Free ebooks downloading links Even the Saints Audition: Poems

Title: Even the Saints Audition: Poems

Author: Raych Jackson

Pages: 96

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781943735624

Publisher: Button Poetry









Description



In Even the Saints Audtion Raych Jackson reclaims her body and her church.



Even the Saints Audition is a book of poems exploring the relationship between blackness, shame, and what it is to live a life tied to the church. Rich with historical context and a deeply engaging personal narrative.



Includes poems such as "Period Rules", “A Wasted Ass Shave”, and "I Ask What 'Circumcision' Means in a Full Sunday School Class" that have been watched by millions online.













