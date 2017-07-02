How to Use How to Use (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 1
Canva is a free graphic- design tool website (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 2
It has an easy to use drag-and-drop interface (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 3
And provides access to over a million photographs, graphics, and fonts. (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 4
The tools can be used for both web and print media design and graphics. Source: Wikipedia.com (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 5
Let’s Get Started! (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 6
Select a browser (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 7
Type canva.com (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 8
It will direct you to Canva Homepage (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 9
(c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 10
Create an account (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 11
Via Facebook (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 12
Via Google (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 13
Or with Email (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 14
In this tutorial, I will sign-up Via Google (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 15
Click Sign up with Google (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 16
Click Allow (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 17
Signup Complete! (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 18
Use Canva in different ways (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 19
For Work (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 20
Personal (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 21
or Education (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 22
I will use “Personal” in this tutorial (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 23
Click Personal (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 24
Canva Workspace (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 25
Choose your preferred design type (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 26
For Social Media (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 27
Documents (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 28
Blogging & eBooks (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 29
Marketing Materials (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 30
Social Media & Email Headers (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 31
Events (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 32
Ads (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 33
Or create your customized design using Custom Dimension (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 34
Click Use Custom Dimension (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 35
Insert width (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 36
Insert height (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 37
Select measurement (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 38
Click Design (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 39
Start Creating Awesome Graphic Designs for Social Media (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 40
We will start with Facebook (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 41
Select facebook design type (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 42
Choose Layout (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 43
Personalized your Layout (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 44
Highlight to personalize your text (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 45
Select font (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 46
Change size (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 47
Choose color (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 48
Adjust spacing (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 49
Change background color (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 50
More edit options (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 51
You can also add photos on your design (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 52
Click Uploads (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 53
Click upload your own image (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 54
Select image (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 55
Click Open (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 56
Your photo is successfully uploaded (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 57
Drag or click the photo to use it (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 58
You can also search more photos in Canva (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 59
Click Search (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 60
Type image you want to search (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 61
Select from variety of photos (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 62
You can also add elements on your design (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 63
Click Elements (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 64
For Free Photos (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 65
Grids (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 66
Frames (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 67
Shapes (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 68
Lines (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 69
Illustrations (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 70
Icons (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 71
Charts (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 72
Let’s try to put some Icons (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 73
Click Icons (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 74
Type image you want to search (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 75
Drag or click image (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 76
Resize the image (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 77
Click Text (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 78
Select brand fonts (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 79
Edit font (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 80
Add and edit text tag (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 81
Once finished, you can share or download your design (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 82
For Share (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 83
Click Share (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 84
Select where you want to share it (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 85
Write caption (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 86
Click Share now (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 87
For Download (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 88
Click Download (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 89
Select image format (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 90
Click Download (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 91
You can also create awesome social media cover (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 92
For Facebook (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 93
Click Facebook Cover (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 94
Choose Layout (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 95
Upload your photo (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 96
Drag or click the photo (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 97
Change the shape color (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 98
Edit text (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 99
Choose font (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 100
Select font color (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 101
Add shape (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 102
Upload your own photo (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 103
Add texts and customize it (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 104
Click filter to edit your image (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 105
0 Select filter (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 106
Adjust intensity (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 107
Click Advance Options (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 108
For more image edit options (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 109
How to share it on Facebook? (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 110
Click Share (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 111
Click Social (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 112
Click Facebook (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 113
Click Connect account (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 114
Click Continue (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 115
Click Ok (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 116
Write description (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 117
Click Share (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 118
Click View it on Facebook (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 119
Your design was shared successfully (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 120
How to make it your cover photo? (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 121
Click Options (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 122
Select Make Cover Photo (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 123
You have successfully uploaded your Cover Photo (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 124
You can also create on other social media covers (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 125
Twitter Header (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 126
Youtube Channel Art (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 127
LinkedIn Header (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 128
Youtube Thumbnail (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 129
Email Header (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 130
What if you want to customize the size of your design? (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 131
It is possible using Custom Dimension (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 132
Let’s try to create a Paypal Header (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 133
Click Use Custom Dimension (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 134
Enter the pixel size (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 135
Click Design (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 136
Add and edit texts (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 137
Add your photo (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 138
Add a Guarantee Logo (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 139
Personalize it (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 140
Download it (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 141
And upload it to your Paypal Account (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 142
Done! (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 143
You can now start creating awesome graphic design! (c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 144
(c) Ame Lou Oñate 2017 145
