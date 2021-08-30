Yeast extract is a type of food flavoring agent that is used to make beer and bread. The yeast extract is added to foods such as cheese and soy sauce to give them a savory flavor. The yeast extracts comprise cell contents of the yeast without the cell walls. The extract of yeast is also found in canned soups, frozen dinners, salty-snacks, and stews. The yeast extract does not contain any genetically modified organisms (GMO)-based ingredients, chemical substances, and synthetic additives or animal-derived ingredients. The yeast extract is a vital and rich source of amino acids, peptides, proteins, nucleotides, minerals, vitamins, and micro-nutrients.