* *We are one of the best hospitals in Mumbai .Our mission is to be the preferred choice for healing and good health. * An...
*
* *The Dermocosmetology Centre at Dr L H Hirananandani Hospital is oneof its kind where dermatology and cosmetology have b...
*The skin is a living organ. It is our first line of defenceagainst microorganisms and the environment. Healthy skin is al...
*Located on the first floor, the Dermocosmetology Centre at Dr L H Hirananandani Hospital has experienced consultants, alo...
* Thankyou * Contact us- * Email - wecare@hiranandanihospital.org * Phone No - 022 2576 3500 * Website -https://www.hirana...
The Dermocosmetology Centre at Dr L H Hirananandani Hospital is one of its kinds where dermatology and cosmetology have been amalgamated in a hospital set up. Dermocosmetology - the complete skin and aesthetic care center offers you an exclusive range of services and therapies. We are ranked among the top skin hospitals in Powai. Have a look at our website https://hiranandanihospital.org/menudetailpage/powai/speciality/dermocosmetology-skin-hair/55 for further detailed information. We would love to help you.

Skin hospitals in mumbai/Skin hospitals in Powai-Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital

  1. 1. * *We are one of the best hospitals in Mumbai .Our mission is to be the preferred choice for healing and good health. * And our vision lies in creating 3 establishes Centre of excellence into the leading centers in the city/country by the year 2021. *We have been awarded with many awards like Excellence in energy conservation award by Maharashtra Govt-2019, Winner of IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Award for Excellence in Healthcare-2015. , Winner of IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj National quality performance Excellence Trophy-2014.
  2. 2. *
  3. 3. * *The Dermocosmetology Centre at Dr L H Hirananandani Hospital is oneof its kind where dermatology and cosmetology have been amalgamatedin a hospital set up. *Dermocosmetology - the complete skin and aestheticcare centre offers you an exclusive range of services and therapies.
  4. 4. *The skin is a living organ. It is our first line of defenceagainst microorganisms and the environment. Healthy skin is also areflection of a healthy body. * The department has fully qualifieddermatologists who evaluate your skin and recommend therapy.Our holistic approach to aesthetic skin care ensures that those who visitus get the very best.
  5. 5. *Located on the first floor, the Dermocosmetology Centre at Dr L H Hirananandani Hospital has experienced consultants, along withaestheticians. A wide range of Dermocosmetology procedures are carriedout at the centre. * Apart from routine dermatology consultations, the centrehas a state of the art set up with equipment like an ultramodern laser forcoarse & thinhair (for unwanted hair reduction),Dermaklinmicrodermabrasion with Crystal, diamond and aqua serum spray,Radio frequency unit(electrocautery),cosmetology procedures such aspeels, mesotherapy, dermaroller, laser hair comb, non surgical face lift,Botox, mesobotox and derma fillers are also available.
  Contact us- * Email - wecare@hiranandanihospital.org * Phone No - 022 2576 3500 * Website -https://www.hiranandanihospital.org/ * Address- Hillside Rd, Hiranandani Gardens, IIT Area, Powai, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400076.

The Dermocosmetology Centre at Dr L H Hirananandani Hospital is one of its kinds where dermatology and cosmetology have been amalgamated in a hospital set up. Dermocosmetology - the complete skin and aesthetic care center offers you an exclusive range of services and therapies. We are ranked among the top skin hospitals in Powai. Have a look at our website https://hiranandanihospital.org/menudetailpage/powai/speciality/dermocosmetology-skin-hair/55 for further detailed information. We would love to help you.

