh menggunakan lukisan- lukisan yang tersedia di internet. – Cadangkan kesemua pokok-pokok yang telah anda pelajari dalam kursus ini untuk memperkukuh jalan tesebut.
  3. 3. JALAN RAYA YANG BIASA DI LALUI Lebuh Raya Utara – Selatan (Exit 143 Tol Kuala Kangsar
  4. 4. LAKARAN JALAN RAYA
  5. 5. CANDANGAN POKOK BERKHASIAT POKOK BIDARA POKOK GAJUS POKOK SUKUN POKOK SEMAMBU
  6. 6. KHASIAT POKOK YANG MENGUKUHKAN JALAN POKOK BIADARA •Pokok Bidara atau dengan nama saintifik iaitu Ziziphus mauritiana •Khasiat daun bidara juga digunakan untuk mencegah diabetes. Bagi pesakit yang sudah terjangkit diabetes juga boleh mencuba daun ini sebagai ubat alami yang akan menjaga kadar gula dalam darah. •Pokok Bidara merupakan pokok bersaiz sederhana yang tumbuh dengan pantas dan mempunyai akar tunjang maju sangat bagus untuk ekosistem alam sekitar kerana akar tunjang pohon bidara dapat memastikan struktur tanah mapan dan hakisan tanah dapat dicegah POKOK GAJUS • Pokok Gajus atau nama saintifiknya Anacardium occidental merupakan satu tumbuhan yang berasal daripada keluarga ANACARDIACEAE • Khasiat pucuk gajus dipercayai mengelakan penyekit kanser, membantu proses penghadaman serta baik untuk mereka yang ada masaalah tekanan darah tinggi. • Memiliki akar yang agresif. Mengurangkan risiko tanah runtuh. Dijadikan pasak di slip circle untuk menyerap kelembapan di kaki tebing timbun.
  7. 7. POKOK SUKUN • Pokok sukun atau lebih dikenali sebagai Breadfruit atau nama saintifik ialah (Artocarpus altilis) • Dalam sebuah penelitian ditemui sebatian kuat daun sukun kering seperti zat anti inflamasi, riboflavin, asid hidrosianat, asetikolan dan juga tanin • Daun sukun yang direbus dan air rebusannya diminum apabila sejuk akan mengurangkan tekanan darah tinggi dan melegakan asma • Pokok sukun kuat menyerap air dan akarnya sangat agresif POKOK SEMAMBU • Pokok semambu dianggap sebagai pokok perubatan dan digunakan secara meluas dalam upacara keagamaan Hindu dan banyak ditanam berhampiran kuil • •Terdapat kandungan anti bakteria, anti parasit, anti kulat dan anti virus pada pokok semambu. Daunnya yang dikisar menjadi serbuk atau pes dikatakan sangat berkesan untuk melegakan penyakit kulit seperti ekzema, alahan kulit, ruam, gatal-gatal, kurap dan ia juga sangat berkesan apabila digunakan untuk merawat kecederaan kulit akibat terluka atau terbakar. • Memiliki akar yang agresif. Dijadikan pasak di slip circle. Mengurangkan risiko tanah runtuh.
  8. 8. KESIMPULAN – Dengan menanam pokok-pokok di sekitar jalan yang biasa saya lalui iaitu jalan Lebuh Raya Utara – Selatan (Exit 143 Tol Kuala Kangsar) melalui ciri-ciri akar pokor dapat membantu dalam mengurangkan risiko tanah runtuh berlaku di kawasan ini. Ini dapat mengukuhkan pengangkutan jalan raya sekitar kawasan ini dan juga menjamin keselamatan pengguna jalan raya.

×