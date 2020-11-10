-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Painless & Precision: Eyebrow Hair Remover with 18K gold-plated head that is hypo-allergenic and gentle on all skin types. No nicks, redness, or irritation. It can instantly and painlessly erase unwanted and stray eyebrow hair. Built-in LED light lets you clearly see the hair even in dimly lit environment
USB Charging Eyebrow Remover: The eyebrow epilator is powered by USB charging cable, compatible with any power source with usb port. Built-in rechargeable battery, a fully charged eyebrow trimmer can min use 20 days
Multifunction Eyebrow Trimmer: This eyebrow hair remover can be used not only for your eyebrow, but also can be used for your face, lip, chin, sideburns so on
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment